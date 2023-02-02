Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Related
thesunpapers.com
Gloucester County Diversity Police Recruitment website launches
The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office in conjunction with the Gloucester County Chiefs of Police are proud to announce the launching of the Gloucester County Diversity Police Recruitment website. The purpose of the website is to ensure that all of Gloucester County’s police departments are law enforcement officers who reflect the population of our diverse communities. This website will increase the communities of Gloucester County understanding of and awareness of career opportunities in our police departments. The website features available positions offered by the police departments of Gloucester County and includes basic requirements and the means to apply for a position of interest. It additionally provides information related to each police department in Gloucester County as well as internship and mentorship opportunities.
thesunpapers.com
Mabel Kay Senior Center’s Something to Chew On announce next speaker
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, seniors are invited to participate in Mabel Kay Senior Center’s “Something to Chew On” program that takes place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The program features Maureen Fitzgerald, a career journalist at The Philadelphia Inquirer, from 1986 to 2018, who worked as a feature writer, education reporter.
thesunpapers.com
Celebrate Black History Month with the Haddonfield Public Library
Haddonfield residents will have opportunities to learn about Black experience through a number of events at the Haddonfield library this month, which celebrates African American history. Library Director Eric Zino noted that the facility’s theme this year is “One World, Many Stories.”. “As we approach this year with...
70and73.com
Planning Board in Moorestown subdivides lot that contains now-vacant, 134-year-old Perkins House.
The subdivision of a lot in Moorestown that may save a historical house at Chester and East Central avenues has been approved by the Township Planning Board. Board members on Thursday night voted unanimously to permit the subdivision of the 1.38-acre property. Owner Levins Group, LLC plans to build a house on the new lot with a driveway on East Central Avenue.
shorelocalnews.com
The Remembering Jamie Foundation presents 23rd annual ‘Italian Dinner Night’
The Remembering Jamie Foundation is celebrating its 23rd annual ‘Italian Night Dinner’ Saturday, Feb. 25, 4-8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Egg Harbor Township. The event celebrates the life of Jamie Crescenzo and is a fundraiser for the Jamie Crescenzo Memorial Fund that to date has given out more than 60 scholarships to local students.
What's Going On This Weekend In Bordentown and Burlington County
BORDENTOWN, NJ — While the winter season does not include the amount of activities that we get to experience in the spring, summer and fall, there are several events happening in Bordentown and Burlington County this weekend that may interest you. Trinity's Treasures Sale Set for Saturday: Trinity United Methodist Church will be hosting a "Trinity's Treasures" sale this weekend that will help the Church support community members in need. The sale will take place on Saturday, February 4 from 9AM to 1PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 339 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City. The Trinity's Treasures sale will feature clothing and shoes for the entire family,...
NJ.com
A $65M rustic resort minutes from the ocean has been proposed in this Shore community
A Philadelphia developer wants to build a rustic lodge-style resort with event space in Dennis Township, about 9 minutes from the beach in Avalon. The 30.8 acre property is currently undeveloped. The plan calls for constructing a three-story main lodge with 56 guest rooms, 40 one- and two-bedroom bungalows, 24 individual cabins, a man-made lake, a roughly 5,000-square-foot tavern, a 6,500-square-foot playhouse, a 6,600-square-foot primary event barn and a roughly 4,500-square-foot secondary event barn.
NJ Senator’s Vision Now A Sanctioned Atlantic City Rowing Event
I have spent a number of hours today at the Inaugural (new format), sanctioned USRowing Indoor Rowing Championships event, that is taking place this weekend at The Atlantic City Convention Center. The Atlantic City Convention Center looks great and it is the perfect venue for an event of this caliber....
Princeton University
Princeton graduate student Maura Coursey dies
Maura Coursey, 28, a Princeton graduate student, died on Jan. 26 at her off-campus residence. Coursey was from Salt Lake City, Utah, where she attended West High School and the University of Utah and was an avid boxer and instructor. A first-year M.P.A. student in the School of Public and International Affairs, she was studying domestic policy at Princeton.
thesunpapers.com
50/50 club hosts ‘Through a Woman’s Eyes’ art show
Haddonfield Memorial High School’s 50/50 club will host its fifth “Through a Woman’s Eyes” art show at the Haddon Fortnightly on Saturday, Feb. 25. The show is free, with a suggested donation of $10. It will feature musical performances by student groups from the school and refreshments from the Fortnightly.
Another possible mountain lion sighting near Cape May airport
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
70and73.com
Tractor-trailer repair firm wants to add nine bays to its Cherry Hill facility on Astoria Boulevard.
A company that services tank trucks plans to expand its building on Astoria Boulevard in Cherry Hill by adding nine repair bays for the tractor-trailers. PSC Custom LLC, which does business as Polar Service Centers, is scheduled to appear before the Township Planning Board on Monday seeking approval for its preliminary and final site plan for the 8,847-square-foot addition.
tourcounsel.com
Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Oxford Valley Mall is a two-story shopping mall, managed and 85.5 percent-owned by the Simon Property Group, that is located next to the Sesame Place amusement park near Langhorne in Middletown Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Its department stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There is a food court on the...
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
World Record Was Set At The Atlantic City, NJ Convention Center
While you were going about your weekend, a world record was set in an inaugural event held at the Atlantic City, New Jersey Convention Center. And, we are reporting that you should believe it, as we were in attendance and can verify it. On the first day of the the...
New Jersey Globe
Salem county commissioner might challenge Durr in GOP primary
Popular two-term Salem County Commissioner Mickey Ostrum is mulling a challenge to State Sen. Ed Durr (R-Logan) in the Republican primary. Ostrum told the New Jersey Globe that he would make a final decision “over the next week to ten days.”. “I’m giving some thought to it,” Ostrum said....
South Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
Vineland, NJ, Lottery Player at Wawa Buys $2 Ticket, Gets 1,180,550% Return
Wouldn't it be great if you could get a one million percent increase on an investment?. Think about that the next time you earn a few pennies on your savings account or look at your 401k statement (have you checked your 401k lately!?). However, for one lottery player in Cumberland...
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
