Haddonfield, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County Diversity Police Recruitment website launches

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office in conjunction with the Gloucester County Chiefs of Police are proud to announce the launching of the Gloucester County Diversity Police Recruitment website. The purpose of the website is to ensure that all of Gloucester County’s police departments are law enforcement officers who reflect the population of our diverse communities. This website will increase the communities of Gloucester County understanding of and awareness of career opportunities in our police departments. The website features available positions offered by the police departments of Gloucester County and includes basic requirements and the means to apply for a position of interest. It additionally provides information related to each police department in Gloucester County as well as internship and mentorship opportunities.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mabel Kay Senior Center’s Something to Chew On announce next speaker

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, seniors are invited to participate in Mabel Kay Senior Center’s “Something to Chew On” program that takes place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The program features Maureen Fitzgerald, a career journalist at The Philadelphia Inquirer, from 1986 to 2018, who worked as a feature writer, education reporter.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Celebrate Black History Month with the Haddonfield Public Library

Haddonfield residents will have opportunities to learn about Black experience through a number of events at the Haddonfield library this month, which celebrates African American history. Library Director Eric Zino noted that the facility’s theme this year is “One World, Many Stories.”. “As we approach this year with...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
70and73.com

Planning Board in Moorestown subdivides lot that contains now-vacant, 134-year-old Perkins House.

The subdivision of a lot in Moorestown that may save a historical house at Chester and East Central avenues has been approved by the Township Planning Board. Board members on Thursday night voted unanimously to permit the subdivision of the 1.38-acre property. Owner Levins Group, LLC plans to build a house on the new lot with a driveway on East Central Avenue.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

What's Going On This Weekend In Bordentown and Burlington County

BORDENTOWN, NJ — While the winter season does not include the amount of activities that we get to experience in the spring, summer and fall, there are several events happening in Bordentown and Burlington County this weekend that may interest you.  Trinity's Treasures Sale Set for Saturday: Trinity United Methodist Church will be hosting a "Trinity's Treasures" sale this weekend that will help the Church support community members in need. The sale will take place on Saturday, February 4 from 9AM to 1PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 339 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City. The Trinity's Treasures sale will feature clothing and shoes for the entire family,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

A $65M rustic resort minutes from the ocean has been proposed in this Shore community

A Philadelphia developer wants to build a rustic lodge-style resort with event space in Dennis Township, about 9 minutes from the beach in Avalon. The 30.8 acre property is currently undeveloped. The plan calls for constructing a three-story main lodge with 56 guest rooms, 40 one- and two-bedroom bungalows, 24 individual cabins, a man-made lake, a roughly 5,000-square-foot tavern, a 6,500-square-foot playhouse, a 6,600-square-foot primary event barn and a roughly 4,500-square-foot secondary event barn.
AVALON, NJ
Princeton University

Princeton graduate student Maura Coursey dies

Maura Coursey, 28, a Princeton graduate student, died on Jan. 26 at her off-campus residence. Coursey was from Salt Lake City, Utah, where she attended West High School and the University of Utah and was an avid boxer and instructor. A first-year M.P.A. student in the School of Public and International Affairs, she was studying domestic policy at Princeton.
PRINCETON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

50/50 club hosts ‘Through a Woman’s Eyes’ art show

Haddonfield Memorial High School’s 50/50 club will host its fifth “Through a Woman’s Eyes” art show at the Haddon Fortnightly on Saturday, Feb. 25. The show is free, with a suggested donation of $10. It will feature musical performances by student groups from the school and refreshments from the Fortnightly.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
70and73.com

Tractor-trailer repair firm wants to add nine bays to its Cherry Hill facility on Astoria Boulevard.

A company that services tank trucks plans to expand its building on Astoria Boulevard in Cherry Hill by adding nine repair bays for the tractor-trailers. PSC Custom LLC, which does business as Polar Service Centers, is scheduled to appear before the Township Planning Board on Monday seeking approval for its preliminary and final site plan for the 8,847-square-foot addition.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Oxford Valley Mall is a two-story shopping mall, managed and 85.5 percent-owned by the Simon Property Group, that is located next to the Sesame Place amusement park near Langhorne in Middletown Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Its department stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There is a food court on the...
LANGHORNE, PA
New Jersey Globe

Salem county commissioner might challenge Durr in GOP primary

Popular two-term Salem County Commissioner Mickey Ostrum is mulling a challenge to State Sen. Ed Durr (R-Logan) in the Republican primary. Ostrum told the New Jersey Globe that he would make a final decision “over the next week to ten days.”. “I’m giving some thought to it,” Ostrum said....
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Phillymag.com

Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll

Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

