The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office in conjunction with the Gloucester County Chiefs of Police are proud to announce the launching of the Gloucester County Diversity Police Recruitment website. The purpose of the website is to ensure that all of Gloucester County’s police departments are law enforcement officers who reflect the population of our diverse communities. This website will increase the communities of Gloucester County understanding of and awareness of career opportunities in our police departments. The website features available positions offered by the police departments of Gloucester County and includes basic requirements and the means to apply for a position of interest. It additionally provides information related to each police department in Gloucester County as well as internship and mentorship opportunities.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 25 MINUTES AGO