Bill.com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported a loss of $95.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The payment processing software company posted revenue of $260 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Bill.com expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $248 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Bill.com expects full-year earnings in the range of 99 cents to $1.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $999 million to $1.01 billion.

Bill.com shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $128.91, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

