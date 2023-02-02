ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Bill.com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported a loss of $95.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The payment processing software company posted revenue of $260 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Bill.com expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $248 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Bill.com expects full-year earnings in the range of 99 cents to $1.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $999 million to $1.01 billion.

Bill.com shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $128.91, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BILL

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Affiliated Managers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $777.8 million. The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $17.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $7.28 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average...
The Associated Press

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces David Villarreal as CEO of Safe and Green Development Corporation

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that Safe and Green Development Corporation, the Company’s subsidiary, has appointed David Villarreal as its President & CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005251/en/ David Villarreal pictured. (Photo: Business Wire)
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Core Scientific Announces January 2023 Production and Operational Updates

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Core Scientific, Inc.(OTC: CORZQ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in high-performance blockchain computing data centers and software solutions, today announced production and operational updates for January 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005253/en/ Core Scientific’s Marble, NC Data Center (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy