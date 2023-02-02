ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Man killed in Natomas Park stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway in Natomas Park, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said in a Tweet Sunday. According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive in Sacramento after reports of an assault came in around 10:39 a.m. Sunday. At...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 injured in Sacramento County shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to local...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Update | 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate downtown Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — An early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Stockton has left a man dead and three people hurt, Stockton Police officials said. According to police, four people were shot around 2:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Fremont Street. All of the victims, described as adult men, were taken to an area hospital where one of them died.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Arden-Arcade shooting: 16-year-old killed, 1 wounded

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 16-year-old is dead and another person is critically wounded after a shooting Sunday in the Arden-Arcade area. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to Larkspur Lane for reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. A 16-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital...
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
ABC10

Fairfield man arrested after barricaded standoff with police

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a Fairfield resident near Nut Tree Plaza for a restraining order violation, Friday morning. The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway and refused to exit around 9 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department.
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Mule Creek State Prison inmate killed, officials investigating

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Mule Creek State Prison officials are investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell with stab wounds. According to a news release, Robert Aranda was found unresponsive around 1:40 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Officials identified his alleged...
IONE, CA
ABC10

Woman killed in Rancho Cordova homicide identified

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The 18-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova earlier this week has been identified. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified her as Saraiah Acosta. Meanwhile, the man suspected of killing her is recovering after being shot three times by Elk Grove police officers. CASE HISTORY. The...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Police search for missing 13-year-old

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Kylie Vang was last seen in the area of Vallecitos Way and 75th St. in Sacramento, according to officials. Vang is described as an Asian female standing at about 5 feet, 3...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Family, friends celebrate life of Tyre Nichols in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A celebration of life service was held for Tyre Nichols, the Sacramento native who was fatally beaten by five Memphis police officers in January. Family and friends gathered together Saturday afternoon at Sac Ramp Skate Shop in Sacramento to share their fond memories of Nichols. The 29-year-old was known for his upbeat personality, love of skateboarding and photography.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy