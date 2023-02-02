Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Related
Stockton residents, leaders encourage peace after string of shooting deaths
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton locals ABC10 spoke with Sunday evening were saddened to hear of the latest shootings; however, many area residents said sadly, it's something they are used to. "It sucks all the time to see it happen, but I feel as a community, we've just kind of...
Man killed in Natomas Park stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway in Natomas Park, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said in a Tweet Sunday. According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive in Sacramento after reports of an assault came in around 10:39 a.m. Sunday. At...
Former Yuba County Sheriff mourned after four decades of serving his community
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Former Yuba County Sheriff Gary Tindel passed away Friday according to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Tindel began working for the Sheriff's Office in 1971 and climbed up the ranks to Sheriff-Coroner in 1991—a position he held for another eight years. He officially retired from...
1 injured in Sacramento County shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to local...
Update | 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate downtown Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — An early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Stockton has left a man dead and three people hurt, Stockton Police officials said. According to police, four people were shot around 2:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Fremont Street. All of the victims, described as adult men, were taken to an area hospital where one of them died.
'It is unacceptable': Stockton Mayor addresses violent night that left 2 dead, 5 hurt in shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln has released a statement addressing a violent night in downtown that left two people dead and five hurt in separate shooting cases. In his statement, Lincoln said that both shootings are still under investigation and that there is no known relation between...
2 Arden-Arcade shootings leave at least 1 injured near Howe Avenue
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — 4:45 update:. Sacramento County Sheriff's officials confirmed Sunday evening two separate shootings happened around Howe Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area. At least one person was found with a gunshot wound on the 900 block of Howe Ave., and they were transported to the hospital. Another...
Arden-Arcade shooting: 16-year-old killed, 1 wounded
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 16-year-old is dead and another person is critically wounded after a shooting Sunday in the Arden-Arcade area. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to Larkspur Lane for reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. A 16-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital...
March to be held in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after dog tased to death by police officer
LODI, Calif. — Demonstrators are slated to gather in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after a dog accused of chasing a family with young children and attempting to bite them was tased to death by a Lodi Police officer. Protestors are planning to meet at the arch in...
Fairfield man arrested after barricaded standoff with police
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a Fairfield resident near Nut Tree Plaza for a restraining order violation, Friday morning. The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway and refused to exit around 9 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department.
Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
Mule Creek State Prison inmate killed, officials investigating
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Mule Creek State Prison officials are investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell with stab wounds. According to a news release, Robert Aranda was found unresponsive around 1:40 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Officials identified his alleged...
Woman killed in Rancho Cordova homicide identified
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The 18-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova earlier this week has been identified. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified her as Saraiah Acosta. Meanwhile, the man suspected of killing her is recovering after being shot three times by Elk Grove police officers. CASE HISTORY. The...
Homeless man arrested, accused of attacking Sac Metro firefighter
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a homeless man was caught on camera assaulting a Sac Metro firefighter. According to Sac Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn it happened on Jan. 17 as the crew was filling up at a gas station on Elverta Road and Dutch Haven Boulevard in Elverta.
Police search for missing 13-year-old
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Kylie Vang was last seen in the area of Vallecitos Way and 75th St. in Sacramento, according to officials. Vang is described as an Asian female standing at about 5 feet, 3...
3 San Joaquin Sheriff's Office employees placed on leave after arrest of correctional officer
STOCKTON, Calif. — The investigation into a San Joaquin County Sheriff's correctional officer accused of possessing a controlled substance that he intended to sell and illegally possessing an assault rifle has widened, Sheriff Pat Withrow announced in a video statement released Thursday. Withrow says three sheriff's office employees, including...
2nd man arrested after fire at Moore's Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton
ISLETON, Calif. — A second man is now in custody after a July fire at the historic Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton. The River Delta Fire District announced the arrest of Rolly ‘Brian’ Byrd, suspected of arson, Wednesday. The district says they’ll release more information in the coming weeks.
Carmichael Family continues search for 16-year-old Nykari Johnson, more information released
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Nykari Johnson, 16-years-old, has been reported missing from her home in Carmichael for over a month. The family is calling on more action to find her while officials say they've done everything they can right now. "It's been 38 days. Actually, I don't like to count...
Family, friends celebrate life of Tyre Nichols in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A celebration of life service was held for Tyre Nichols, the Sacramento native who was fatally beaten by five Memphis police officers in January. Family and friends gathered together Saturday afternoon at Sac Ramp Skate Shop in Sacramento to share their fond memories of Nichols. The 29-year-old was known for his upbeat personality, love of skateboarding and photography.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0