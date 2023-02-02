STOCKTON, Calif. — An early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Stockton has left a man dead and three people hurt, Stockton Police officials said. According to police, four people were shot around 2:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Fremont Street. All of the victims, described as adult men, were taken to an area hospital where one of them died.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO