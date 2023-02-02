ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

fox17.com

Nashville averaging more than a shooting per day in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The latest data from Metro Nashville Police shows there’s been an average of at least one shooting per day in the new year, with 38 shootings in 36 days. It’s a heartbreaking statistic for community activist Clemmie Greenlee who lost her own son to gun violence in 2003.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

wkdzradio.com

whopam.com

Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was flown to a Nashville hospital with severe injuries after a crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 44-year-old Kyle Clark was northbound when he lost control and hit a guardrail...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Man shot at Peachers Mill and 101st Parkway in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot on Peachers Mill Road Thursday afternoon. At about 12:10 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to Peachers Mill and 101st Airborne Division Parkway for a shooting that had just occurred, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel

A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United States has downed a Chinese balloon...
MEMPHIS, TN

