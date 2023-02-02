Read full article on original website
Nashville averaging more than a shooting per day in 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The latest data from Metro Nashville Police shows there’s been an average of at least one shooting per day in the new year, with 38 shootings in 36 days. It’s a heartbreaking statistic for community activist Clemmie Greenlee who lost her own son to gun violence in 2003.
Separate Hopkinsville crashes send two men to Nashville hospital
Two men were reportedly brought to the same Middle Tennessee hospital after being severely injured in two separate crashes in Kentucky on Saturday.
TBI cancels Silver Alert for missing Clarksville man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old from Clarksville.
Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
Name Released In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was flown to a Nashville hospital with severe injuries after a crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 44-year-old Kyle Clark was northbound when he lost control and hit a guardrail...
1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton Street
One person is suffering from serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville.
Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
Man shot at Peachers Mill and 101st Parkway in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot on Peachers Mill Road Thursday afternoon. At about 12:10 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to Peachers Mill and 101st Airborne Division Parkway for a shooting that had just occurred, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
‘Targeted’ shooting leaves 1 injured in Clarksville
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Clarksville.
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
Mother urges police to retest evidence in unsolved Nashville double murder
Nearly five years after charges were dropped against the only known suspect in the murders of two teenage tanning salon employees, the case remains one of Nashville's most notorious unsolved crimes.
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty
The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United States has downed a Chinese balloon...
Man charged with attacking, shooting woman in Green Hills neighborhood
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that left a woman injured in a Green Hills neighborhood last week.
Smyrna man agrees to plea deal in connection with 2014 homicide
Eight and a half years after a man was murdered in Smyrna, his killer has finally been sentenced for the crime, but not before another person was victimized, as well.
1 dead, 2 injured in car crash on Dickerson Pike
One person is dead and two people are injured after a car crash on Dickerson Pike early Saturday morning.
