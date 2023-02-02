ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationCanada

Our economic future depends on young reformers, not ineffective revolutionaries

By David Weitzner, Assistant professor, Administrative Studies, York University, Canada
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IowIC_0kaZg1KC00
While young folks may view revolutions as more exciting than reforms, we need our future leaders to be open to the reality that meaningful and lasting change will be incremental. (Shutterstock)

Many of our capitalist institutions have been damaged by cronyism , greed and a short-term mindset . But capitalism is more than its faults and the unpleasant outcomes brought on by a selfish class.

Revitalizing capitalism begins with reform, which means introducing changes within the existing structure. However, the newest cohort to enter corporate life, Gen Z, has little confidence in the corporate system . They are unwilling to play a game where they don’t trust the rules or referees.

While we don’t have an extensive amount of research on this cohort, we do know that Gen Z seems to be less involved in civil engagement and reluctant to engage in teamwork.

And according to a recent study from Ethisphere , Gen Z both embraces the strongest ethical commitments and is the least likely to report bad behaviour at work. Nearly 39 per cent of Gen Z respondents chose not to report misconduct when they witnessed it — an 11-point gap from their Gen X and Boomer colleagues.

Gen Z employees don’t believe reporting corporate misbehaviour is worthwhile because they fear retaliation and have no confidence corrective action will be taken. So how can Gen Z be effective agents of reform in a system they don’t believe in?

Why trust matters

The Ethisphere study found that the younger the employee, the less confidence they had in corporate anti-retaliation policies. This finding is echoed by broader data showing that Gen Z doesn’t trust institutions in general. Why does this matter?

Scholarly research explains that corporations are driven by institutional logics — socially constructed, historical patterns of practices, values and rules that guide day-to-day action in a corporate environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qHfC_0kaZg1KC00
A recent study found that Gen Z had little faith in the corporate system. (Shutterstock)

These institutional logics correspond to historical imprints of past environments . Imprinting goes beyond history itself — the effects of imprints vary over time, reflecting an interplay of the past and the present, as they persist despite changes in the social environment.

Organizations adhere to these imprinted logics to enhance their image and help us better understand our social environment and the parameters for how we should act.

Resistance to, and criticism of, outdated institutional logics has led to an environment amenable to change. For example, there was a time when the dominant institutional logic about the purpose of a firm was only to increase profits .

But over decades of resistance and criticism, we have arrived at a new logic where the purpose of the corporation has been redefined to include all stakeholders — not just shareholders .

The shift from shareholder to stakeholder logics represents a complete reversal of earlier institutional mindsets. The old ways of doing things, ingrained as they may be, are now challenged when corporate leaders get confronted with new ways of doing and seeing things .

No shortcut to transformation

While taken-for-granted beliefs and habitual practices are finally being questioned, the change is slow. Institutional theory research tells us that conflict between old and new values will be resolved through episodic change .

This kind of change involves periods of openness when one can affect meaningful change, interspersed with periods of stability when change doesn’t occur.

It’s understandable why young folks may view revolutions as more exciting than reforms. But we need our future leaders to be open to the reality that meaningful and lasting change will be incremental. Patience and commitment are required.

Change will come from millennials expecting capitalist enterprises to prioritize high-quality products and jobs over profit and all workers demanding better working conditions from their organizations.

And it will happen when those who see through the recent explosion of standards and products that have added complexity to business ethics — without improving ethical performance — refuse to buy in.

Win back the young with trust

Gen Z is right not to trust the system as it stands . Writer and political commentator David Frum explained to me a few years back that “any reform coalition needs to take very seriously the problems of the young.”

Frum observed that, so long as the elite illustrates that “‘capitalism’ means stagnant living standards, college debt, unaffordable childcare, impending environmental catastrophe,” they will seek alternatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuQxW_0kaZg1KC00
The highest priority of the establishment must be rebuilding trust with younger generations. (Shutterstock)

And it’s not just Gen Z who has lost trust. A 2022 survey from the United States found that public trust in business leaders and politicians has also reached historic lows. A Canadian survey from a year earlier highlighted a similar trend.

Perhaps more worrisome is a poll finding that only a third of Canadians believe their fellow citizens can be trusted , no matter what their identity.

Trust has been defined as “the mutual confidence that no party to an exchange will exploit another’s vulnerabilities.” In contrast, “trustworthiness” can be understood as “the attribute of being worthy of the trust of others in not exploiting any adverse selection, moral hazard, holdup or other exchange vulnerability.”

Under conventional capitalist thinking, it’s worth being trustworthy if it leads to cost savings. We need to depart from this reductionist view.

When the youth don’t trust the system, the highest priority of the establishment must be rebuilding that trust. Seeking to be seen as trustworthy is what will convince the next generation skeptical of our institutions to work with us on reform.

David Weitzner receives funding from SSHRC.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Gen Z know they’re stereotyped as ‘snowflakes’—but they say watching their parents cope with 2008 financial crisis made them tough and realistic

GenZ will make up 27% of the workforce by 2025 so it’s about time leaders win them over instead of labeling them as “snowflakes”. On Christmas Eve 2019, the Donald Trump campaign launched a website called snowflakevictory.com to advise Trump’s supporters on how to deal with their “liberal relatives” over the holidays.
Washington Examiner

Biden's pursuit of racial Balkanization will further divide the country

President Joe Biden came into office promising to be a unifier, but make no mistake, he’s rapidly becoming the divider-in-chief. He is now reviving former President Barack Obama ’s idea of adding yet one more racial category to our Balkanized nation and effectively turning Hispanics into a race, not an ethnicity.
INDIANA STATE
Hoya

Panelists Present On COP27 Results, Future of Climate Change

A panel of scientists and university professors spoke about the results of the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) and the future of the fight against climate change. Georgetown’s Free Speech Project, a nonpartisan initiative tracking the status of free speech in the United States, and the Future of...
Mint Message

Definition of a civil oligarchy and the political scientists who agree America is becoming this kind of oligarchy

We have mentioned how the United States is potentially turning into a civil oligarchy, but we at Mint Message believe we can go further with the explanation. Many seem to believe it would be impossible for corporations in real-life to control the government, but it is quite simple how corporations and corporate people would do that: by making a country into a nation where a small economic elite overwhelmingly dominates policy and law.
TheConversationCanada

How companies can improve the retention of employees returning from abroad

Multinational enterprises are currently facing a serious challenge. These organizations are companies with multiple locations or operations around the world. They often send employees abroad on assignments so they can gain personal growth and promotion opportunities. During these assignments, employees gain knowledge and experience about foreign cultures or acquire key market knowledge. However, scant attention has been paid to these employees once they return home — especially how they are reintegrated back into the enterprise. As it turns out, many of these returning employees — known as repatriates — leave the enterprise shortly after they return. But why is this...
The Guardian

Democracy does not always go hand in hand with liberalism – that is the problem

In his review of Shadi Hamid’s book The Problem of Democracy (18 January), Jonathan Freedland asks an important question in relation to western democracies’ foreign policy: “Can a system really be considered democratic if it’s stripped of its liberal accoutrements?” When it comes to their domestic policy, the question should be partially reversed: can a system really maintain its liberal accoutrements if it’s stripped of its democratic reach?
CBS News

IMF using policy to combat climate change

"We cannot win against the climate crisis, [with] each country working on its own," Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, told 60 Minutes.Georgieva has been leading new IMF policies that focus on climate change. The environmental economist told 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl that among her concerns is the lack of accessible clean water across the world."Climate change makes some parts of the planet already not livable because there is no water," Georgieva told Stahl. "Seventy-five percent of disasters are related to water…recognition that access to water is paramount. And yet, nearly 800 million people don't...
seniorresource.com

What is a Baby Boomer Anyway?

The Baby Boomer generation is the largest generation this nation has ever seen. We Boomers were born between 1946 and 1964, with the “Boom” beginning right after World War II came to an end. Whether it was American families’ need for normalcy and life after the death and deprivation of the war years, or a national desire to fight communism – by sheer numbers – instilled by Cold War propaganda, the trend was obvious: more babies were born in the US in 1946 – and for 18 years after that — than in any year since our nation’s inception (over 3.4 million). In fact, in the “Baby Boom” years, it is estimated that over 77,000,000 infants were born in the US.
TheConversationCanada

Influencers are being hired by smaller cities to attract new residents and generate revenue – podcast

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demographics of cities shifted. As stay-at-home orders, remote work and bubbling reduced social interaction, and restaurants, venues and arts destinations shut down temporarily, people considered leaving big cities. And as public health restrictions were lifted, the cost of living increased. Smaller urban centres saw this moment as an opportunity to capitalize on the desire for a higher quality of life and a more “authentic” existence. Smaller and mid-sized cities in North America invested in strategies to attract new residents. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we spoke with two urban theorists about why people were...
Washington Examiner

DEI is dying in Big Tech. Good riddance

Recessions are bad. But they do have one benefit: They act as a spotlight that can expose every inefficiency in business. While countless valuable positions are often eradicated by an initial and continuing economic decline, there are other positions whose true value (or lack thereof) is discovered when businesses are forced to face a lack of disposable resources. In simple terms, the dumb creations of an over-healthy environment are culled.
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy