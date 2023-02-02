ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

wtmj.com

Murder-for-hire charges filed against Oak Creek man accused of stabbing in-laws

New charges have been filed against a man from Oak Creek accused of stabbing his soon-to-be-ex-in-laws at their home in northern Illinois. A new criminal complaint against 36-year-old Michael Liu shows he’s now facing murder-for-hire charges. According to the complaint he had offered a $20,000 reward to fellow inmates to murder witnesses who were set to testify against him in the stabbing case.
OAK CREEK, WI
cwbradio.com

Father of Kenosha Shooting Fatality Sues Rittenhouse, Officers

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) Kyle Rittenhouse will be heading back to court. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman rules a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of Anthony Huber against Rittenhouse and others can move forward. Huber was shot and killed by Rittenhouse during the August 2020 unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
KENOSHA, WI
WausauPilot

Man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his car in 2020 received a 16-year prison sentence on Friday. WITI-TV reports that prosecutors had asked for a 25-year prison sentence after jurors found William Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in November.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested

MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Abdullah Rashada sought for Reruns shooting

RACINE, Wis. - A celebration of the new year inside a Racine bar ended in a devastating crime scene. The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for your help to find 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada. He is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. "Utter disregard for a bar full of patrons that were...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Dorow tells convicted drug dealers they ‘should be held responsible’ for overdose deaths

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate and Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow has overseen more drug-induced homicide cases over the last five years than any of her Waukesha County colleagues, state court records show. Dorow has frequently told drug users and drug dealers they must be held responsible for providing the drugs that ultimately killed another person […] The post Dorow tells convicted drug dealers they ‘should be held responsible’ for overdose deaths appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vets Place Central shooting, Milwaukee police release bodycam video

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 released a community briefing related to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Vets Place Central resident. Police were called to the facility near 34th and Wells on Dec. 20, 2022 for reports of a man who fired shots. Inside, an officer shot and killed that man – 66-year-old Stanley Stubblefield.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL

