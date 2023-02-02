Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
Murder-for-hire charges filed against Oak Creek man accused of stabbing in-laws
New charges have been filed against a man from Oak Creek accused of stabbing his soon-to-be-ex-in-laws at their home in northern Illinois. A new criminal complaint against 36-year-old Michael Liu shows he’s now facing murder-for-hire charges. According to the complaint he had offered a $20,000 reward to fellow inmates to murder witnesses who were set to testify against him in the stabbing case.
cwbradio.com
Father of Kenosha Shooting Fatality Sues Rittenhouse, Officers
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) Kyle Rittenhouse will be heading back to court. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman rules a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of Anthony Huber against Rittenhouse and others can move forward. Huber was shot and killed by Rittenhouse during the August 2020 unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his car in 2020 received a 16-year prison sentence on Friday. WITI-TV reports that prosecutors had asked for a 25-year prison sentence after jurors found William Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in November.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Plea expected for OASD employee accused of hit-and-run in school vehicle
OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc Area School District employee who was charged with a felony following an incident in which he allegedly hit a woman and then drove from the scene is expected to enter a plea in the case next month. Jeffrey Cota, 54, was charged last August with...
WISN
Milwaukee Police Department's first Indian officer retires after 21 years
OAK CREEK, Wis. — There was a special tribute Sunday for the Milwaukee Police Department's first Indian officer. Officer Balbir Mahay retired after serving 21 years with the department. Mahay's career was celebrated at the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, where he is a member. That connection was especially...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
YAHOO!
Former Milwaukee funeral director Jimmy Davis Jr. pleads guilty to three felonies
Jimmy D. Davis Jr., the ex-funeral director who pocketed thousands of dollars from grieving families, pleaded guilty Thursday to three felonies including embezzlement and identity theft. Davis ran two well-known north side funeral homes until his businesses came crashing down last year under the pressure of state regulators and the...
Wisconsin man gets 16 years in prison for shooting kids who threw snowballs at his car
A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his vehicle as he drove by them in 2020.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Abdullah Rashada sought for Reruns shooting
RACINE, Wis. - A celebration of the new year inside a Racine bar ended in a devastating crime scene. The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for your help to find 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada. He is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. "Utter disregard for a bar full of patrons that were...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
fox32chicago.com
Police seek woman who allegedly impersonated firefighter to scam Wisconsin businesses
KENOSHA - Wisconsin police say a woman is impersonating a member of the fire department in an effort to scam small businesses. Police say the female suspect went to two Caledonia barber shops on Tuesday, and then a Kenosha nail salon on Wednesday. The woman had a clip board and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
Dorow tells convicted drug dealers they ‘should be held responsible’ for overdose deaths
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate and Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow has overseen more drug-induced homicide cases over the last five years than any of her Waukesha County colleagues, state court records show. Dorow has frequently told drug users and drug dealers they must be held responsible for providing the drugs that ultimately killed another person […] The post Dorow tells convicted drug dealers they ‘should be held responsible’ for overdose deaths appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vets Place Central shooting, Milwaukee police release bodycam video
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 released a community briefing related to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Vets Place Central resident. Police were called to the facility near 34th and Wells on Dec. 20, 2022 for reports of a man who fired shots. Inside, an officer shot and killed that man – 66-year-old Stanley Stubblefield.
Lake Forest man accused of stealing $500K from victims in Lake County found guilty in one of several cases
A Lake Forest man has been found guilty in one of several cases after prosecutors accused him of being a “con artist” and defrauding multiple victims out of more than $500,000. Ricky A. Dugo, 55, of Lake Forest, was charged in March 2021 with four counts of felony theft and two counts of felony conspiracy […]
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
CBS 58
15-year-old girl latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee; advocates, mayor speak out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Advocates and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson are speaking out after a 15-year-old girl was shot near 17th and Capitol Thursday night. The group, "Moms Demand Action Wisconsin," held an event Friday morning, Feb. 3 as this week kicked off the beginning of National Gun Violence Survivors Awareness week.
fox32chicago.com
Kane County man sentenced for DUI crash that left two victims with permanent injuries
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A South Elgin man has been sentenced to three years for driving under the influence and causing a multi-vehicle crash in 2020. John A. Schwartz, 23, pled guilty in September 2022 to the offense of aggravated DUI with great bodily harm. According to prosecutors, Schwartz was...
WISN
Wisconsin man accused of killing South American girlfriend, putting body in suitcase
FRANKLIN, Wis. — A Franklin man is accused of killing his South American girlfriend and disposing her body in a suitcase. On Jan. 22, Colombian authorities say John Poulos, of Franklin, killed 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios. The two reportedly met on a dating app. The details of the killing are...
