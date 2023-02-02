New charges have been filed against a man from Oak Creek accused of stabbing his soon-to-be-ex-in-laws at their home in northern Illinois. A new criminal complaint against 36-year-old Michael Liu shows he’s now facing murder-for-hire charges. According to the complaint he had offered a $20,000 reward to fellow inmates to murder witnesses who were set to testify against him in the stabbing case.

OAK CREEK, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO