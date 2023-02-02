SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s strong winds, blowing offshore from East to West, may have helped push the red tide irritation away from our beaches. We had a peak wind gust of 29 mph reported at SRQ. Winds are more average around 10 to 15 mph for the next several days, but mainly still blowing offshore from East to West. That could keep our beaches more pleasant from the red tide perspective. Temps warm back into the 80s for the coming week.

