Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Gulfstream Avenue roundabout work schedule changes announced
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation is reminding drivers about shifting work schedules at the U.S. 41-Gulfstream Avenue roundabout. Nighttime lane closures will be in effect until Wednesday, Feb. 8:. The inside lanes on U.S. 41 between Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue will be closed. The eastbound...
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
Mysuncoast.com
Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto. The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.
Mysuncoast.com
Sunshine Returns Through Mid Week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine returns Monday to kick off the work week. Lite fog may develop for the morning commute. Dense fog will be inland, and mainly affect DeSoto County. Monday will be filled with sunshine and a high near 78. Clear skies prevail until Thursday evening when a...
Driver takes off after slamming car into condo building in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the driver who slammed into a condo building Monday morning in Fort Myers. The crash happened at the Town & River Condominiums on Cypress Lake Drive and McGregor Boulevard just before 2 a.m. The unknown driver was driving west on Cypress...
Mysuncoast.com
MCAT to add seasonal services across county
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit is making changes to its fixed-route bus service beginning this weekend, which will allow transit buses to accommodate the seasonal traffic increases to and from Anna Maria Island. Route 3, serving Manatee Avenue and State Road 64, will now have three...
Cape Coral residents accuse city cleanup crews of stripping healthy vegetation from canals
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors and local environmental groups are accusing city-contracted canal debris cleanup crews of stripping them clean of healthy vegetation and wildlife. The operation launched in November, shortly after Hurricane Ian. The city contracted crews to map out which areas needed to be cleaned. Since then,...
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus
A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
CCPD is investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Pine Island Rd.
The Cape Coral police department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Northeast Pine Island Road and NE 2nd Place happened Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Lighter winds and an isolated shower possible today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s strong winds, blowing offshore from East to West, may have helped push the red tide irritation away from our beaches. We had a peak wind gust of 29 mph reported at SRQ. Winds are more average around 10 to 15 mph for the next several days, but mainly still blowing offshore from East to West. That could keep our beaches more pleasant from the red tide perspective. Temps warm back into the 80s for the coming week.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b629e7f3ca3730363ec6dc85 Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Lanes cleared after crash on I-75 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have been clear after crews responded to a crash on I-75 northbound in Sarasota. The crash happened near milemarker 205.6 near Clark Road. Crews helped to divert traffic in the area. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
Mysuncoast.com
Help to Home tackling affordable housing issues in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Former Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore has a new purpose, working with Help to Home, tackling the affordable housing crisis in Manatee County. Amy Whidden and her three kids ages 10, 8 and 6 have been able to live in their temporary home now for the last five months.
Mysuncoast.com
A sunny, warm forecast, before late week changes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Unsettled weather to our south will tend to leave us alone and high pressure will build in over the next few days. As this happens, our weather will be mostly sunny and rain-free. Winds will turn to the east and a warmup will begin. Today will...
NBC 2
Man found guilty of vessel homicide after crashing into swimmer with boat in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An Ohio man was found guilty of vessel homicide Thursday evening in connection to a 2020 Collier County boat crash that left a swimmer dead. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boater arrested for hitting, killing swimmer off Naples beach. According to officials, on March 5, 2020, Florida Fish...
Busy times in downtown Fort Myers as several businesses reopen after Ian
On Friday, down on Bay Street, Firestone Grill was officially back open while their next-door neighbor, City Tavern held its grand reopening the day prior.
Mysuncoast.com
Teen shot to death at DeSoto County Fair
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A teenager was fatally shot at the DeSoto County Fair Saturday night, police say. The Arcadia Police Department said the shooting of the 17-year-old boy at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the public. The suspect is still at large.
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County
A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
Comments / 0