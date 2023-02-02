Mikaela Shiffrin was three gates from a gold medal but lost her balance and skied out of the women's combined at the world championships Monday in Meribel, France. Shiffrin was sixth fastest in the super-G, the first run of the combined, and was 0.96 seconds behind eventual winner Federica Brignone of Italy heading into the slalom run. She had cut so much time off Brignone's lead heading toward the bottom of the course that it appeared certain she would win her record-tying seventh world championships race.

