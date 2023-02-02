Read full article on original website
Mikaela Shiffrin fails to complete combined event at Worlds
Mikaela Shiffrin was three gates from a gold medal but lost her balance and skied out of the women's combined at the world championships Monday in Meribel, France. Shiffrin was sixth fastest in the super-G, the first run of the combined, and was 0.96 seconds behind eventual winner Federica Brignone of Italy heading into the slalom run. She had cut so much time off Brignone's lead heading toward the bottom of the course that it appeared certain she would win her record-tying seventh world championships race.
Finland bests Argentina as Davis Cup qualifiers wrap up
Finland highlighted the close of the Davis Cup qualifying series on Sunday, downing Argentina 3-1 to secure its first-ever berth in the Finals Group Stage. Emil Ruusuvuori cruised to a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Facundo Bagnis and was also part of the doubles squad -- along with Harri Heliovaara -- that edged Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 to propel Finland past qualifiers.
