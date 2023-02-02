Why Crozet is a long-running feature examining the positive aspects of living in this beautiful area. This month, we tell the story of a local outdoorsman who learned many lessons in rural resourcefulness from his life here, as well as from more exotic locations overseas. Tom Garstang appeared on season nine of ‘Alone,’ the popular HISTORY channel survival series, where contestants are dropped in the wilderness with only ten items of their choosing, and directed to film their own survival techniques, with the longest-lasting winning $500,000. Please note that the following will preview the outcome of the show for those who haven’t yet watched all of season nine.

CROZET, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO