KTSA
Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is being charged with human smuggling after Zavala County Deputies found more than a dozen illegal migrants stashed in a vehicle she was driving. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 5:30 A.M. Sunday on Highway 57 in Zavala County....
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a West Side Family Dollar store. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 36th Street and Old Highway 90.
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
Woman arrested on child concealment charges, child found safe
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department has announced that a woman wanted for child concealment charges out of Barbour County has been arrested in Texas. Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested in San Antonio, Texas late last night on Child Concealment charges stemming from Barbour County,...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek motorcyclist in Northwest Side hit-and-run that killed woman on I-10
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a woman on the city’s Northwest Side last week. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, died at the scene just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 on Interstate 10 near Crossroads Boulevard, underneath the highway.
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies at med clinic after being gunned down at West Side car club meet up
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to track down who is responsible for the shooting death of a man after a car meet up on the West Side. Police were called out just before 11 p.m. Sunday when a victim was dropped off at the Prestige Emergency Room off West Loop 1604 North near Military Drive West.
Thief breaks into San Antonio police chief’s department vehicle
San Antonio’s police chief knows his job is to fight crime, but a theft hit particularly close to home on Thursday night.
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking for motorcycle rider who caused a deadly crash on the Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help tracking down the person who failed to stop and help a woman who crashed her SUV last week. The deadly incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 along Interstate 10 near the Loop 410 interchange. Police said the woman was driving a...
Man shot in torso in exchange of gunfire between two cars, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man who was shot in his torso pulled up to the gate at Ft. Sam Houston for help, police say. SAPD received multiple calls for shot fired in the 600 block of Coleman Street near N. Walters St. on the east side of town just after 3 a.m. Sunday.
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant nets three suspects, drugs, guns and counterfeit mony
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of three suspects after a warrant was issued for one of them in connection to the assault of a pregnant woman. Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jesus De La Cruz earlier this month and charged him...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after stabbing man in road rage incident, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 49-year-old man was arrested after stabbing someone in a road rage incident Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 151 and Potranco Road. Police said two arguing drivers exited their vehicles and began to fight...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Officer arrested for driving intoxicated Thursday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty San Antonio Police Officer was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Gabriel Flores was arrested near the 1500 block of IH 10 West around midnight Thursday. Police say that officers conducted a traffic stop on Flores'...
foxsanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
KSAT 12
Woman shot after a security guard and suspect exchange gunfire on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a shooting suspect who opened fire Saturday morning on a building on the city’s West Side. Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of Marbach Road, not far from Hunt Lane. A...
foxsanantonio.com
LIVE: Sentencing for Andre McDonald, who was found guilty of manslaughter in wife's death
SAN ANTONIO - The sentencing for the Air Force Major who was found guilty on Friday in his wife's death back in 2019 begins on Monday. Andre McDonald is due back in court as the sentencing phase begins at 9 a.m. at the Bexar County Courthouse. In a verdict that...
foxsanantonio.com
Man charged with family-assault after hitting ex-girlfriend in the face
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrest a man with several family violence convictions after they say he hit his ex-girlfriend. According to his arrest warrant affidavit, 34-year-old Charles Sepulveda was at the home of his ex-girlfriend when he received a phone call from another woman. Police say when the...
KTSA
Off-duty San Antonio Police Officer arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own for driving while drunk. The SAPD released a statement saying Officer Gabriel Flores was arrested in the 1500 block of IH-10 West during a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning. Officers noticed...
Texas Teen Kills Man In Drive-Thru Because He 'Kept Asking For Money'
The suspect said he "felt very disrespected."
foxsanantonio.com
Police search for clues after man found shot to death outside West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are hoping that doorbell cameras will reveal some information after a man was found shot to death at a West Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the San Juan Square Apartments off South Calaveras Street near Frio City Road. Police said...
foxsanantonio.com
Argument over text leads to assault, suspect on the run
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over a...
