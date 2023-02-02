Despite a slow start to their 2022-23 campaign, the Abilene girls’ basketball team continues to battle as the Cowgirls enter the final month of their regular season. Abilene is already just one win away from their total from last season, and despite holding a record of 2-11, is trending in the right direction with a still inexperienced squad, settling in on the varsity floor.

ABILENE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO