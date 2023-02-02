Read full article on original website
16th annual Cloud County Athletics Hall of Fame induction Feb. 18
CONCORDIA - Cloud County Community College has selected two members to be enshrined as the 16th Cloud County Athletics Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted the afternoon of Feb. 18 when the basketball teams host Coffeyville Community College. The two Cloud County greats who will be honored that...
2nd-ranked Trojans travel to Chapman to face surging Irish
As we officially enter the home stretch of the high school hoops season, the Fighting Irish and Trojans will meet in Chapman on Friday night, looking to kick off the month of February with a big win. Southeast of Saline comes into this contest at 13-1, ranked as the #2...
Trojans flex depth in road win over Chapman
On the road against the Fighting Irish on Friday, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team kept the good times rolling, decimating Chapman 66-42 to improve to 14-1 on the year. Despite facing a gauntlet of a schedule the Trojans have now outscored their opponents by 23 points on...
2022-23 Midseason Report: Abilene girls basketball
Despite a slow start to their 2022-23 campaign, the Abilene girls’ basketball team continues to battle as the Cowgirls enter the final month of their regular season. Abilene is already just one win away from their total from last season, and despite holding a record of 2-11, is trending in the right direction with a still inexperienced squad, settling in on the varsity floor.
Salina's Leners earns academic honors at Nebraska Wesleyan
LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its 2022 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs. Trace Leners, Salina, was among those who earned academic honors. Traditional undergraduates. Students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while...
Salina Central Scholars' Bowl team wins 5A regional competition
Salina Central High School's Scholars' Bowl team has won the 5A Regional Championship. Team members are Elijah Resano, John Rose, Nehemiah Gomendoza, Charlene Arrieta-Renteria, and Kegan Madison. The team is coached by Salina Central teachers Melinda Jett and Katrina Paradis. Next for the team is the 5A State competition Saturday...
Courtland's Mahin joins Kansas Sampler Foundation board
The Kansas Sampler Foundation announced that its newest board member is Luke Mahin of Courtland. Mahin is a co-owner of Irrigation Ales, which is, because of its location in a town of 294 and proximity to the Kansas Bostwick Irrigation District, one of the most "pivotal" breweries in the midwest. Before opening Irrigation Ales, he was the Republic County Economic Development director.
Airport maintenance base funding, zoning changes on City of Salina agenda
Zoning changes, banking services, and proposed funding for a SkyWest overnight maintenance base at Salina Regional Airport are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. About the meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300...
Saline County escapee Steven Moss dead in Geneseo
An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said during a media briefing on Dec. 29. The deputy attempted to stop the pickup, but it took off and a pursuit ensued, first through multiple Salina neighborhoods and then in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln, and Ellsworth counties.
Juvenile dies after SUV crash in north-central Kansas
JEWELL COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before midnight Saturday in Jewell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Elliott Phillip Whiteside, 18, Tryon, North Carolina, was southbound at 101 North McRoberts Street in Mankato. The SUV traveled off the right side...
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Augustine, Tammra Jo; 60; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Coffman,...
Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Cloud County judge on Dist. Magistrate Judges Certification Committee
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed three new members to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee. Members appointed to serve through June 30, 2026, are:. ●District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County. ●District Magistrate Judge Guy Steier, 12th Judicial District, serving in Cloud County. District...
Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Boil water advisory rescinded for City of Ellsworth
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Ellsworth public water supply system located in Ellsworth County. The advisory was issued because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
Salina Police Dept. recognizes 2 officers for KLETC graduation
Two Salina Police Department officers graduate from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. From the Salina Police Department Facebook page:
Tescott Lions Club Pancake Day Saturday
TESCOTT - Buy some tasty food for a good cause Saturday. The 2023 Tescott Lions Club Pancake Day is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Tescott Lions Building. Eat in or carry out pancakes, eggs, sausage, chili, and desserts. The cost is by donation. Raffle tickets...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 28-Feb. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DYSON, MICHAEL DEWAYNE Junior; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of protection order;...
Saline County closes part of Falun Road for bridge project
The Saline County Engineer's Office has announced that part of Falun Road has been closed for a bridge replacement project. Falun Road between S. Burma Road and S. Halstead Road is scheduled to reopen on June 1. Local and emergency traffic will be provided access to private property within the...
Saline County to close part of State Street for crossroad pipe work
State Street between N. Brookville Road and N. Hedville Road will be under construction for crossroad pipe rehabilitations beginning Feb. 13. Short sections of State Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic during daylight hours only. Traffic will be directed through the construction zone via a construction flagger or yield signs.
