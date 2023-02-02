Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
$7.3 million worth of stolen vehicles recovered in New York State in 2022
NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In 2022, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recovered 231 stolen vehicles amassing a value of over $7.3 million, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office. “Since the day I took office, the safety of New Yorkers has been my...
localsyr.com
INTERVIEW: 2023 Winter Fair makes a return to the fairgrounds this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Why wait until August for the Great New York State Fair when you can head to the Expo Center this weekend for the 2023 Winter Fair!?. Steve Becker, the Winter Fair promoter, joined NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith during the Saturday Morning News to run through everything you need to know before heading to the fairgrounds.
Comments / 0