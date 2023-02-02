ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Springs, MS

Four Bulldogs part ways to head to the next level after historic high school careers

By Kevan Lindsey, General Manager Buckley Newspapers
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
texasmetronews.com

Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent

It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
impact601.com

MVSU 82, Jackson St. 78

MVSU (3-21) Stredic 2-3 2-4 6, Barber 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 5-12 6-6 17, Collins 7-14 2-2 21, Mosley 4-11 3-4 12, Waller 4-5 7-9 16, Minton 2-2 0-0 4, Waldon 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0, J.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 20-25 82.
ITTA BENA, MS
impact601.com

Charles "Pete" E. Holified

Charles E. “Pete” Holifield, 87, died peacefully at South Central Regional Medical Center after a long illness on Thursday, February 2, 2023, with his wife and daughters at his side, holding his hands. He and his devoted wife Ruth shared sixty-seven years of marriage together. Born in Jones...
LAUREL, MS
impact601.com

Ray C. Fournier

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Ray C. Fournier, age 76, of Hattiesburg. Mr. Fournier passed from this life on February 2, 2023 at Merit Health Wesley. Mr. Fournier worked most of his life in the tug boat business. He retired in 2015 from U. S. Recovery's as an operations manager. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel

This video was obtained from Matthew Lawrence, the attorney of the plaintiff. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Around the Pine Belt on National Signing Day. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Around the Pine...
LAUREL, MS
yieldpro.com

Marcus & Millichap brokers $2.35 million apartment sale in Hattiesburg

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Campus Cottages, a 44-unit apartment community located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The asset sold for $2.35 million, or $53,409 per unit. “This sale represents the continued transaction momentum...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter

The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Two new TV channels launched Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for Chipotle to be held in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony for Chipotle Mexican Grill will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. in Madison. The restaurant will be located at 164 Grandview Boulevard, which is south of Zaxby’s. Chipotle is an American chain of fast casual restaurants specializing in bowls, tacos and burritos made to order […]
MADISON, MS
Magnolia State Live

HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond

A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Food Truck February cooks up fun in the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food trucks will now be featured at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg every weekend in February. The idea of Food Truck February is to bring the community to the downtown area and feature a variety of local food trucks. One local food truck owner, Domonic Hardy...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested after chase in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday, January 30 following a chase in Ellisville. Investigators said the following suspects were arrested after the chase ended on Blank Street: A fourth person was initially detained on an investigative hold, but deputies said he was later […]
ELLISVILLE, MS

