Four Bulldogs part ways to head to the next level after historic high school careers

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Ray C. Fournier, age 76, of Hattiesburg. Mr. Fournier passed from this life on February 2, 2023 at Merit Health Wesley. Mr. Fournier worked most of his life in the tug boat business. He retired in 2015 from U. S. Recovery's as an operations manager. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO