Four Bulldogs part ways to head to the next level after historic high school careers

WAPT
JPS middle schools hold first basketball all-star game in effort to keep local talent in-district
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public Schools held its first ever basketball all-star game for middle school boys Saturday night at Forest Hill. The teams were split into North Side and South Side. Bailey, Blackburn, Brinkley, Chastain and Cardozo represented the North while Kirksey, Peeples, Powell, Northwest and Whitten made up the South team.
texasmetronews.com
Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent
It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
WTOK-TV
Quitman retires former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty’s, jersey
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers had the honors of retiring former Panthers basketball player and former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty’s jersey Friday night. McCarty played for Quitman from 1990-1994. After he finished his successful career at Quitman he went on to play at Southern Miss where...
JSU DC Bradley Ready to Oversee, Improve the 2022 Best SWAC Defense in 2023
Jackson State football announced its full 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday. In a press release, JSU announced that “staying with the program is Otis Riddley, who is now Assistant Head Coach / Tight Ends, Jeff Weeks is now Senior Defensive Analyst / Special Teams, and Brandon Morton is now the running backs coach. “New to […]
Mississippi Valley State University takes down Jackson State
Terry Collins scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way for the Delta Devils The post Mississippi Valley State University takes down Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
impact601.com
MVSU 82, Jackson St. 78
MVSU (3-21) Stredic 2-3 2-4 6, Barber 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 5-12 6-6 17, Collins 7-14 2-2 21, Mosley 4-11 3-4 12, Waller 4-5 7-9 16, Minton 2-2 0-0 4, Waldon 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0, J.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 20-25 82.
impact601.com
Charles "Pete" E. Holified
Charles E. “Pete” Holifield, 87, died peacefully at South Central Regional Medical Center after a long illness on Thursday, February 2, 2023, with his wife and daughters at his side, holding his hands. He and his devoted wife Ruth shared sixty-seven years of marriage together. Born in Jones...
impact601.com
Ray C. Fournier
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Ray C. Fournier, age 76, of Hattiesburg. Mr. Fournier passed from this life on February 2, 2023 at Merit Health Wesley. Mr. Fournier worked most of his life in the tug boat business. He retired in 2015 from U. S. Recovery's as an operations manager. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War.
Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
WDAM-TV
Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel
This video was obtained from Matthew Lawrence, the attorney of the plaintiff. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Around the Pine Belt on National Signing Day. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Around the Pine...
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers $2.35 million apartment sale in Hattiesburg
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Campus Cottages, a 44-unit apartment community located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The asset sold for $2.35 million, or $53,409 per unit. “This sale represents the continued transaction momentum...
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
WTOK-TV
Two new TV channels launched Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
Groundbreaking for Chipotle to be held in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony for Chipotle Mexican Grill will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. in Madison. The restaurant will be located at 164 Grandview Boulevard, which is south of Zaxby’s. Chipotle is an American chain of fast casual restaurants specializing in bowls, tacos and burritos made to order […]
HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond
A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
qhubonews.com
Legislators are trying to seize control of money for Jackson’s water supply, according to a federal supervisor. – by Nick Judin, Mississippi Free Press
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of Jackson, Mississippi’s water system collapse. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for over a month.
WDAM-TV
Food Truck February cooks up fun in the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food trucks will now be featured at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg every weekend in February. The idea of Food Truck February is to bring the community to the downtown area and feature a variety of local food trucks. One local food truck owner, Domonic Hardy...
WDAM-TV
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - There were reports of multiple law enforcement agencies gathered in Taylorsville to monitor a protest in connection to the death investigation of Rasheem Carter. Despite high tensions and law enforcement reports of armed attendees, Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said that the protest has ended. No...
Three arrested after chase in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday, January 30 following a chase in Ellisville. Investigators said the following suspects were arrested after the chase ended on Blank Street: A fourth person was initially detained on an investigative hold, but deputies said he was later […]
