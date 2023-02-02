Read full article on original website
Trojans flex depth in road win over Chapman
On the road against the Fighting Irish on Friday, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team kept the good times rolling, decimating Chapman 66-42 to improve to 14-1 on the year. Despite facing a gauntlet of a schedule the Trojans have now outscored their opponents by 23 points on...
16th annual Cloud County Athletics Hall of Fame induction Feb. 18
CONCORDIA - Cloud County Community College has selected two members to be enshrined as the 16th Cloud County Athletics Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted the afternoon of Feb. 18 when the basketball teams host Coffeyville Community College. The two Cloud County greats who will be honored that...
Salina Central Scholars' Bowl team wins 5A regional competition
Salina Central High School's Scholars' Bowl team has won the 5A Regional Championship. Team members are Elijah Resano, John Rose, Nehemiah Gomendoza, Charlene Arrieta-Renteria, and Kegan Madison. The team is coached by Salina Central teachers Melinda Jett and Katrina Paradis. Next for the team is the 5A State competition Saturday...
Salina's Leners earns academic honors at Nebraska Wesleyan
LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its 2022 fall semester academic honors list for students enrolled in traditional and adult undergraduate programs. Trace Leners, Salina, was among those who earned academic honors. Traditional undergraduates. Students earning at least a 3.75 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale) while...
2022-23 Midseason Report: Solomon girls basketball
Despite starting their season just 3-12, the Solomon girls’ basketball team is trending in the right direction after a 2-16 campaign last year, and continues to exude positivity going into the home stretch. “The growth mindset in our girls has been the best thing I’ve seen this season,” first-year...
Courtland's Mahin joins Kansas Sampler Foundation board
The Kansas Sampler Foundation announced that its newest board member is Luke Mahin of Courtland. Mahin is a co-owner of Irrigation Ales, which is, because of its location in a town of 294 and proximity to the Kansas Bostwick Irrigation District, one of the most "pivotal" breweries in the midwest. Before opening Irrigation Ales, he was the Republic County Economic Development director.
Salina Central releases names of student on first semester honor roll
Following are the names of Salina Central High School students who made the honor roll during Semester 1 of the 2022-2023 School year. The honor roll is computed each semester based upon a 3.0 or better grade point average and no F grades. Ninth grade. Citlali M. Alarcon, Everest Alba,...
Airport maintenance base funding, zoning changes on City of Salina agenda
Zoning changes, banking services, and proposed funding for a SkyWest overnight maintenance base at Salina Regional Airport are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. About the meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300...
Saline County escapee Steven Moss dead in Geneseo
An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said during a media briefing on Dec. 29. The deputy attempted to stop the pickup, but it took off and a pursuit ensued, first through multiple Salina neighborhoods and then in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln, and Ellsworth counties.
Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
Salina man faces multiple charges after alleged incident
A Salina man faces requested aggravated domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping charges after an alleged incident Saturday evening in southwest Salina. Officers were sent to a residence in the 500 block of Saturn Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday for the report of a physical domestic incident, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. A 25-year-old Salina female had called to report that she had locked herself and her six-year-old son in the bathroom after an alleged altercation with a man at the residence.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Augustine, Tammra Jo; 60; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Coffman,...
Saline County to close part of State Street for crossroad pipe work
State Street between N. Brookville Road and N. Hedville Road will be under construction for crossroad pipe rehabilitations beginning Feb. 13. Short sections of State Street will be reduced to one-lane traffic during daylight hours only. Traffic will be directed through the construction zone via a construction flagger or yield signs.
Saline County man faces charges after allegedly shooting at hunters
A Saline County man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly threatened a group of hunters and the owner of the land on which they were hunting. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were sent to the 3700 block of W. Shipton Road at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman who lives there told deputies that a neighbor she believed to be intoxicated, identified as John Coffman, 59, had come to her porch and was talking about shooting. He allegedly asked the woman whether she wanted to be shot, pulled a 9mm Stallard Arms gun from his pocket, and waved it around.
Garden City police officers receive lifesaving awards
Three Garden City police officers have received lifesaving awards after saving the life of a stabbing victim.
Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Cloud County judge on Dist. Magistrate Judges Certification Committee
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed three new members to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee. Members appointed to serve through June 30, 2026, are:. ●District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County. ●District Magistrate Judge Guy Steier, 12th Judicial District, serving in Cloud County. District...
Two accused of attempting to sell meth in southwest Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 6a.m. Monday, police officers and the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of E. Schulman Avenue, according to a media release. Officers made contact with 25-year-old Jessica...
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City Fire Department responds to structure fires earlier this week
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Garden City Fire Department responded to a pair of structure fires on Monday and Tuesday. The first came at approximately 2:30 pm Monday, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2720 North Ray Road. Upon arrival, Command identified heavy smoke coming out of the building.
