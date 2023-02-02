Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinosaurs to take over Sikes Senter Mall
Take a drive back to the prehistoric days in the Sikes Senter Mall parking lot located at 3111 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls. Jurassic Empire is making its way to Wichita Falls starting on February 3, 4, & 5 and February 9, 10, 11, and 12.
Artist complete new Wichita Falls mural
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new mural is coming to Downtown Wichita Falls by Artists Steve Hilton and Jesse Baggett. It took the artists four years to think of this idea and execute their design, including the mural features, animals and a strong meaning behind their idea. “We both...
Wichita Falls Farmers Market host happy hearts event
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The community gathered at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market today to enjoy their happy hearts market event in theme with valentine’s day this month. Vendors had handmade crafts and baked goods themed around the holiday. A craft table was also available for customers to make...
WFFD fights fire at apartment building on Taft
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 4700 Taft for a structure fire at around midnight on Saturday. The fire had been knocked down by the neighbor from the apartment next door when he noticed the smoke coming from the apartment he broke a window and used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire before the WFFD arrived.
Local church hosts party for 100-year-old Wichita Falls veteran
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family gathered at Southwest Baptist Church to celebrate Frank Parkinson’s birthday. When it came to meeting Frank, a firm handshake might not make you think he was born 100 years ago. “I’ll say one thing, the Lord has certainly blessed me. Can’t deny that,” Parkinson said. And the Lord […]
Construction on track for major projects in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With four straight days of either freezing rain, sleet or snow, construction crews faced challenges trying to work in these elements. The MPEC Hotel and Convention Center, the Wichita County Tax Office and Wichita Falls ISD’s two new high schools, Legacy and Memorial, all suffered some sort of setback due to the weather this week, but the representatives with all said they have weather days built into their projects to prevent them from delaying the completion date.
‘Fur-ever’ event brings vendors, dog-friendly environment for shoppers
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With all the ice and cold behind us, people came out to show small businesses support outside of Panera. Vendors were set up along with Emily’s Legacy Rescue and Underdog Express with fosters for adoption, and dog lovers were able to get smooches with pooches at a booth. People could also […]
Lawton antique store closing soon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Antiques by Helen has been a part of Lawton for over 40 years but now it’s time to say goodbye. The store is filled with antiques from the late 19th to early 20th century. Store owner Helen Jones said antiques have always been a part...
Base Camp Lindsey receives $15k donation
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Base Camp Lindsey is one step closer to reaching its goal after receiving a donation. The non-profit received a $15,000 donation from Crossroads Gangs from funds raised at its annual Beast Feast. Saturday morning, people were out working on the building as they work to help homeless veterans. Steve Halloway, a […]
Piglet is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Piglet. The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering,...
Bobby Should Be Living in Wichita Falls for the ‘King of the Hill’ Reboot
This would be an amazing callback to one of our favorite 'King of the Hill' episodes. We learned earlier this week that 'King of the Hill' is officially coming back with Mike Judge. It will be airing on Hulu and they expect it to come out at some point this year, although no release date has been announced yet. We have not had a new 'King of the Hill' episode since 2009 and we will have to see where the show picks up.
TBI holds emergency blood drives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas and Oklahoma Blood Institute held pop-up blood drives at several locations, including the Sikes Senter mall. The recent winter storms have caused a blood supply shortage at the TBI by causing it to miss out on thousands of potential donors from cancelled blood drives.
Car washes seeing increased visits after winter weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the winter storms that visited Texoma, car washes are busier now that they open again. TXDOT and city crews were out this week spreading brine and chat on the roadways to help with icy and slick driving conditions. According to Josh Tyra, Owner of B&G Car Wash, that brine and sand left on the road getting on your car can cause mechanical problems down the line.
Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill said the reopening of the Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road will reopen Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. Officials said the gate is now equipped with the Automated Vehicle Barrier System which will help prevent unauthorized access to Fort Sill. They also said...
OBI to host blood drives created for immediate blood needs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Blood Institute has organized emergency recovery blood drives in Lawton and Wichita Falls on Saturday, Feb. 4. to help with low blood supply levels. The recent winter weather impacted blood supplies when hundreds of blood drives were cancelled for Our Blood Institute. In response,...
Breezy, mild ahead of next rain chance
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The beautiful weekend weather rolls on into Monday before wet weather returns to the region for the middle of the week. Lows will settle in the low to mid 30s with even a little bit of dense fog along and east of I-44 first thing Sunday morning.
Thief caught stealing out of truck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January. The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.
More Ice on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The next wave of mainly sleet arrives early Tuesday morning, creating more difficult travel. Most of it will move east of us by the afternoon with quieter mainly cloudy and cold weather. The third wave of precipitation arrives Wednesday. This round could be a bit steadier with more freezing rain than sleet, creating more problems especially on roadways. Temperatures will rise above freezing as precipitation ends on Thursday. Expect a warming trend by the weekend.
1-19th Battalion deactivated on Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The soldiers of 1st Battalion 19th Field Artillery gathered as a unit one last time, as the 1-19th was officially deactivated. The Deactivation Ceremony took place on post at the Cache Creek Chapel on Friday afternoon. The 1-19 War Eagles have a long history, serving...
Wichita Co. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths
Despite a decrease in new cases and hospitalizations, the Health District reported three COVID-19 related deaths today, adding to the three reported last week.
