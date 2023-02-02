Read full article on original website
uptownmessenger.com
Uptowners, reeling over ATM robberies, ask why FBI doesn’t intervene
The violent robbery of a Capital One Bank ATM and destruction of Uptown’s Tchoup Stop gas station has neighbors in fear for their safety. Many are wondering when the FBI will make an appearance. The ATM was stolen with a pickup on Thursday (Feb 2) at 4 a.m. “They...
Chalmette man arrested for negligent homicide
A Chalmette man has been arrested for negligent homicide after shooting a guest during a gathering at his home.
NOPD responds to a vehicle crash, finds gunshot victim inside
NEW ORLEANS — A vehicle crash in Gentilly turns into a homicide investigation. The New Orleans Police Department is now investigating a homicide after responding to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Clover Street and Franklin Avenue Saturday evening. “Officers responding to an initial call of a vehicle...
Three overnight shootings keep NOPD busy
New Orleans Police are investigating a trio of shootings from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. The first occurred on the far side of New Orleans East on Saigon Street near the intersection with A Street around 7:03pm.
Judge drops case against Bridge city escapee after DA misses filing deadline
A judge has thrown out the case against juveniles Kendall Myles and Kayla Smith for the alleged carjacking and shooting of Scott Toups after DA Jason Williams missed the indictment filing deadline.
WDSU
Judge dismisses case against juvenile accused of Uptown carjacking and shooting after DA misses deadline
NEW ORLEANS — Court documents show that a judge granted the motion made by defense lawyers for juveniles Kendell Myles and Kayla Smith to quash DA Justin William's indictment to charge them as adults in the alleged Uptown carjacking and shooting of Scott Toups in July. The alleged incident...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of Popeye's worker, police say
A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Popeye's worker after an argument Thursday at the St. Charles Avenue restaurant, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Jean Netter, 50, was jailed Friday on counts of aggravated battery and possession of...
NOLA.com
Man arrested in Central City retaliation killing Thursday, documents say
A man was arrested Thursday and accused of fatally shooting another man in Central City in December, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Kentrell Williams, 40, was booked on one count of second-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Corey Carter on Dec. 22, the...
WDSU
New Orleans police offering gun safety classes that are free to the public
The New Orleans Police Department is teaming up with the New Orleans Recreation Department to offer free gun safety classes. According to NOPD, the classes will be on Feb. 6 at the Morris Jeff Recreation Center and Feb. 9 at Joe Brown Recreation Center. The classes will be from 6-8...
Shots fired in Seabrook, juvenile caught in crossfire
A juvenile has been been injured in a shooting incident in the Seabrook neighborhood.
fox8live.com
Case against Bridge City escapee tossed as Orleans DA misses another juvenile transfer deadline
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The attempted murder and armed robbery case against a Bridge City youth detention center escapee accused of shooting a man in Uptown New Orleans last July was tossed last week because of more procrastination by Orleans Parish prosecutors, court records show. Kendell Myers was accused of...
Cantrell spokesman defends mayor, security detail after TV report questions hours worked
Cantrell’s director of communications Gregory Joseph rebutted a report that claimed Cantrell’s security officers recorded working hours on their time sheets even when they were nowhere near the mayor.
NOLA.com
Man arrested, accused of fatal shooting on New Orleans doorstep, documents say
A man was arrested Friday in the shooting death of an unarmed man who rang his doorbell last month, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Tracey Wright, 55, was jailed on a count of second-degree murder Friday and accused of killing Ferdinand Alexander, 51, on...
fox8live.com
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After being issued a refund and escorted out of a business, New Orleans police say a woman grabbed a gun from her car and opened fire. According to the NOPD, a woman was involved in an altercation with employees inside the unidentified business in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.
NOLA.com
Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting, NOPD says
A man was fatally shot and a woman was injured in an overnight homicide Saturday on Tchoupitoulas Street in the West Riverside area, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The man and woman were in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at 3:26 a.m. when the man, 44, went...
Car crash leads NOPD to homicide victim
New Orleans Police officers called to the scene of a vehicle crash found a victim of a shooting. That victim died a short time later at the hospital.
Man shot several times in Seventh Ward
A man has been wounded in a shooting incident in the Seventh Ward neighborhood.
fox8live.com
NOLATOYA organizers contact the Inspector General of New Orleans to open an investigation on Cantrell’s administration
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOLATOYA organizers Chairman Belden and Vice Chair Eileen Carter of the “No-Latoya” effort to recall Mayor Cantrell, deliver a letter to the Inspector General of New Orleans, requesting he opens an investigation on the mayor and her administration. The letter focuses on the city...
Cops looking for CBD spitter
New Orleans Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly spit on a woman in the CBD. “The NOPD is looking to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a simple battery & simple assault,” according to a news release.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish coroner shows a concern over the growing amount of overdoses
The St. Tammany Parish coroner wants to raise awareness of the rise of opioid overdoses after three people in Slidell died from apparent overdoses in 24 hours. Since Saturday evening, a 39-year-old male in Bush, a 34-year-old male in Pearl River and a 37-year-old male in Slidell have died of suspected opioid overdoses.
