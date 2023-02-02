ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pebble Beach, CA

Yardbarker

Three 49ers Who Should Make a Bigger Impact Next Season

With roster changes on the horizon, a few returning under-the-radar 49ers should step up in a big way in 2023. If these three players develop into a focal point of the team next season, San Francisco will be just as dangerous of an opponent. Drake Jackson. The Niners were fortunate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'I Think the Packers Are Done with Him'

At least one NFL executive believes the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. "I think the Packers are done with him," the longtime executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs. When they moved Davante (Adams), they should have moved Aaron and said, 'We are starting over and we have all these picks.' They could have sent him to Denver."
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' Pass Game Will Expose Eagles' Defense

San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk thinks the Philadelphia Eagles will struggle defensively in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. "I don't know fully about that defense," Aiyuk said, per Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated. "They talk about them being a good defense — I'm not sure. I think this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were going to expose before some unfortunate circumstances. They got extremely lucky."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Arrested for DUI in Florida

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was arrested Saturday in Florida for driving under the influence, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida. Per Slater, Davis allegedly crashed into a disabled vehicle. He reportedly told Florida Highway Patrol officers he was "tired" and had consumed two mixed drinks at a club before getting behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

Best 2023 NFL Draft Fits for Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl Standouts

The 2023 NFL draft cycle is officially under way with both the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl behind us. Both games offered a little glimpse into what prospects from the 2023 class can do, but it's the week of practices that are the best evaluation tools. The opportunity to work...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Brian Flores, Mike Kafka, Lou Anarumo Finalists for Cardinals HC Job

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are reportedly the three finalists for the Arizona Cardinals' head-coaching vacancy. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported other candidates were informed Sunday night they were no longer in the running.
Bleacher Report

NFL Draft Prospects Cowboys Must Target After 2023 Shrine, Senior Bowls

The Dallas Cowboys face yet another difficult offseason after falling short in the divisional round of the playoffs. They made a respectable run, but reloading for the 2023 NFL season won't be easy. Dallas is projected to be $7.6 million over the salary cap and has several key contributors slated...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Sand from Beach in Tom Brady's Retirement Video Being Sold on eBay; Reaches $99K

Any sort of memorabilia that's Tom Brady-related will cost a pretty penny. That includes sand, apparently. Someone bottled up sand from the spot on the beach where Brady announced his retirement earlier this week and is selling it on eBay. As of 9:10 p.m. ET on Friday, the bidding had surpassed $99,000.
49erswebzone

Analyst and former All-Pro O-lineman: “Jimmy Garoppolo is just an injury-prone quarterback”

Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle took a stab at defending Kyle Shanahan and his play calling from fans and media who place at least part of the blame for the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback injuries on the shoulders of the head coach. It's a fascinating read. Silver argues that the quarterback woes have more to do with poor luck than Shanahan unnecessarily putting his signal-callers in harm's way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Why McCarthy Named Schottenheimer OC After 'Differences' with Moore

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly had "philosophical differences" that led to Moore's departure this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said McCarthy will now be running the Cowboys offense amid the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as Moore's replacement. "This is Mike McCarthy's show now. He's...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers Rumors: NFL Insiders See Jets Trading for QB; NYJ 'Will at Least Try'

As the Green Bay Packers figure out their next steps at quarterback, the New York Jets remain a popular projected landing spot if Aaron Rodgers gets moved. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter on Saturday that people around the NFL who were in Alabama for the Senior Bowl mentioned the Jets a lot as a team that "will at least try" to trade for the four-time NFL MVP.
GREEN BAY, WI

