Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023
The biggest question facing the San Francisco 49ers this offseason both simple and extremely difficult: who should be the starting... The post Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
Yardbarker
Three 49ers Who Should Make a Bigger Impact Next Season
With roster changes on the horizon, a few returning under-the-radar 49ers should step up in a big way in 2023. If these three players develop into a focal point of the team next season, San Francisco will be just as dangerous of an opponent. Drake Jackson. The Niners were fortunate...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'I Think the Packers Are Done with Him'
At least one NFL executive believes the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. "I think the Packers are done with him," the longtime executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs. When they moved Davante (Adams), they should have moved Aaron and said, 'We are starting over and we have all these picks.' They could have sent him to Denver."
Bleacher Report
King: Russell Wilson 'Willing to Be Coached Hard by' Sean Payton; Spoke to Drew Brees
Russell Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career, but he's reportedly hopeful that the Denver Broncos' hiring of Sean Payton as head coach will help turn things around. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, "Wilson and [Drew] Brees have gotten to be friends, and Wilson has...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' Pass Game Will Expose Eagles' Defense
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk thinks the Philadelphia Eagles will struggle defensively in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. "I don't know fully about that defense," Aiyuk said, per Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated. "They talk about them being a good defense — I'm not sure. I think this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were going to expose before some unfortunate circumstances. They got extremely lucky."
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Pro Bowl Projections for 1st-Round Prospects
The majority of NFL teams are now solely focused on preparations for the 2023 NFL draft. The conclusions of the Pro Bowl and Senior Bowl have left the Super Bowl as the only NFL-sanctioned event between now and the talent grab in Kansas City on April 27-29. The Chicago Bears...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Arrested for DUI in Florida
Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was arrested Saturday in Florida for driving under the influence, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida. Per Slater, Davis allegedly crashed into a disabled vehicle. He reportedly told Florida Highway Patrol officers he was "tired" and had consumed two mixed drinks at a club before getting behind the wheel.
Bleacher Report
Madden NFL 23 Predicts Jalen Hurts Wins Super Bowl MVP as Eagles Beat Mahomes, Chiefs
It's time to celebrate, Philadelphia. The Eagles are Super Bowl champions. Well, at least the virtual Eagles. Madden NFL completed its annual Super Bowl prediction game, and Jalen Hurts and Co. were left lifting the Lombardi Trophy with a 31-17 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts...
Bleacher Report
Best 2023 NFL Draft Fits for Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl Standouts
The 2023 NFL draft cycle is officially under way with both the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl behind us. Both games offered a little glimpse into what prospects from the 2023 class can do, but it's the week of practices that are the best evaluation tools. The opportunity to work...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Dennis Allen, Saints to Name Joe Woods as DC After 3 Seasons with Browns
The New Orleans Saints will hire Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Woods spent the past three years in the same role with the Cleveland Browns, also serving as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator in 2017 and '18. New Orleans used two co-defensive coordinators in...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Brian Flores, Mike Kafka, Lou Anarumo Finalists for Cardinals HC Job
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo are reportedly the three finalists for the Arizona Cardinals' head-coaching vacancy. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported other candidates were informed Sunday night they were no longer in the running.
Bleacher Report
Chiefs vs. Eagles: Historic Head-to-Head Record and Super Bowl 57 Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles do not have much of an on-field history. The Super Bowl 57 participants have seen each other once every four years since the 2001 campaign. They met on three occasions before that run of games in 1972, 1992 and 1998. Kansas City holds...
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft Prospects Cowboys Must Target After 2023 Shrine, Senior Bowls
The Dallas Cowboys face yet another difficult offseason after falling short in the divisional round of the playoffs. They made a respectable run, but reloading for the 2023 NFL season won't be easy. Dallas is projected to be $7.6 million over the salary cap and has several key contributors slated...
Bleacher Report
Sand from Beach in Tom Brady's Retirement Video Being Sold on eBay; Reaches $99K
Any sort of memorabilia that's Tom Brady-related will cost a pretty penny. That includes sand, apparently. Someone bottled up sand from the spot on the beach where Brady announced his retirement earlier this week and is selling it on eBay. As of 9:10 p.m. ET on Friday, the bidding had surpassed $99,000.
49erswebzone
Analyst and former All-Pro O-lineman: “Jimmy Garoppolo is just an injury-prone quarterback”
Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle took a stab at defending Kyle Shanahan and his play calling from fans and media who place at least part of the blame for the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback injuries on the shoulders of the head coach. It's a fascinating read. Silver argues that the quarterback woes have more to do with poor luck than Shanahan unnecessarily putting his signal-callers in harm's way.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Why McCarthy Named Schottenheimer OC After 'Differences' with Moore
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly had "philosophical differences" that led to Moore's departure this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said McCarthy will now be running the Cowboys offense amid the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as Moore's replacement. "This is Mike McCarthy's show now. He's...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: NFL Insiders See Jets Trading for QB; NYJ 'Will at Least Try'
As the Green Bay Packers figure out their next steps at quarterback, the New York Jets remain a popular projected landing spot if Aaron Rodgers gets moved. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter on Saturday that people around the NFL who were in Alabama for the Senior Bowl mentioned the Jets a lot as a team that "will at least try" to trade for the four-time NFL MVP.
