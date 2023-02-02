Read full article on original website
Related
10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter
If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
Up North Voice
Good morning Northern Michigan!
On this date in Michigan history, in 1988 the Brook Trout was officially designated as the state fish. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our specialty...
$25M to avert Michigan water shutoffs inspires hope for lasting fix
LANSING, MI — Will 2023 be the year in which Michigan stops allowing utilities to cut off water to a household which can’t afford the bill and develops a framework for charging based on a customer’s ability to pay?. Advocates think it could be. On Tuesday, Jan....
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
9&10 News
Snowmobilers Stay Warm During Frigid Temps
The cold all across Michigan hasn’t stopped people from enjoying the outdoors. From hitting the slopes to snowmobilers riding the trails, people across Northern Michigan are bundling up to enjoy the great outdoors Friday. Despite the frigid temps, Bob Caudill was in Gaylord Friday with his wife to check...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
WNEM
PKG- 'HOT MIC' MOMENT PROMPTS SPECIAL MOTT CC MEETING
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis. A new poll indicates many MI nurses would be more likely to stay at their patients’ bedside if there was a law limiting how many patient's they're assigned.
WNEM
Gov. Whitmer unveils details of Lowering MI Costs Plan in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce new details on Monday about a plan to deliver the largest tax break to Michigan residents in decades. Last week Governor Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Joe Tate agreed to framework for the Lowering MI (Michigan) Costs Plan.
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this week
A highly anticipated restaurant is re-opening in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular restaurant and local craft beer bar Hopcat will be reopening in Royal Oak for a "soft opening" following its closure in 2020, according to local sources.
Bottoms Up! Experts’ Choice For Best Brewery In Michigan
But according to the experts, when it comes to the best brewery in the state you'll have to go to another city to find it. Bottoms Up! Expert's Choice For Best Brewery In Michigan. Michigan is home to some of my favorite breweries. I love bellying up to the bar...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
WLNS
Michigan couple creates the cutest school bus on Earth
SKAGWAY, Alaska. (WLNS) – In Skagway, Alaska, you can find a magical school bus that takes students on the trips of their dreams each and every day, but it’s not your typical class of students. In fact, they’re a lot furrier. For Moe Thompson, it started with...
WNEM
Warm & cloudy Sunday, some sun Monday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are starting out Sunday nice and ‘warm’ in the mid-30s as a stiff southwest breeze helps draw up warmer air into Mid-Michigan. We continue to add warmth to the forecast going into this afternoon. All of Michigan will spend time above freezing today allowing the snow pack to begin melting for much of the area. Some brief sun for a time this morning before clouds move back into Mid-Michigan early this afternoon.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made
There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
Michigan's Black Lake sturgeon fishing season lasts 65 minutes
Michigan's shortest fishing season lasted 65 minutes Saturday. The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County began at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:05 a.m. The harvest limit for the season was six lake sturgeon. Officials close the season either when the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
2 killed, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula crash caused by nasty winter weather
Two people from Ohio are dead and four other people are injured after a crash caused by nasty winter weather in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Saturday.
Michigan Woodchuck Woody Predicts Early Spring On Groundhog Day
Every year, when groundhogs day comes around, we get the same old thing. Every single headline pops up that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow apparently and we are going to have six more weeks of winter instead of an early spring. Every year we get the same result, and every year this groundhog curses us with more winter. I think it’s high time somebody does something about it.
International Space Station captures frozen tundra in Detroit as it flies over SE Michigan [WATCH]
The International Space Station flew over Southern Michigan and Southern Ontario on Thursday, and captured the frozen landscape that is Metro Detroit. The video was on NASA’s live feed, and shows plenty of the white stuff spanning across the region.
Comments / 0