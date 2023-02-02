ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations

The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Subject of Trade Calls Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline

As Thursday's trade deadline draws nearer, the Boston Celtics are reportedly fielding interest for one of their young forwards. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, "NBA executives say teams have made calls to Boston about Grant Williams, who has underwhelmed on defense ahead of entering restricted free agency this summer."
Nets' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap, Draft Picks After Kyrie Irving Trade

And Kyrie Irving's tenure is over with the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn traded the eight-time All-Star and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Nets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Windhorst: 'Not Sure' Nets Want Kyle Lowry $30M Heat Contract in Kyrie Irving Trade

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's already being linked to the Miami Heat. While Kyle Lowry would almost certainly be placed in any package the South Florida franchise has to offer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today that the Nets might not be interested in taking on Lowry's contract.
Woj: Nets Will Be 'Aggressive' With Draft Picks Ahead of 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly aren't shifting into sell mode even after trading Kyrie Irving. "And now, for Brooklyn, they want to get back to work," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday (around 55 seconds in video below). "They've got the three draft picks they got in this trade. They have a future Philadelphia first-round pick. And they'll be aggressive with those picks to go out between now and Thursday's trade deadline to try to get more help around Kevin Durant."
NFL Exec on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'I Think the Packers Are Done with Him'

At least one NFL executive believes the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. "I think the Packers are done with him," the longtime executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs. When they moved Davante (Adams), they should have moved Aaron and said, 'We are starting over and we have all these picks.' They could have sent him to Denver."
