At least one NFL executive believes the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. "I think the Packers are done with him," the longtime executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs. When they moved Davante (Adams), they should have moved Aaron and said, 'We are starting over and we have all these picks.' They could have sent him to Denver."

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO