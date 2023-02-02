Read full article on original website
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
Fertility treatment does not adversely affect cardiovascular health of offspring, international study suggests
A large study looking at the effects of fertility treatment has found no robust difference in blood pressure, heart rate, lipids, and glucose measurements between children conceived naturally and those conceived using assisted reproductive technologies (ART). The University of Bristol-led study, published in European Heart Journal today sought to address...
Births registered in US increased 1 percent from 2020 to 2021
From 2020 to 2021, there was an increase in births registered in the United States and in the general fertility rate, according to a study published in the Jan. 31 National Vital Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michelle J. K. Osterman, from...
Common illnesses including high cholesterol prompt hunt for personalized drugs
Better tailoring prescriptions to the unique biological make-up of each patient could lead to big improvements in health. One size does not necessarily fit all. This is as true in medicine as in most other areas of life. People can react very differently to the same treatment and the results are potentially very serious.
Researchers find a link between traffic noise and tinnitus
If you live near a busy road, it may increase your stress levels and affect your sleep. When we are under stress and sleep poorly, we may be at a higher risk of developing tinnitus. In a new study with data from 3.5 million Danes, researchers from the Department of...
Study finds link between blood components and brain disorders
A Mater Research study has identified a previously unknown genetic link between platelets and Parkinson's Disease, with findings published in Cell Genomics. The study, led by Mater Research and The University of Queensland's Associate Professor Jake Gratten and Dr. Yuanhao Yang, analyzed data from large-scale genetic studies to improve understanding of cause and effect relationships between blood measures and common neurological and psychiatric disorders.
Study identifies an antibody candidate for treating serious liver disease
There is currently no drug for treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which affects many people with type 2 diabetes and which can result in other serious liver diseases. A study led by researchers from Karolinska Institutet has now identified a drug candidate for the treatment of fatty liver. The preclinical study, published in the Journal of Hepatology, indicates that an antibody that blocks the protein VEGF-B presents a possible therapeutic option for fatty liver disease.
A new generation of microimplants
They are barely the size of a thumbnail, able to communicate with each other and respond to each other, and designed to make life easier for people with functional limitations. We are talking about a new generation of interactive microimplants developed by the innovation cluster INTAKT, which is supported by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and coordinated by the Fraunhofer Institute for Biomedical Engineering IBMT. These miniature assistants can act as a stimulus in cases of tinnitus or digestive tract disorders or help a person's hand to regain the ability to grip.
