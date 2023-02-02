Dementia complicates cancer care, increasing risk of poorer clinical outcome and patient experience

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure drug may prevent immunotherapy-induced brain swelling in patients with glioblastoma
Patients with glioblastoma—the deadliest type of primary brain tumor—may potentially benefit from immunotherapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitors that stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. However, they may also experience brain swelling, or cerebral edema, during treatment. Cerebral edema is currently controlled by steroids that are highly...
Healthline
Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Parkinson’s Disease: How Are They Different?
These are different but related neurological diseases that can cause issues with movement, thinking, and memory. No cure exists for either, but correct diagnosis and treatment can help to improve your quality of life. Lewy body dementia (LBD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD) are both disorders that impact someone’s ability to...
Medical News Today
How does Parkinson’s disease affect the body?
Parkinson’s disease is a type of brain disorder that causes uncontrolled or unintentional movements. Its effects can extend beyond muscle movements and include issues with balance, difficulties with the bowels, memory problems, and mental health challenges. Parkinson’s disease affects an estimated. people worldwide. By 2030, experts believe that...
MedicalXpress
Researchers use AI to personalize cancer patient treatments
Researchers at the University of Sussex are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to analyze different types of cancer cells to understand different gene dependencies, and to identify genes that are critical to a cell's survival. Sussex researchers have done this by developing a prediction algorithm that works out which genes are essential in the cell, by analyzing the genetic changes in the tumor. This can be used to identify actionable targets that in time could guide oncologists to personalize cancer patient treatments.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
msn.com
Ask an expert: Does cinnamon help decrease blood sugar levels?
Masters of Science in Nutritional Science and Didactic Program in Dietetics · 10 years of experience · Canada. There is not enough evidence to suggest that using cinnamon can help decrease sugar levels. The American Diabetes Association doesn't recommend relying on cinnamon as a way to reduce blood sugar levels.
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
Medical News Today
Which foods may help to prevent stroke?
A stroke occurs when a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel cuts the blood supply to a person’s brain. A person may be able to lower their risk of stroke by eating a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the. cause of...
msn.com
Ask an expert: Walnuts vs pecans: which is healthier?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Human Nutritional Science · 3 years of experience · Canada. Both nuts contains healthy (unsaturated) fats are therefore a good source of energy. Pecans tend to have more vitamins, whereas, walnuts tend to have more minerals. Overall, the nutritional profile of pecans and walnuts are quite similar. Both nuts can serve as a great snack.
MedicalXpress
Speeding up heart rate helps heart failure patients with stiff hearts
New research published in JAMA Cardiology from the University of Minnesota Medical School and University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine found evidence that speeding up the heart rate with pacemakers may help patients who often experience shortness of breath. More than 75 million Americans have high blood pressure accompanied...
Medical News Today
What are suitable blood sugar target ranges for people with type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a health condition that may cause a person’s blood sugar levels to become too high. It is important to monitor blood glucose and keep it within an appropriate range to help manage the condition. T2D occurs when a person’s body can no longer effectively...
msn.com
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
If you have high blood pressure or diabetes, it's essential to get regular testing for chronic kidney disease
Most cases of chronic kidney disease relate to underlying conditions, so the best treatment for you depends on your health history and risk factors.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
Healthline
Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk
A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
msn.com
Do celery seeds begin to unblock blocked arteries? Find out what the experts say
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
MedicalXpress
Death with palliative dignity lacking for non-cancer patients, study finds
Hospices and palliative care are the final chapter of life, where people spend their final days, ideally in comfort and peace. The World Health Organization stresses it should be part of universal health coverage for anyone with a serious illness. Yet palliative care in Japan, until recently, had been reserved for cancer patients, and non-cancer patients have suffered as a result. A new study sheds light on this imbalance.
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
Comments / 0