ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Reports: Tommy Rees interviewing for Alabama OC post

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1skv_0kaZeDu500

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday interviewing for the offensive coordinator post at Alabama, multiple outlets reported.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is trying to replace Bill O'Brien, who returned to the New England Patriots to be their OC.

Saban turned his attention to Rees after reportedly getting turned down by Ryan Grubb of Washington and Akron head coach Joe Moorhead.

Rees, 30, turned down an opportunity to join former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly at LSU when he left for Baton Rouge in late 2021. Rees remained OC on Marcus Freeman's first-year staff in 2022.

Rees had preliminary discussions with Saban before boarding an Alabama Crimson Tide private plane in South Bend, Ind., on Thursday, according to The Athletic.

Notre Dame ranked No. 60 in all of FBS in total offense this past season.

Rees threw for 7,670 yards and 61 touchdowns against 37 interceptions in 47 games for Notre Dame from 2010-13. Rees first joined Notre Dame as quarterbacks coach in 2017 before being elevated to OC in 2020. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position

The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled...
DENVER, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

Reports: Saints to hire Joe Woods as DC

The New Orleans Saints are hiring Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. The move would reunite Woods with Saints head coach Dennis Allen. Woods was the defensive backs coach under Allen in 2014, when Allen was head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders. Woods also would coach the defensive backs in New Orleans, per the reports. Allen will remain the defensive play caller. ...
ATLANTA, LA
The Avery Journal-Times

Cowboys tab Brian Schottenheimer as OC

The Dallas Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. Schottenheimer, who served as an offensive consultant for the Cowboys during the 2022 season, will fill the position previously held by Kellen Moore. Moore spent four seasons in that role before agreeing to part ways with the Cowboys last week. He has since joined the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive coordinator. ...
DALLAS, TX
The Avery Journal-Times

Reports: Sean Payton to earn $17M to $20M per year

The Denver Broncos are making Sean Payton one of the highest-paid coaches in NFL history with a contract worth somewhere between $17 million and $20 million per season, 9News and NBC Sports reported. Payton will be introduced by the Broncos on Monday. NBC Sports puts the price tag at $18 million per season on at least a five-year contract. Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reportedly was the highest-paid...
DENVER, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

Jim Boeheim apologizes to ACC teams over NIL remarks

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim issued an apology Monday morning for remarks he made over the weekend accusing three teams of buying players. The apology came 36 hours after Boeheim told ESPN that Pitt, Wake Forest and Miami "bought" their teams through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals. "I would like to clarify remarks I made in a conversation I had with a media member following our game on Saturday...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Avery Journal-Times

#6. Atlanta Falcons

- Blown lead: 25 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 - Date: Feb. 5, 2017 The Falcons' worst-ever blown lead happened on the worst possible occasion: Super Bowl LI. Atlanta initially pulled off the rarity of making Tom Brady look bad as they led 25-3 by the third quarter. But there's a reason Brady is considered the greatest QB of all time: He led the Pats to a 28-28 tie with 58 seconds left and then a win in the first-ever Super Bowl overtime.
ATLANTA, GA
The Avery Journal-Times

#23. Baltimore Ravens

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Pittsburgh Steelers 42, Baltimore Ravens 34 - Date: Oct. 5, 1997 The Ravens and their QB, Vinny Testaverde, seemed to have the upper hand against the rival Steelers when they seized an early 21-0 lead. But a 97-yard kickoff return by the Steelers' Will Blackwell to open the second half ignited a Steelers comeback that featured four straight Pittsburgh TDs, including three scoring passes and a rushing TD by QB Kordell Stewart.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Avery Journal-Times

#25. Carolina Panthers

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 38, Carolina Panthers 36 - Date: Oct. 3, 1999 Carolina's Tshimanga "Tim" Biakabutuka had a short, six-year NFL career, but 1999 was his best year, exemplified by his three straight rushing TDs to lead off this game. But the man with the long name had a long face by the time it was over after Washington's Brad Johnson threw four straight TD passes and Brett Conway kicked the game-ending FG with 6 seconds remaining.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Avery Journal-Times

#8. Chicago (now Arizona) Cardinals

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Chicago (now Arizona) Cardinals 24 - Date: Oct. 25, 1959 This game was not the only low point in the 61-year history of the Chicago Cardinals, but it was pretty bad. A pick-six by the Cards' "Night Train" Lane gave them a 24-0 lead, but that was before the Eagles took flight. Four straight second-half Eagles TDs, including two TD passes from Norm Van Brocklin to Tommy McDonald, established the avian pecking order: Eagles over Cardinals.
CHICAGO, IL
The Avery Journal-Times

#27. Detroit Lions

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 41, Detroit Lions 38 - Date: Nov. 4, 1990 The Lions may be hapless in this century, but they glittered with stars in 1990. Highlighted by QB Rodney Peete's two TD passes and Barry Sanders' 45-yard rushing score, they went ahead, 35-14. Scrappy play by Washington, however, brought the Skins all the way back, and a Washington FG in OT clinched it.
DETROIT, MI
The Avery Journal-Times

Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history

When an NFL team takes a big lead only to have their opponent erase it, it's devastating for the loser and electrifying for the winner. OLBG gathered and ranked the biggest blown leads by every team in the NFL. Here are each team's biggest meltdowns.
The Avery Journal-Times

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-NFC Practice

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; NFL coach Eli Manning (left) talks with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times

#2. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans)

- Blown lead: 32 points - Final score: Buffalo Bills 41, Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 38 - Date: Jan. 3, 1993 This wild-card playoff game proved to be the wildest game in NFL history, if "wildness" is measured by the magnitude of a team's collapse. The Oilers quieted the Buffalo crowd of 75,000 by grabbing a 35-3 lead by the third quarter. But four Frank Reich TD passes, three of which went to favorite receiving target Andre Reed, saw the Bills stampede back from playoff oblivion. Bills fanatics had screamed their lungs out by the time a field goal ended it for the most improbable NFL comeback ever.
HOUSTON, TX
The Avery Journal-Times

#13. New England Patriots

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Miami Dolphins 34, New England Patriots 27 - Date: Dec. 15, 1974 Don Shula was regarded by many as the NFL coaching GOAT in the pre-Belichick 1970s as he led the Dolphins to Super Bowl wins in 1972 and 1973. It appeared he would suffer a rare loss in this 1974 game, however, as Miami trailed 24-0 in the second quarter. But four Dolphins TDs and two Dolphins field goals later, Shula's team prevailed.
The Avery Journal-Times

Colorado State apologizes for 'Russia' chant at Ukrainian player

Colorado State issued an apology after some fans chanted "Russia" at Utah State guard Max Shulga, who is from Ukraine, during their game on Saturday. Chants came from what the school called "a small group of individuals" in the Rams student section at Moby Arena and could be heard on a CBS television broadcast as Shulga went to the free-throw line late in the second half of the Aggies' 88-79 win in Fort Collins, Colo. ...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

#28. Minnesota Vikings

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Cincinnati Bengals 27, Minnesota Vikings 24 - Date: Dec. 24, 1995 Hoping to make the playoffs, the Vikings took a 24-3 lead in this Christmas Eve game. But the Bengals roared back, assisted by two straight field goal misses by Minnesota kicker Fuad Reveiz, to put coal in Minnesota's stocking with a loss that foiled their postseason dreams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Avery Journal-Times

#10. Dallas Cowboys

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30 - Date: Oct. 2, 2011 QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's defense stepped up with three interceptions. Lions defenders scampered for two pick-sixes, and a third interception set up Matt Stafford's game-winning TD with 1:39 left in the game—a hint of what he would do a decade later at the 2022 Super Bowl.
The Avery Journal-Times

#21. Philadelphia Eagles

- Blown lead: 23 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 28, Philadelphia Eagles 23 - Date: Dec. 1, 1985 The Vikings looked to be paddling against a tidal wave. The Ron Jaworski-led Eagles scored 10 in the first quarter, 10 in the second, and 3 more in the third; the Vikings scored zip. But then they exploded with four fourth-quarter TDs, including three TD passes by Wade Wilson, to shock the Eagles in front of an equally shocked Veterans Stadium crowd.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Avery Journal-Times

#9. Cincinnati Bengals

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 30, Cincinnati Bengals 27 - Date: Sept. 23, 1979 When the Bengals blew a lead to lose by 3 points in the 2022 Super Bowl, some long-retired Bengals watching the game on TV must have experienced some deja vu. The same thing happened when the team faced the Oilers 43 years earlier—and in a more dramatic fashion because they wasted a 24-0 lead. Even worse, the Bengals did it at home in OT and sunk to an 0-4 record.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy