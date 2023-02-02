ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Dariq Whitehead versus UNC 'is on the table'

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4t2b_0kaZeAFu00

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated Dariq Whitehead's status during his Thursday presser ahead of the rivalry bout with the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

RELATED: Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game

It sounds like there's a real possibility that the freshman forward, who exited Duke basketball's loss at Virginia Tech on Jan. 23 due to a sprain in his left lower leg, will get minutes for the unranked Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC) against the Tar Heels.

Whitehead missed the team's past two games (Duke went 2-0 with wins at Georgia Tech on Saturday and against visiting Wake Forest on Tuesday night) after drawing starts in five straight outings. And he still hasn't practiced since suffering the injury; however, as Scheyer noted, that should change on Thursday.

"The goal is for him to practice today," Scheyer said. "It's possible [he will play on Saturday]. We have to see him practice and take the necessary steps in the next couple of days.

"I don't want to guarantee it for sure. I don't want to rule it out. It's on the table. But he needs to feel comfortable — we need to feel comfortable — with how he looks and how he's feeling."

Across 16 appearances this season, Dariq Whitehead is averaging 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from the field, 37.3 percent beyond the arc, and 93.3 percent from the charity stripe.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer rules out injured freshman again

Duke basketball freshman forward Dariq Whitehead made the trip to Miami. But for the fourth straight game, he will not be available for minutes when the unranked Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) play the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 ACC) at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., at 7 p.m. ET ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils gain votes, Tar Heels disappear

Following Saturday night's 63-57 revenge home victory over the archrival UNC Tar Heels, Duke basketball is riding its first three-game win streak in ACC play this season. As a result, the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC), who began the season at No. 7, are almost back in the AP Top 25. RELATED: ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Look: This Incredible Duke-UNC Stat Is Going Viral

Saturday night's Duke-UNC game is set to be a historic one. Not necessarily for the on-court matchup, but the one on the sidelines. Per CBS' Jon Rothstein: "Tonight's game between Duke and North Carolina is the first time since 1961 that either Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, or Dean Smith hasn't ...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

How did Duke become known as the Blue Devils?

DURHAM, N.C. — Did you know that the Duke Blue Devils could have become the polar bears, blue titans, blue eagles, or blue warriors just to name a few?. How the Duke Blue Devils got their name is just as historic as former Coach K’s legacy. But to know the full story we have to travel all the way back to World War I and to the Chasseurs Alpins, nicknamed, "les Diables Bleus," who were well-known French soldiers. The soldiers garnered attention with their unique training and knowledge of the alpine. They were called upon to break the stalemate of trench warfare in their native region of the French Alps.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Former Duke one-and-done asks for trade

Duke basketball product Kyrie Irving, now in his 12th season as a pro following his one-and-done collegiate campaign in Durham, will be a free agent this summer. So the 30-year-old guard, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, could leave the Brooklyn Nets after the season without the franchise getting ...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: The Story of Daniel Boone Village

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
3K+
Followers
593
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy