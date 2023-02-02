ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

92-year-old woman dies in South Austin house fire

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman died and another person was left injured after a fire in south Austin Saturday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 4601 Parkdale Place at 10:44 a.m. Crews searched the home and found a 92-year-old woman. Conditions were “difficult,” according to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One critically injured in flash fire in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a fire in northeast Austin Sunday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Georgian Drive. The fire was started outside when gasoline was poured on a burning...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

TCSO identifies man shot and killed at North Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex early Thursday morning in North Austin. TCSO deputies responded to a disturbance call with shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Wells Branch Parkway.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two animals killed, four people displaced in an apartment fire in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE:. Four people were displaced, and one cat and one dog were recovered dead after an apartment fire in Southwest Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin Fire Department says the scene has been reduced to one engine, crews will remain overnight to monitor for hot spots, one unit has heavy fire damage, and 3 other units have smoke and fire control damage.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for 4 robbery suspects in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying four robbery suspects in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 27, around 8:37 p.m., four suspects robbed a Mobil Gas Station at 5511 Cameron Road. The robbery also led to a shooting. The suspects stole items from...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN

An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
AUSTIN, TX
KTRE

Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured. Austin Police say 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds. Tatum was one of five...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX
KCEN

2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting

JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
KXII.com

Texas woman accused of killing friend, taking baby sentenced

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a Texas woman accused of killing a close friend in 2019 who had just given birth and abducting the baby has pleaded guilty to murder charges. Magen Fieramusca, 37, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the death of Heidi Broussard, 33. Travis...
AUSTIN, TX

