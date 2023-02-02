Read full article on original website
APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in north Austin shooting
APD said it responded to a call at 5:20 p.m.
CBS Austin
SWAT standoff at north Austin business, armed suspect barricaded for 7 hours
The Austin Police Department and SWAT is working to get a armed suspect barricaded inside a north Austin business since Sunday night out peacefully. Police say they responded to a 911 call around midnight that stated a man showed a gun during a disturbance with the 911 caller in the 9600 block of I-35.
1 child dead, 1 adult injured after auto-pedestrian crash in north Austin
ATCEMS said the child was declared dead at the scene. An adult patient was taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries.
CBS Austin
92-year-old woman dies in South Austin house fire
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman died and another person was left injured after a fire in south Austin Saturday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 4601 Parkdale Place at 10:44 a.m. Crews searched the home and found a 92-year-old woman. Conditions were “difficult,” according to...
CBS Austin
One critically injured in flash fire in NE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a fire in northeast Austin Sunday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Georgian Drive. The fire was started outside when gasoline was poured on a burning...
CBS Austin
TCSO identifies man shot and killed at North Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex early Thursday morning in North Austin. TCSO deputies responded to a disturbance call with shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Wells Branch Parkway.
CBS Austin
Two animals killed, four people displaced in an apartment fire in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE:. Four people were displaced, and one cat and one dog were recovered dead after an apartment fire in Southwest Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin Fire Department says the scene has been reduced to one engine, crews will remain overnight to monitor for hot spots, one unit has heavy fire damage, and 3 other units have smoke and fire control damage.
2nd victim dies as a result of northwest Austin hookah lounge shooting, APD says
Another person has died in connection to a hookah lounge shooting that occurred Jan. 28 in northwest Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
String of burglaries target downtown Austin businesses, residents
The Downtown Austin Alliance called on downtown property owners, businesses and tenants to be on the lookout amid recent burglaries.
3 Central Texans charged in connection with deadly fentanyl-laced overdose
Three Central Texans were indicted by a federal grand jury in Austin on five counts related to fentanyl distribution resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for 4 robbery suspects in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying four robbery suspects in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 27, around 8:37 p.m., four suspects robbed a Mobil Gas Station at 5511 Cameron Road. The robbery also led to a shooting. The suspects stole items from...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
KTRE
Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured. Austin Police say 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds. Tatum was one of five...
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting
JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
CBS Austin
Four men on the run after robbing East Austin gas station, shooting employee
Police are asking for the public's help in locating four men they say shot a gas station employee last month in East Austin during a robbery. It happened Friday, Jan. 27, at the Mobil Gas Station located at 5511 Cameron Road, near the Capital Plaza shopping center. The Austin Police...
CBS Austin
TravCo DA's Office drops indictment against APD officer accused of assault in 2020 protest
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County District Attorney's Office is dropping an indictment against an Austin police officer accused of aggravated assault during a May 2020 protest. New evidence sent to the office could "impair the case," plus the person who was injured asked for the case to...
Sunday morning rescue shifts to recovery for missing person at Lady Bird Lake
An early Sunday morning water rescue conducted by Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Police and the Austin Fire Department has shifted to a recovery after the missing person wasn't found.
KXII.com
Texas woman accused of killing friend, taking baby sentenced
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a Texas woman accused of killing a close friend in 2019 who had just given birth and abducting the baby has pleaded guilty to murder charges. Magen Fieramusca, 37, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the death of Heidi Broussard, 33. Travis...
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
