Reports: Tommy Rees interviewing for Alabama OC post

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position
The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled...
Reports: Saints to hire Joe Woods as DC
The New Orleans Saints are hiring Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. The move would reunite Woods with Saints head coach Dennis Allen. Woods was the defensive backs coach under Allen in 2014, when Allen was head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders. Woods also would coach the defensive backs in New Orleans, per the reports. Allen will remain the defensive play caller. ...
Reports: Sean Payton to earn $17M to $20M per year
The Denver Broncos are making Sean Payton one of the highest-paid coaches in NFL history with a contract worth somewhere between $17 million and $20 million per season, 9News and NBC Sports reported. Payton will be introduced by the Broncos on Monday. NBC Sports puts the price tag at $18 million per season on at least a five-year contract. Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reportedly was the highest-paid...
Cowboys tab Brian Schottenheimer as OC
The Dallas Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. Schottenheimer, who served as an offensive consultant for the Cowboys during the 2022 season, will fill the position previously held by Kellen Moore. Moore spent four seasons in that role before agreeing to part ways with the Cowboys last week. He has since joined the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive coordinator. ...
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods keeps an eye on OTA workouts on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Berea. Browns Ota 5
49ers OT Trent Williams coming back in 2023 'for sure'
Whoever is starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers next season, he will have star left tackle Trent Williams there to protect him. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection had referenced thinking about retirement two days after the 49ers fell 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game last week. However, he said definitively on Saturday that he will be playing for the team in the 2023 and 2024...
#23. Baltimore Ravens
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Pittsburgh Steelers 42, Baltimore Ravens 34 - Date: Oct. 5, 1997 The Ravens and their QB, Vinny Testaverde, seemed to have the upper hand against the rival Steelers when they seized an early 21-0 lead. But a 97-yard kickoff return by the Steelers' Will Blackwell to open the second half ignited a Steelers comeback that featured four straight Pittsburgh TDs, including three scoring passes and a rushing TD by QB Kordell Stewart.
NFL data: Concussions up 18 percent in 2022
While concussions rose during the 2022 NFL season, not all injury news was bad as the league released injury data from the preseason and regular season on Friday. While concussions were up 18 percent to 149 this season, compared to 126 last season, overall injuries were down 5.6 percent in 2022. This year's concussion numbers were also 14 percent higher than the three-year average of 130 from 2018-20. One reason...
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0