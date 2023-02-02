ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Shore News Network

Witnesses reported hearing 13 shots during murder of Sayreville councilwoman

SAYREVILLE, NJ – Witnesses inside the luxury townhome community of La Mer in Sayreville reported hearing as many as 13 gunshots during the shooting murder of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor. Residents of the neighborhood took to the Nextdoor app to share information in the aftermath of the shooting. Several witnesses reported hearing a large number of gunshots during the incident. After the shooting stopped, Dwumfor’s car rolled down the road before stopping after it came into contact with another vehicle. Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the shooting. Detectives said the shooting death does not appear to The post Witnesses reported hearing 13 shots during murder of Sayreville councilwoman appeared first on Shore News Network.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Newark Man, 35, Killed in Central Ward Shooting

NEWARK, NJ — Authorities say 35-year-old Rasheed Lee died Friday, a day after police found him bleeding from a gunshot wound in a Central Ward housing complex. Police officers found Lee at 5 p.m. on Thursday at 161 Avon Ave., in the Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex. He was semi-conscious and badly bleeding from a singe gunshot.
NEWARK, NJ
tapinto.net

Newark Man, 57, Dies in North Ward Apartment Fire

NEWARK, NJ — A 57-year-old man died in a Saturday night fire at a Franklin Avenue high-rise apartment building, authorities said. The fire apparently resulted in the death of Charlie Casiano, 57, a tenant in the 10-story building, according to a brief statement from Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home

HOLMDEL, NJ – Police and firefighters were able to make sure family members at a house fire in Holmdel were able to exit the structure safely, but their pets remain unaccounted for. On Friday, police responded to 214 Holland Road shortly after 4:30 pm after receiving 911 calls regarding a reported structure fire. “Patrols arrived on scene within minutes and found several of the residents on the front lawn and the rear of the home was fully engulfed. Thankfully, all family members were able to get out of the home unscathed, however multiple cats and a German Shepard, Duke, are The post Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Shore News Network

Howell and Jackson firefighters battle blaze at Howell home

HOWELL, NJ – Police and firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Hulses Corner at around 8 pm on Friday. Howell firefighters were assisted by members of the Jackson Township Station 55 Volunteer Fire Company. After about four hours, the fire was extinguished. The structure was found to be vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation at this time. The post Howell and Jackson firefighters battle blaze at Howell home appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Fatal Thursday Shooting Under Investigation

A Thursday fatal Asbury Park shooting is under investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Friday. At about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Asbury Park police responded to the area of Ridge and Springwood avenues on a report of shots being fired. There, the officers found the victim, an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting Investigated In Asbury Park

A shooting that took place in Asbury Park yesterday is under investigation, authorities said. At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Asbury Park police responded to Ridge and Springwood Avenues on a report of shots being fired. Police found the victim, an adult male, who had sustained a gunshot...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
JACKSON, NJ
tapinto.net

Child Pedestrian Struck in Summit Crosswalk; Driver Issued Summons

SUMMIT, NJ - A 10-year-old pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle this morning while in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest and Woodland Avenues. Summit Police Department responded to the incident at 8:15 a.m. at Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary School on 52 Woodland Avenue where they found the boy, who had suffered a leg injury. The victim reported that he was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest Avenue and Woodland Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle; he walked to the school for assistance.
SUMMIT, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Howell Man Killed After Crashing Into Toll Plaza Barrier

A Howell man was killed when his vehicle struck a toll plaza concrete barrier, police said today. The crash occurred February 2nd at about 3:13pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 68.9 in Barnegat Twp. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mario Medici, 94, of Howell, NJ, was operating a...
HOWELL, NJ
tapinto.net

16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified

MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in...
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
tapinto.net

Berkeley Heights Police Department Promotes Three Officers

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - Three officers in the Berkeley Heights Police Department received promotions in front of friends, family, township officials, and a contingent of active and retired police officers. William Ives was promoted from lieutenant to captain, Frank Mea was promoted from detective sergeant to lieutenant and Brian Nigro...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ

