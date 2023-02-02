Read full article on original website
Witnesses reported hearing 13 shots during murder of Sayreville councilwoman
SAYREVILLE, NJ – Witnesses inside the luxury townhome community of La Mer in Sayreville reported hearing as many as 13 gunshots during the shooting murder of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor. Residents of the neighborhood took to the Nextdoor app to share information in the aftermath of the shooting. Several witnesses reported hearing a large number of gunshots during the incident. After the shooting stopped, Dwumfor’s car rolled down the road before stopping after it came into contact with another vehicle. Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the shooting. Detectives said the shooting death does not appear to The post Witnesses reported hearing 13 shots during murder of Sayreville councilwoman appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
Newark congregants celebrate life of slain Sayreville councilwoman; Murphy orders flags half-staff
Many who gathered at the Champions Royal Assembly were also still shaken up from the news of the fatal shooting of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
Newark Man, 57, Dies in North Ward Apartment Fire
NEWARK, NJ — A 57-year-old man died in a Saturday night fire at a Franklin Avenue high-rise apartment building, authorities said. The fire apparently resulted in the death of Charlie Casiano, 57, a tenant in the 10-story building, according to a brief statement from Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Newark Man, 35, Killed in Central Ward Shooting
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities say 35-year-old Rasheed Lee died Friday, a day after police found him bleeding from a gunshot wound in a Central Ward housing complex. Police officers found Lee at 5 p.m. on Thursday at 161 Avon Ave., in the Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex. He was semi-conscious and badly bleeding from a singe gunshot.
Man accused of barricading in NJ home fatally shot by police
FORT LEE, N.J. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a New Jersey home with a teenager was fatally shot by police Saturday.The state Attorney General's office says Fort Lee Police officers were sent to a home on John Street just before 8:15 a.m. in response to a 911 call.Neighbors say a man barricaded himself in a Cedar Court condominium with a teenager who couldn't get out. They say officers tried talking to him for hours, and when officers tried getting the teen out from the third floor, the man became aggressive, throwing items out of the home.The man...
Police ramp up efforts to solve probe of Sayreville councilwoman's fatal shooting
Police are now asking for the public's help and set up electronic boards asking the community for any information connected to Wednesday night's shooting death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
Sayreville Police Seek Help from Public to Find Councilwoman's Killer
SAYREVILLE, NJ - The Sayreville police department is asking for the public's help to find the killer of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour who was murdered Wednesday evening, Feb. 1 outside of her home. She was gunned down while still in her car and pronounced dead at the scene. In particular, the...
Fatal Shooting Investigated In Asbury Park
A shooting that took place in Asbury Park yesterday is under investigation, authorities said. At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Asbury Park police responded to Ridge and Springwood Avenues on a report of shots being fired. Police found the victim, an adult male, who had sustained a gunshot...
Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home
HOLMDEL, NJ – Police and firefighters were able to make sure family members at a house fire in Holmdel were able to exit the structure safely, but their pets remain unaccounted for. On Friday, police responded to 214 Holland Road shortly after 4:30 pm after receiving 911 calls regarding a reported structure fire. “Patrols arrived on scene within minutes and found several of the residents on the front lawn and the rear of the home was fully engulfed. Thankfully, all family members were able to get out of the home unscathed, however multiple cats and a German Shepard, Duke, are The post Family pets unaccounted for after fire at Holmdel home appeared first on Shore News Network.
Temple Ner Tamid Firebombing Suspect in FBI Custody According to Mayor Venezia
BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- In a Facebook post Mayor Michael said that there was a break in the Temple Ner Tamid case. "I’m proud to announce that the suspect in the Temple Ner Tamid firebombing is in the custody of the FBI and Bloomfield Police Department. More information to follow." On...
Howell Man Killed After Crashing Into Toll Plaza Barrier
A Howell man was killed when his vehicle struck a toll plaza concrete barrier, police said today. The crash occurred February 2nd at about 3:13pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 68.9 in Barnegat Twp. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mario Medici, 94, of Howell, NJ, was operating a...
Howell and Jackson firefighters battle blaze at Howell home
HOWELL, NJ – Police and firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Hulses Corner at around 8 pm on Friday. Howell firefighters were assisted by members of the Jackson Township Station 55 Volunteer Fire Company. After about four hours, the fire was extinguished. The structure was found to be vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation at this time. The post Howell and Jackson firefighters battle blaze at Howell home appeared first on Shore News Network.
Child Pedestrian Struck in Summit Crosswalk; Driver Issued Summons
SUMMIT, NJ - A 10-year-old pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle this morning while in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest and Woodland Avenues. Summit Police Department responded to the incident at 8:15 a.m. at Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary School on 52 Woodland Avenue where they found the boy, who had suffered a leg injury. The victim reported that he was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deforest Avenue and Woodland Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle; he walked to the school for assistance.
Berkeley Heights Police Department Promotes Three Officers
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - Three officers in the Berkeley Heights Police Department received promotions in front of friends, family, township officials, and a contingent of active and retired police officers. William Ives was promoted from lieutenant to captain, Frank Mea was promoted from detective sergeant to lieutenant and Brian Nigro...
Man dead on Asbury Park, NJ street after afternoon shooting
ASBURY PARK — A man was shot to death in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said the man was found around 2:15 p.m. near Ridge and Springwood avenues in front of the Sisters Academy of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m....
Luxury cars stolen across N.J. found, 15-year-old arrested, cops say
The arrest of a 15-year-old boy in Montclair led to the recovery or identification of 21 luxury vehicles allegedly stolen in 16 towns across New Jersey in New York in recent months, officials said Friday. Montclair police announced the teen, who was not identified, was arrested in Elizabeth in mid-December...
Nutley Police Make Arrest in Connection with 11 January Car Burglaries
NUTLEY, NJ - Theft from auto has been in the TAPinto Nutley headlines since launching in 2016. The typical story is "vehicle entered, rummage through glove box, laptop (or phone, or wallet) taken. The story ends with "the vehicle was left unlocked." In January 2023, there was a string of...
Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges
FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
2 girls save multiple lives in heroic effort during fire in Middletown, NJ
🚒 Thursday fire in Middletown under investigation. 🚒 Two young girls heroic efforts helped save multiple lives from the Middletown fire. 🚒 The residential fire in Middletown is under investigation. Two young women are being recognized as heroes for acting quickly to help save lives when a...
