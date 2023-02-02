ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

One-time LSU OC target rumored to be top candidate to join Alabama's staff

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Alabama is still searching for a new offensive play-caller after Bill O’Brien left to take his old job with the New England Patriots, but coach Nick Saban has apparently zeroed in on one candidate, and it’s a coach that LSU fans might be familiar with.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is the top target, as was first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low on Thursday. Rees is a former Fighting Irish quarterback who was hired as the quarterbacks coach at his alma mater by Brian Kelly in 2017. He was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020.

This isn’t Rees’ first flirtation with the SEC. Kelly reportedly tried to bring him on as the offensive coordinator at LSU last offseason, but Rees declined and the Tigers ultimately hired Mike Denbrock.

Rees hasn’t made a decision yet, but we’ll see if he says no to the SEC a second time.

