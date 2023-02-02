Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
Woman arrested on child concealment charges, child found safe
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department has announced that a woman wanted for child concealment charges out of Barbour County has been arrested in Texas. Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested in San Antonio, Texas late last night on Child Concealment charges stemming from Barbour County,...
Thief breaks into San Antonio police chief’s department vehicle
San Antonio’s police chief knows his job is to fight crime, but a theft hit particularly close to home on Thursday night.
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies at med clinic after being gunned down inside vehicle at West Side parking lot
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to track down who is responsible for the shooting death of a man after a car meet up on the West Side. Police were called out just before 11 p.m. Sunday when a victim was dropped off at the Prestige Emergency Room off West Loop 1604 North near Military Drive West.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after stabbing man in road rage incident, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 49-year-old man was arrested after stabbing someone in a road rage incident Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 151 and Potranco Road. Police said two arguing drivers exited their vehicles and began to fight...
KSAT 12
Man found with gunshot wound at Ft. Sam gate entrance, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after being found bleeding from a gunshot wound at the entrance of Fort Sam Houston, according to San Antonio police. On Sunday, SAPD responded to the 600 block of Coleman Street for reports of multiple shots fired but did not find any victims.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Officer arrested for driving intoxicated Thursday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty San Antonio Police Officer was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Gabriel Flores was arrested near the 1500 block of IH 10 West around midnight Thursday. Police say that officers conducted a traffic stop on Flores'...
KSAT 12
Woman shot after a security guard and suspect exchange gunfire on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a shooting suspect who opened fire Saturday morning on a building on the city’s West Side. Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of Marbach Road, not far from Hunt Lane. A...
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant nets three suspects, drugs, guns and counterfeit mony
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of three suspects after a warrant was issued for one of them in connection to the assault of a pregnant woman. Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jesus De La Cruz earlier this month and charged him...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect who robbed West Side Family Dollar store
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for an unknown man who robbed a Family Dollar store. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m., Jan. 9, at a Family Dollar store on West Commerce Street. According to the police, the suspect flashed a weapon and stole money from the cash register...
KTSA
Off-duty San Antonio Police Officer arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own for driving while drunk. The SAPD released a statement saying Officer Gabriel Flores was arrested in the 1500 block of IH-10 West during a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning. Officers noticed...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Chief's SUV burglarized, ballistic vest stolen
SAN ANTONIO - Even the San Antonio Police are not immune to being burglarized. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
15-year-old arrested after leading Texas DPS troopers on high-speed chase in Frio County
The teen and a 12-year-old passenger, who was a reported runway, are accused of human smuggling after their truck carrying a migrant crashed into an overpass.
Texas Teen Kills Man In Drive-Thru Because He 'Kept Asking For Money'
The suspect said he "felt very disrespected."
KSAT 12
Man charged with murder tried to stage crime scene as self-defense, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was arrested after he flagged down a police officer and said he killed a man in self-defense, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Kameron Hunter Johns was booked on Wednesday on a murder charge, records with the Bexar County Jail show. According to...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after he was stabbed during arguement on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed during an argument on the Southwest Side Friday night, according to San Antonio police. Police said the 34-year-old victim was arguing with the suspect when they got into a fight around 10:45 p.m. inside a home in the 8600 block of SW Loop 410, near Old Pearsall Road.
news4sanantonio.com
Argument over text leads to assault, suspect on the run
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Joel Lakemper. Deputies were sent to the 1300 block Charismatie St. on January 17, after a woman reported she had been assaulted by Lakemper. She claims Lakemper became angry and then violent after questioning her over a...
news4sanantonio.com
Jurors find Andre McDonald guilty of manslaughter; not guilty of murder
SAN ANTONIO - A stunning verdict in the murder trial of Andre McDonald late Friday afternoon. The Air Force Major found not guilty of murdering his wife Andreen, whose body was found dumped in a field back in 2019. Instead, the jury chose to convict him on the lesser charge of manslaughter.
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for man who robbed South side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a South side convenience store last month. The crime took place January 19 at 7223 Somerset Road. A man walked into the store, told the clerk he had a gun tucked in his waistband and demanded some cash.
KSAT 12
Jury finds Andre McDonald guilty on lesser charge of manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Friday found Andre McDonald guilty on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen McDonald, in 2019. Jurors deliberated for about 12.5 hours before reaching their decision. The jury’s decision came about 1.5 hours after the foreman sent 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro a note that the panel was deadlocked. Castro brought in the jurors and read to them what’s called the “Allen Charge,” ordering the panel to continue deliberations. The charge applies further pressure on the jury to come to a unanimous decision. If not, Castro could have declared a mistrial.
Comments / 13