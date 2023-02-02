ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County declares local state of disaster

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
TEXAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Irving Mall | Shopping mall in Texas

Irving Mall is an enclosed American shopping mall located in Irving, Texas, at the intersection of Texas State Highway 183 (Airport Freeway) and Belt Line Road. It has over 80 stores, including four anchor tenants as of November 29, 2020, plus a food court with the only international restaurant being Subway.
IRVING, TX
tourcounsel.com

Town East Mall | Shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas

Town East Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, United States of America. Its anchor stores are Macy's (Opened as Sanger-Harris in 1971, became Foley's in 1987, became Macy's in 2006), Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 1978, the mall was used...
MESQUITE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Focus Daily News

No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3

We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Portillo’s Continues to Expand Across DFW

Portillo’s is making its way across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex expanding to Denton, Arlington, and Allen. The Denton planning committee approved a new Portillo’s in Rayzor Ranch. The drive-through location is planned to sit on a 2.2 acre, 7,700-square-foot building on Block A of Rayzor Ranch Town Center. It will include an outdoor patio area.
FORT WORTH, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Over 20 people arrested, charged in East Texas PPP-related fraud

SHERMAN, Texas — Twenty-three people are caught in the crosshairs of a federal indictment, charged with a money laundering conspiracy in East Texas. “The source of the laundered funds is alleged to include fraud based on business email compromise, romance scams, unemployment insurance fraud, and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) fraud, and is alleged to be more than $3.5 million,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?

Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: Live Next to the Lakewood Country Club in This Century-Old Tudor

Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, legendary developers Albert Dines and Lee R. Kraft built many Tudor, Dutch Colonial, and Prairie-style spec homes across Dallas. Some of their properties dot Swiss Avenue, but most of their homes now make up the Lakewood Conservation District, including the sweeping 100-year-old Tudor at 6633 Country Club Cir.
DALLAS, TX

