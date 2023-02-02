Read full article on original website
Henderson County declares local state of disaster
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
tourcounsel.com
Irving Mall | Shopping mall in Texas
Irving Mall is an enclosed American shopping mall located in Irving, Texas, at the intersection of Texas State Highway 183 (Airport Freeway) and Belt Line Road. It has over 80 stores, including four anchor tenants as of November 29, 2020, plus a food court with the only international restaurant being Subway.
Texas could lose 1,800-acre state park to development after 45 years
The new owner of the property wants to end the lease with the state.
tourcounsel.com
Town East Mall | Shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas
Town East Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, United States of America. Its anchor stores are Macy's (Opened as Sanger-Harris in 1971, became Foley's in 1987, became Macy's in 2006), Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 1978, the mall was used...
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
Winter Storm Impacts, DFW Area Updated Trash & Recycling Schedules
Due to the current weather conditions, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Tuesday and Wednesday and the Arlington Landfill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Trash service for neighborhoods that were missed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will resume on their next regularly scheduled collection...
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Continues to Expand Across DFW
Portillo’s is making its way across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex expanding to Denton, Arlington, and Allen. The Denton planning committee approved a new Portillo’s in Rayzor Ranch. The drive-through location is planned to sit on a 2.2 acre, 7,700-square-foot building on Block A of Rayzor Ranch Town Center. It will include an outdoor patio area.
fox4news.com
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Over 20 people arrested, charged in East Texas PPP-related fraud
SHERMAN, Texas — Twenty-three people are caught in the crosshairs of a federal indictment, charged with a money laundering conspiracy in East Texas. “The source of the laundered funds is alleged to include fraud based on business email compromise, romance scams, unemployment insurance fraud, and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) fraud, and is alleged to be more than $3.5 million,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Armed woman enters emergency room making suicidal comments
A north Texas woman who reportedly displayed a gun in the emergency room at Arlington Memorial Hospital has been confirmed dead after an interaction with law enforcement.
23 North Texans arrested, charged in East Texas money laundering conspiracy
TEXAS, USA — Federal officials announced Friday that nearly two dozen people from the Dallas-Fort Worth area had been arrested and charged in connection with a money laundering conspiracy. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 23 people were alleged to have conspired to launder the proceeds of...
Dallas ISD to resume operations with a two-hour delay Feb. 3 following winter storm
Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3 due to the winter weather subsiding. All schools and offices will open two hours later than their normal schedule, the district announced on social media. Dallas ISD...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?
Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Marina Roof Covered in Ice Partially Collapses on Boats at Joe Pool Lake
Damage is being assessed after a part of the roof collapsed over several slips at Lynn Creek Marina on Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. Texas Sky Ranger flew over the area Friday morning. The roof over one dock at the marina partially collapsed onto several boats. It's not known...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: Live Next to the Lakewood Country Club in This Century-Old Tudor
Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, legendary developers Albert Dines and Lee R. Kraft built many Tudor, Dutch Colonial, and Prairie-style spec homes across Dallas. Some of their properties dot Swiss Avenue, but most of their homes now make up the Lakewood Conservation District, including the sweeping 100-year-old Tudor at 6633 Country Club Cir.
