Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
cbs7.com
Finding Family: Jacobo & Bryan
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Our story this week features Jacobo, 8, and Bryan, 5, siblings who share a tight bond and love towards one another. They may be little boys, but their hearts are big!. Spending a day at the zoo, we got to know a little bit about them.
Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again
ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month. This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.
cbs7.com
Tall City Meat Market is selling heart shaped steaks this Valentines
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you’re looking for a romantic dinner for this Valentines day look no further. Tall City Meat Market in Midland is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for the Valentine’s Day. “It kind of started out when the whole covid thing came along because people weren’t able...
$3 Pizza Return To Dominos Tuesday
It's $3 pizza time again, save the date! $3 Domino's Pizza returns on Tuesday, February 7th, from 4 pm -6 pm. Who else gives you $3 medium pizzas, only Domino's Pizza? This Tuesday you can enjoy $3 medium cheese or pepperoni pizzas from 4 pm-6 pm. You can take as many of these $3 pizzas as your little heart desires. There are a few things to remember:
Remember When Everyone Confirmed These Apartments In Midland Are Haunted?
Why am I like this? Curiosity killed the cat. Isn't that how the saying goes? I was chatting with a group of friends over the weekend and the topic came up of living in places that were haunted. One of the ladies in the group said that pretty much every place she has lived has been haunted. She has seen and heard ghosts everywhere she goes! My response? NOPE!
Caught on camera: Woman punched outside Midland home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Caught on camera: A woman in Midland being beaten by two other women after she jumped out of a truck. The video above began circulating Thursday evening when it was caught by a nearby Ring camera and was immediately posted to Facebook. Neighbors who saw the video said they are appalled […]
cbs7.com
Domino’s goes extra mile to help legally blind customer during winter weather
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Midland is receiving praise after its employees went out of their way to help a visually impaired customer during the freezing weather. When the nasty earlier this week, the weather closed most businesses for days. West Texas Domino’s restaurants stayed...
cbs7.com
Police: Feud leads to teenager shot outside of the Big Spring YMCA
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police have released new information into a shooting that happened at the YMCA located at 800 S. Owens. BSPD says that they were called to the YMCA at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday. When Officers arrived, they found the only victim, a 19-year-old man...
Water main break in Odessa fixed in the area of 22nd and WCR.
ODESSA, Texas — This morning around 7 a.m., Water distribution crews were called and responded to a 6" cast iron water main break in the area of 22nd and WCR. The pipes were repaired by noon. Around 4 p.m. the Water Distribution crews had another call of another leak...
cbs7.com
Arrest made in Big Spring YMCA shooting
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police say the afternoon Friday, Feb.3, BSPD detectives arrested a teen boy involved in an investigation into a shooting at the YMCA on S. Owens on Feb. 2. The teen boy is currently in the custody of Howard County Juvenile Probation office charged...
No injuries reported in Midland apartment fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a fire earlier this week at ReNew Fairmont Park after a fire broke out on a second-floor balcony. The fire, which spread to the attic, was extinguished within 20 minutes and MFD’s quick response has been credited with keeping the fire from spreading to additional units. […]
cbs7.com
Andrews Police Department locates missing person
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High Bronchos defeat Midland Bulldogs 60-59 evening the season series
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High Bronchos got past the Midland High Bulldogs in a 60-59 win on Friday night making the season series even at 1-1. Watch below for the highlights.
Texas Cold Case: She Went Out in Midland in 1980 and Vanished
Midland's oldest cold case turns 43 years old this month. According to Crime-Reader.com, Kristy Lynn Booth was 19 on the evening of February 2, 1980, when she decided to go out with friends at one of Midland's most popular nightspots at the time, the now-demolished Dimensions Nightclub at 411 Airpark Drive.
‘Please keep sharing’: Midland police continues search for family of non-verbal teen, addresses popular theories
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department (MPD) held a news conference Thursday to update the community about a case involving a teen with disabilities who was found last weekend. The search for the boy’s family has garnered nationwide attention. Midland officers found the non-verbal young man Sunday, January 29, walking alone in an […]
cbs7.com
Midland College Softball team sweeps Luna Community College in Double-Header
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, the Midland College Softball team defeated Luna Community College in Game 2 of their Doubleheader 7-3 sweeping the series. Midland College is 4-2 on the season and will face Trinidad State next Saturday. Watch below for the highlights.
MPD investigating a theft at HEB
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. […]
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder. However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
WATCH: Suspects caught breaking into business amid winter storm
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a business. Aroun 4:15 a.m. on January 31, OPD officers responded to Mango Tango, located at 1219 W 10th Street to investigate a break in. Investigators said that two men forced their way into […]
Comments / 1