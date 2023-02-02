ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

Finding Family: Jacobo & Bryan

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Our story this week features Jacobo, 8, and Bryan, 5, siblings who share a tight bond and love towards one another. They may be little boys, but their hearts are big!. Spending a day at the zoo, we got to know a little bit about them.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again

ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month. This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Tall City Meat Market is selling heart shaped steaks this Valentines

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you’re looking for a romantic dinner for this Valentines day look no further. Tall City Meat Market in Midland is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for the Valentine’s Day. “It kind of started out when the whole covid thing came along because people weren’t able...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

$3 Pizza Return To Dominos Tuesday

It's $3 pizza time again, save the date! $3 Domino's Pizza returns on Tuesday, February 7th, from 4 pm -6 pm. Who else gives you $3 medium pizzas, only Domino's Pizza? This Tuesday you can enjoy $3 medium cheese or pepperoni pizzas from 4 pm-6 pm. You can take as many of these $3 pizzas as your little heart desires. There are a few things to remember:
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Caught on camera: Woman punched outside Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Caught on camera: A woman in Midland being beaten by two other women after she jumped out of a truck. The video above began circulating Thursday evening when it was caught by a nearby Ring camera and was immediately posted to Facebook. Neighbors who saw the video said they are appalled […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Arrest made in Big Spring YMCA shooting

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police say the afternoon Friday, Feb.3, BSPD detectives arrested a teen boy involved in an investigation into a shooting at the YMCA on S. Owens on Feb. 2. The teen boy is currently in the custody of Howard County Juvenile Probation office charged...
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

No injuries reported in Midland apartment fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a fire earlier this week at ReNew Fairmont Park after a fire broke out on a second-floor balcony. The fire, which spread to the attic, was extinguished within 20 minutes and MFD’s quick response has been credited with keeping the fire from spreading to additional units.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews Police Department locates missing person

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
ANDREWS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Please keep sharing’: Midland police continues search for family of non-verbal teen, addresses popular theories

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department (MPD) held a news conference Thursday to update the community about a case involving a teen with disabilities who was found last weekend. The search for the boy’s family has garnered nationwide attention. Midland officers found the non-verbal young man Sunday, January 29, walking alone in an […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating a theft at HEB

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder.  However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: Suspects caught breaking into business amid winter storm

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a business.  Aroun 4:15 a.m. on January 31, OPD officers responded to Mango Tango, located at 1219 W 10th Street to investigate a break in. Investigators said that two men forced their way into […]
ODESSA, TX

