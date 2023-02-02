Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested for stabbing someone on CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man is under arrest for attacking someone on a CTA train in Chicago's Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Police said Jay Brown, 66, was arrested early Saturday morning. He is accused of stabbing a man, 47, on a train on South Austin around 4:45 a.m. There is no information...
fox32chicago.com
Thieves posing as construction workers burglarize North Side apartment
CHICAGO - Three suspects posing as construction workers burglarized an apartment Sunday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. A female, whose age was unknown, was in her residence around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when someone she didn't know knocked and said he was there to do construction, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in abdomen in Chicago's Gage Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood on Sunday night. The shooting happened on West 55th near South Kedzie at about 6:27 p.m. The victim, 25, was standing outside when someone walked up and shot him in the abdomen. He was hospitalized in good condition. No...
Armed Robbery Crew Linked to at Least 15 Crimes, Mostly on Chicago's West Side
An armed robbery crew is connected to at least 15 robberies in the last month, brandishing rifles and stealing victims’ phones, cash and cars in a wide-ranging crime spree. The robberies generally have occurred early in the morning, with the majority victims reporting that they were using ATM’s, or entering or exiting their vehicles.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
fox32chicago.com
Massive fire breaks out at Chicago Heights factory
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. - Crews are battling an extra-alarm fire that started at a scrap yard Monday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at Big Daddy Scrap Yard at 1111 Washington Ave., and spread to Arsco auto repair shop and a furniture manufacturer Morgan Li. It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire around 7:30 a.m.
cwbchicago.com
Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
Chicago shooting: Man ID'd after fatally shot while sitting in car on West Side
A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side.
fox32chicago.com
Palmer Square stabbing leaves man critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded early Monday in the Palmer Square neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 25-year-old was found just before 4 a.m. suffering from stab wounds to the chest and neck in the 2300 block of North Sacramento Avenue, police said. He was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 23, shot during argument in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO - A woman was shot during an argument Sunday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 23-year-old was arguing with someone around 9:32 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Loomis Street when they pulled out a handgun and shot her in the leg, according to police. She was...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive near South Loop
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive near South Loop Sunday morning. Police say a red sedan was headed south in the northbound lane of Lake Shore Drive in the 3300 block when it hit a dark-colored SUV that was traveling north. The...
fox32chicago.com
William Nevinger: Missing Chicago boy last seen on far North Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen a week ago. William Nevinger was last seen Jan. 27, 2023, in the 1100 block of W. Farwell Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, a...
fox32chicago.com
4 injured after vehicle blows red light, strikes Chicago CTA bus in Roseland
CHICAGO - Four people were injured when a vehicle blew a red light Friday night on Chicago's South Side and struck a CTA bus, sending the bus into a building. Around 6:24 p.m., police say the CTA bus was traveling northbound on Michigan Avenue near 111th Street in the Roseland neighborhood when a Nissan Maxima disobeyed a red light and struck the bus.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Fire investigates arson at South Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A restaurant caught fire on the South Side early Sunday morning and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating it as arson. Police and fire officials responded to a restaurant fire in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street just after midnight and put it out. After further investigation,...
fox32chicago.com
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of thieves breaking into North Side homes for jewelry
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent home burglaries where jewelry was stolen. In each incident, police say the offenders forced their way into the homes and targeted jewelry for theft. The offenders then fled the scene with the stolen property. The crimes happened at the...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in fire at abandon building on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a fire in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning. Fire officials responded to a blaze in a building located at 6401 South Whipple Street around 4:30 a.m. The two and a half story building was believed to be vacant, but a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old woman in 2020
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the fatal shooting of a woman on the West Side in 2020. Police say James Armstrong, 26, was arrested Friday for the murder of a 22-year-old woman. Armstrong allegedly shot her on Dec, 20 at 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of...
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly
Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
