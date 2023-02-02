ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Thieves posing as construction workers burglarize North Side apartment

CHICAGO - Three suspects posing as construction workers burglarized an apartment Sunday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. A female, whose age was unknown, was in her residence around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when someone she didn't know knocked and said he was there to do construction, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in abdomen in Chicago's Gage Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood on Sunday night. The shooting happened on West 55th near South Kedzie at about 6:27 p.m. The victim, 25, was standing outside when someone walked up and shot him in the abdomen. He was hospitalized in good condition. No...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Massive fire breaks out at Chicago Heights factory

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. - Crews are battling an extra-alarm fire that started at a scrap yard Monday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at Big Daddy Scrap Yard at 1111 Washington Ave., and spread to Arsco auto repair shop and a furniture manufacturer Morgan Li. It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire around 7:30 a.m.
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Palmer Square stabbing leaves man critically wounded

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded early Monday in the Palmer Square neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 25-year-old was found just before 4 a.m. suffering from stab wounds to the chest and neck in the 2300 block of North Sacramento Avenue, police said. He was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 23, shot during argument in Longwood Manor

CHICAGO - A woman was shot during an argument Sunday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 23-year-old was arguing with someone around 9:32 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Loomis Street when they pulled out a handgun and shot her in the leg, according to police. She was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

William Nevinger: Missing Chicago boy last seen on far North Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy last seen a week ago. William Nevinger was last seen Jan. 27, 2023, in the 1100 block of W. Farwell Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 injured after vehicle blows red light, strikes Chicago CTA bus in Roseland

CHICAGO - Four people were injured when a vehicle blew a red light Friday night on Chicago's South Side and struck a CTA bus, sending the bus into a building. Around 6:24 p.m., police say the CTA bus was traveling northbound on Michigan Avenue near 111th Street in the Roseland neighborhood when a Nissan Maxima disobeyed a red light and struck the bus.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Fire investigates arson at South Side restaurant

CHICAGO - A restaurant caught fire on the South Side early Sunday morning and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating it as arson. Police and fire officials responded to a restaurant fire in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street just after midnight and put it out. After further investigation,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center

CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting woman in Austin

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with shooting and seriously injuring a woman in the Austin neighborhood on Friday. Police say Robin Thompson, 33, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 after shooting a 47-year-old woman just moments before. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of thieves breaking into North Side homes for jewelry

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent home burglaries where jewelry was stolen. In each incident, police say the offenders forced their way into the homes and targeted jewelry for theft. The offenders then fled the scene with the stolen property. The crimes happened at the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in fire at abandon building on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a fire in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday morning. Fire officials responded to a blaze in a building located at 6401 South Whipple Street around 4:30 a.m. The two and a half story building was believed to be vacant, but a...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly

Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
CHICAGO, IL

