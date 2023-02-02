ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen responds to health care staffing crisis

Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R,C-Greece) is calling on the governor to reconsider her position on allowing previously-fired health care workers to return to their jobs following the recent overturning of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers. New York is currently facing a severe health care worker crisis, in which nearly 34,000 workers quit in the past due to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement, and providers across the healthcare continuum in all areas of the state are in dire need of critically-important frontline staff.
New York Post

Hochul sides with hospital lobby over insurers, labor in pay dispute

Gov. Hochul is following the lead of predecessor Andrew Cuomo — siding with the powerful hospital lobby in a fight with health insurers and labor unions over medical billing payments. Opponents — including United Federation of Teachers union president Mike Mulgrew — said the “pay and pursue” proposal backed by Hochul in her $227 billion spending plan would require health insurers to immediately pay hospital billing claims without reviewing whether the treatment was medically necessary. The opponents argue the plan could hike costs and waste — and that it’s difficult to claw back a payout once the bills are...
Syracuse.com

Data show how many could be impacted by Hochul’s proposed changes to bail laws

Albany — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.
westsidenewsny.com

Rural Housing Coalition shares mobile home community preservation guide

When you live in a mobile home community, you may own your home, but not the land underneath it. In New York State and across the country, mobile home communities are threatened by real estate speculators who buy the land and raise the rents and fees, often while cutting services. This drives out residents, and clears the land for redevelopment.
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update February 2

COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Understanding Respiratory Illnesses – RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/respiratory_syncytial_virus/understanding.htm. Information on Long COVID https://health.ny.gov/diseases/long_covid/index.htm. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Prevention Information https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 Treatments...
spectrumlocalnews.com

An ER doctor’s advice on staying safe in extreme cold

We often hear very good advice when it gets this cold with an even colder wind chill - limit your time outside, make sure you wear layers, have quality gloves, and keep your head covered. But doctors say the people who need this advice the most -- sometimes don't hear...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Outreach workers across NY help get unhoused people out of the cold

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outreach workers in cities and counties across New York state are doing everything they can to help unhoused people get out of the cold. At barely over the zero-degree mark, homeless advocate Andy Carey is reaching out to people who remain outside in the cold. He’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local School Districts React to Hochul's Proposed Budget

While the budget is a draft right now and still has to pass the assembly and senate, Maine-Endwell Superintendent Jason Van Fossen has some ideas for what the increase in their budget would go toward. “We always are looking at, you know, what is what's in the best interest of...
MAINE STATE
New York Post

The pandemic’s long over — can we get fully back to normal already?

It’s been nearly 11 months since the end of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Key To NYC” vaccine mandate and public-school masking requirements. And President Joe Biden recently announced an end to the pandemic-related state of emergency on May 11. Yet many private businesses, cultural institutions and schools continue to cling to COVID-era restrictions. The remnants of pandemic policies are hodgepodge and nonsensical, ranging from vaccine and mask mandates to testing and isolation. They do little to promote safety, but much to continue disruption. Even though it is now widely accepted that vaccines don’t prevent transmission, some mandates persist. New York state has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York's concealed carry laws

NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing changes to New York's new concealed carry law that would allow for armed security guards outside houses of worship and exempt retired police officers from the law. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the state’s century-old concealed carry law stating that...
cityandstateny.com

NY mourns Tyre Nichols, Hochul unveils budget proposal and vetoes the Grieving Families Act

In some ways it’s been a very good week for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (a proposed bailout from an impending fiscal cliff, more funding, ect., ect.), but one gaffe is nearly impossible to overlook – literally. Take a stroll in the newly opened Grand Central Madison terminal and you just might see it. Etched in the stone lining of one of the walls, there’s a typo of famed artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s name beside her quote “One can’t paint New York as it is, but rather as it is felt.” The MTA’s response when reporters reached out about the missing F? “We clearly f-ed this one up.” Read on for more of this week’s biggest headlines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Buffalo, NY
