Jensen responds to health care staffing crisis
Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R,C-Greece) is calling on the governor to reconsider her position on allowing previously-fired health care workers to return to their jobs following the recent overturning of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers. New York is currently facing a severe health care worker crisis, in which nearly 34,000 workers quit in the past due to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement, and providers across the healthcare continuum in all areas of the state are in dire need of critically-important frontline staff.
Millions of New Yorkers will feel health care change as COVID emergency ends. Here’s how.
New Yorkers lineup to receive a free COVID-19 test kit in Bronx, Dec. 23, 2021. Outside of shifts to telehealth and free COVID tests, millions of New Yorkers on Medicaid will be re-evaluated for eligibility starting in April. [ more › ]
Hochul sides with hospital lobby over insurers, labor in pay dispute
Gov. Hochul is following the lead of predecessor Andrew Cuomo — siding with the powerful hospital lobby in a fight with health insurers and labor unions over medical billing payments. Opponents — including United Federation of Teachers union president Mike Mulgrew — said the “pay and pursue” proposal backed by Hochul in her $227 billion spending plan would require health insurers to immediately pay hospital billing claims without reviewing whether the treatment was medically necessary. The opponents argue the plan could hike costs and waste — and that it’s difficult to claw back a payout once the bills are...
Data show how many could be impacted by Hochul’s proposed changes to bail laws
Albany — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.
Who Can Legally Declare You Dead in New York State?
I recently read a news article that shared info about a woman who was living in a nursing home. The nursing home thought that she had died, so they had a funeral home come and pick her up to get ready for her final services. When the mortician opened up...
Rural Housing Coalition shares mobile home community preservation guide
When you live in a mobile home community, you may own your home, but not the land underneath it. In New York State and across the country, mobile home communities are threatened by real estate speculators who buy the land and raise the rents and fees, often while cutting services. This drives out residents, and clears the land for redevelopment.
School boards group likes a lot about Hochul's budget, but pushing for free school meals
A New York group representing public boards of education says Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed state budget is good news for schools. Her proposal calls for a record $34.5 billion in total school aid, with a $2.7 billion increase in foundation aid from last year. New York State School Boards...
COVID-19 Update February 2
COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Understanding Respiratory Illnesses – RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/respiratory_syncytial_virus/understanding.htm. Information on Long COVID https://health.ny.gov/diseases/long_covid/index.htm. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Prevention Information https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 Treatments...
NY Tuition Assistance Program: Apply for grants up to $5,665 because education is your right
Living and getting educated in New York is like a dream for many of us. However, it is not possible for everyone to get admission to a top school, college, or university. This is because of two main reasons: (1). the acceptance rate is sometimes low, (2). the tuition or fees are extremely high.
An ER doctor’s advice on staying safe in extreme cold
We often hear very good advice when it gets this cold with an even colder wind chill - limit your time outside, make sure you wear layers, have quality gloves, and keep your head covered. But doctors say the people who need this advice the most -- sometimes don't hear...
Outreach workers across NY help get unhoused people out of the cold
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outreach workers in cities and counties across New York state are doing everything they can to help unhoused people get out of the cold. At barely over the zero-degree mark, homeless advocate Andy Carey is reaching out to people who remain outside in the cold. He’s...
New York State civil service exam: Application period is closing next week for these positions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) continuously opens and closes recruitment periods for various paid positions, so keeping tabs on the application period for the civil service exams is crucial. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York...
N.Y. budget: Here’s how Gov. Hochul wants to reform state bail laws
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed increasing state school aid by 10%, tuition hikes for public universities and raising cigarette taxes to a nation-high $5.35 per pack as part of her budget proposal Wednesday. The $227 billion spending plan also includes a proposal to yet again revise state...
Local School Districts React to Hochul's Proposed Budget
While the budget is a draft right now and still has to pass the assembly and senate, Maine-Endwell Superintendent Jason Van Fossen has some ideas for what the increase in their budget would go toward. “We always are looking at, you know, what is what's in the best interest of...
The pandemic’s long over — can we get fully back to normal already?
It’s been nearly 11 months since the end of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Key To NYC” vaccine mandate and public-school masking requirements. And President Joe Biden recently announced an end to the pandemic-related state of emergency on May 11. Yet many private businesses, cultural institutions and schools continue to cling to COVID-era restrictions. The remnants of pandemic policies are hodgepodge and nonsensical, ranging from vaccine and mask mandates to testing and isolation. They do little to promote safety, but much to continue disruption. Even though it is now widely accepted that vaccines don’t prevent transmission, some mandates persist. New York state has...
Reimbursement for NY victims of EBT card skimming included in Hochul’s proposed budget
THE BRONX (PIX11) — After months of no action, Electronic Benefit Transfer cardholders who were victims of card skimming crimes last year may soon be able to get that money back. This could be made possible by funds allocated in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s preliminary state budget. Lakisha Martinez, of Far Rockaway, was one […]
Fact Check Team: More COVID-19 vaccine mandates being repealed for workers
WASHINGTON (TND) — In New York City, public and private sector employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their jobs but in November, the city lifted that mandate for the private sector. Now, it's up to private employers to decide whether or not they require...
Plan to ban gas stoves in New York? Hochul’s bill would only impact new construction, not existing homes
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who wants to remove fossil fuels from buildings to fight climate change, unveiled proposed legislation Wednesday that lays out details and answers a question many have asked: What about cooking with gas?. In short, Hochul’s new bill would ban cooking equipment that uses natural gas or other...
Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York's concealed carry laws
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing changes to New York's new concealed carry law that would allow for armed security guards outside houses of worship and exempt retired police officers from the law. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the state’s century-old concealed carry law stating that...
NY mourns Tyre Nichols, Hochul unveils budget proposal and vetoes the Grieving Families Act
In some ways it’s been a very good week for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (a proposed bailout from an impending fiscal cliff, more funding, ect., ect.), but one gaffe is nearly impossible to overlook – literally. Take a stroll in the newly opened Grand Central Madison terminal and you just might see it. Etched in the stone lining of one of the walls, there’s a typo of famed artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s name beside her quote “One can’t paint New York as it is, but rather as it is felt.” The MTA’s response when reporters reached out about the missing F? “We clearly f-ed this one up.” Read on for more of this week’s biggest headlines.
