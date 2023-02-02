(Kennewick, WA) -- Two units of an apartment complex sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out on the second floor of the building. This happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon at the Dolphin Apartments along West Kennewick Ave near North Yelm Street. Firefighters raced to the scene to find heavy flames and smoke shooting from the second floor balcony of the unit where the fire started. The fire quickly spread to the 3rd floor apartment right above it. Everyone was said to have evacuated safely and no one was said to be injured. The fire caused enough damage that the two apartments involved in the fire are not safe to live in, and the residents who were there are being connected with services. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It does not appear that any other buildings in the complex were damaged.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO