ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, WA

Comments / 1

Related
kpq.com

The Wenatchee Valley’s Groundhog Day

As we celebrate Groundhog Day and all bemoan Punxsutawney Phil's prediction for six more weeks of winter, an entire population of rodents who are directly related to the famous Phil lay sleeping right here in the Wenatchee Valley. Marmots are essentially smaller groundhogs with less colorful coats, and Washington State...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Family of Wenatchee Mobile Home Fire Victim Create GoFundMe Campaign

Family members of the woman who died in a mobile home fire have created a GoFundMe campaign. On Feb. 1, 45-year-old Shanna Rice was trapped in a mobile home fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee. Medical crews tried to revive her through CPR but were unsuccessful....
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Three Building Fires, One Death Inside 13 Hours In Wenatchee Valley

There were a total of three building fires in less than 13 hours between Tuesday afternoon and overnight Wednesday morning in the Wenatchee area. One person is dead from a fire at mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee Valley Fire crews were called to...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg

A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified

Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake woman charged with selling stolen power tools online

MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake woman is accused of stealing power tools from a local store and selling them on Facebook. Brittney M. Watson, 33, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third degree theft in connection to her arrest on Wednesday.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

WHERE’S BOB THE BIG BOY? Could He Ever Return to Wenatchee?

WHERE’S BOB THE BIG BOY? Could He Ever Return to Wenatchee?. This is a question I was asked with my first article, Remembering Bob The Big Boy And the Stolen Statue in Wenatchee. Before we answer the question, let’s start at the beginning. Because some say that Wenatchee doesn’t need yet another chain restaurant (or any other business), when we should be supporting local mom and pop places. Like many business, Bob the Big Boy was just a small hamburger stand in the San Fernando Valley of California.
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY

Man killed in car crash near Quincy, Washington

QUINCY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed in a car crash near Quincy Thursday night. GCSO says they responded to a crash at Winchester Road Northwest near Quincy. They said the driver was heading north on Winchester Road when they were unable to turn, which led to the car rolling over.
QUINCY, WA
kpq.com

Kendall Flanagan: Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidate

This is a series of interviews with the Top 10 Candidates for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royal Court. The Apple Blossom Queen and two Princesses will be crowned Feb. 11th at the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Get Tickets here. Meet...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Convicted Leavenworth Area Burglar Sentenced To 2.5 Years

A Leavenworth man convicted of breaking into houses and vacation homes, and then selling items he stole, will serve two-and-a-half-years in prison. A judge sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Waters Monday after he pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including four counts of burglary and one count each of firearm theft and trafficking in stolen property.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman awaiting trial in Douglas County vehicular assault case dies

WATERVILLE — Prosecutors have closed a vehicular assault and DUI case in Douglas County after the defendant died last month. Linnea Fahrnkopf died Dec. 13 in Montana at the age of 39. A death certificate was filed in Douglas County Superior Court on Jan. 12 and the case was officially closed on Jan. 23.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy