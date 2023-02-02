Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Kassi Beach House serves up viewing party for big game
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kassi Beach House is serving up specials for the big game and Valentine's Day. Jason Bartucci joined us to break down what you can expect.
Black publication printing positivity in Las Vegas
13 Action News sits down with the owner of Black Image Magazine to talk about their story as one of the only Black-owned publications in our city.
news3lv.com
Our Lady of Las Vegas Women's Guild holds annual diaper drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Our Lady of Las Vegas Women's Guild held its annual diaper drive on Sunday. Their goal was to surpass last year's collection of over 50,000 diapers, which are then distributed to the community free of charge. Members say they hope to end diaper insecurity...
news3lv.com
Big Time Rush announces concert tour date at MGM Grand in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Big Time Rush is coming to the Las Vegas Strip this summer. The pop music boy band announced on NBC's Today show Monday that they will go on tour this year. The "Can't Get Enough Tour" will make a stop at the MGM Grand Garden...
Why Locals in Las Vegas Attend First Friday
First Friday—a Las Vegas-based non-profit organization—is “Down for Anything” this February. On February 3 from...
news3lv.com
Nevada Red Cross encourages blood donations in honor of Black History Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Red Cross is honoring Black History Month by encouraging blood donations. “One in three African Americans are a match for people with sickle cell disease, making them especially significant blood donors,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter.
news3lv.com
Circus Circus Las Vegas hosting job fair for several positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to fill more than 100 line-level and management positions ahead of the spring season. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
news3lv.com
Front Row Card Show inside Tuscany Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Collectible cards, comic books, movie posters and so much more will be filling the Tuscany Casino this weekend. It's set to be the biggest front-row card show yet. Joining me now with more is Dan Bliss.
news3lv.com
Cirque du Soleil celebrating 30-year anniversary with VIP giveaway sweepstakes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cirque du Soleil is celebrating milestone anniversaries for three of its Las Vegas shows this year with a very special sweepstakes. The production company says "Michael Jackson ONE" will mark 10 years at Mandalay Bay in June, and "O" at Bellagio will celebrate its 25th anniversary this October.
news3lv.com
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar hosting events ahead of relocation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fan-favorite tapas bar is bringing its steaming hot food to a new and improved location. Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar is celebrating its grand opening relocation with three upcoming events. Graze Kitchen is kicking off the celebration with a campaign to recognize women-owned businesses...
news3lv.com
Family donates Torah to local Jewish community in son's honor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Jewish community is getting a new Torah thanks to a generous donation. Members of the Congregation Ner Tamid held a consecration ceremony on Sunday. The Torah was donated by Jack and Elaine Chernikoff in honor of their son Harvey Alan Chernikoff who passed...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Las Vegas food halls offer something for everyone
You may notice a growing trend in Las Vegas, and it’s a delicious one. The oft-maligned food court has begun growing up, and in the past few years has seen an evolution into the food hall. Celebrities and chefs have their own offerings at these smaller venues that feature communal seating areas. In Las Vegas, you’ll find them in major resorts and smaller hotels—check out some of the highlights of these foodie havens at the Aria, Fremont Hotel & Casino, The Cosmopolitan and Resorts World Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
RuPaul's Drag Race Live!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two new queens are slaying the stage in RuPaul's Drag Race Live!. It's season 10 winner, Aquaria, and fresh from season 14, Jorgeous will perform.
news3lv.com
Gospel Fest returns to Henderson's Water Street District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gospel Fest is happening this weekend at Henderson's Water Street District. Singer Ken Young, KCEP 88.1's Craig Knight and Clark Law Group founder Jared Calark joined us to share all of the details. Gospel Fest will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb....
news3lv.com
Las Vegas rally after beating death of Tyre Nichols canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATED (2:22 p.m.):. The rally for Tyre Nichols at MLK Blvd. is canceled. The Las Vegas community is gathering in support after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols' death continues to bring on calls for action after the 29-year-old died following a severe beating...
Fox5 KVVU
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
On the outskirts of Henderson, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. TONIGHT AT 10: Students, teachers and experts explain how ChatGPT is impacting learning. Updated: 16 hours ago. Artificial Intelligence seems to be a topic everyone is talking about and its...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
One lucky boy to draw straight flush
Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
jammin1057.com
First Nevada Ojos Locos Location To Open In North Las Vegas
It’s been described as the Latino version of Hooters. Ojos Locos will open its first Nevada location in North Las Vegas on Feb. 6. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino is part of an effort to have a hotel-casino completely dedicated to the Latino community. And the highlight of Ojos Locos? Well, it’s clearly the Chicas.
Las Vegas man, 43, dies during tennis match at country club
A 43-year-old man man is dead after collapsing on a tennis court during a mixed doubles match at Red Rock County Club in Las Vegas, Nev.
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
