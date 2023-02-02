ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Our Lady of Las Vegas Women's Guild holds annual diaper drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Our Lady of Las Vegas Women's Guild held its annual diaper drive on Sunday. Their goal was to surpass last year's collection of over 50,000 diapers, which are then distributed to the community free of charge. Members say they hope to end diaper insecurity...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada Red Cross encourages blood donations in honor of Black History Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Red Cross is honoring Black History Month by encouraging blood donations. “One in three African Americans are a match for people with sickle cell disease, making them especially significant blood donors,” said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Front Row Card Show inside Tuscany Casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Collectible cards, comic books, movie posters and so much more will be filling the Tuscany Casino this weekend. It's set to be the biggest front-row card show yet. Joining me now with more is Dan Bliss.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar hosting events ahead of relocation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fan-favorite tapas bar is bringing its steaming hot food to a new and improved location. Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar is celebrating its grand opening relocation with three upcoming events. Graze Kitchen is kicking off the celebration with a campaign to recognize women-owned businesses...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Family donates Torah to local Jewish community in son's honor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Jewish community is getting a new Torah thanks to a generous donation. Members of the Congregation Ner Tamid held a consecration ceremony on Sunday. The Torah was donated by Jack and Elaine Chernikoff in honor of their son Harvey Alan Chernikoff who passed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Las Vegas food halls offer something for everyone

You may notice a growing trend in Las Vegas, and it’s a delicious one. The oft-maligned food court has begun growing up, and in the past few years has seen an evolution into the food hall. Celebrities and chefs have their own offerings at these smaller venues that feature communal seating areas. In Las Vegas, you’ll find them in major resorts and smaller hotels—check out some of the highlights of these foodie havens at the Aria, Fremont Hotel & Casino, The Cosmopolitan and Resorts World Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

RuPaul's Drag Race Live!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two new queens are slaying the stage in RuPaul's Drag Race Live!. It's season 10 winner, Aquaria, and fresh from season 14, Jorgeous will perform.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gospel Fest returns to Henderson's Water Street District

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gospel Fest is happening this weekend at Henderson's Water Street District. Singer Ken Young, KCEP 88.1's Craig Knight and Clark Law Group founder Jared Calark joined us to share all of the details. Gospel Fest will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb....
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas rally after beating death of Tyre Nichols canceled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATED (2:22 p.m.):. The rally for Tyre Nichols at MLK Blvd. is canceled. The Las Vegas community is gathering in support after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols' death continues to bring on calls for action after the 29-year-old died following a severe beating...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson

On the outskirts of Henderson, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. TONIGHT AT 10: Students, teachers and experts explain how ChatGPT is impacting learning. Updated: 16 hours ago. Artificial Intelligence seems to be a topic everyone is talking about and its...
HENDERSON, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

One lucky boy to draw straight flush

Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

First Nevada Ojos Locos Location To Open In North Las Vegas

It’s been described as the Latino version of Hooters. Ojos Locos will open its first Nevada location in North Las Vegas on Feb. 6. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino is part of an effort to have a hotel-casino completely dedicated to the Latino community. And the highlight of Ojos Locos? Well, it’s clearly the Chicas.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

