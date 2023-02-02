You may notice a growing trend in Las Vegas, and it’s a delicious one. The oft-maligned food court has begun growing up, and in the past few years has seen an evolution into the food hall. Celebrities and chefs have their own offerings at these smaller venues that feature communal seating areas. In Las Vegas, you’ll find them in major resorts and smaller hotels—check out some of the highlights of these foodie havens at the Aria, Fremont Hotel & Casino, The Cosmopolitan and Resorts World Las Vegas.

