Holland, MI

beckersspine.com

Lawsuit targets Michigan orthopedic practice, alleges monopoly

Trinity Health and four surgeons have sued Grand Rapids-based Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan, accusing the practice of holding a monopoly in Kent County. The Livonia, Mich.-based health system alleges OAM has "engaged in a pattern and practice of unjustified enforcement of its noncompetition clauses to force physicians unhappy with its operations to leave Kent County," according to a lawsuit filed Jan. 31 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.
KENT COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan judge orders trial of ex-cop charged with murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday refused to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer who was fired after shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser.Christopher Schurr is scheduled for trial March 13 in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Circuit Judge Christina Elmore rejected defense attorneys' motion to throw out the case.Schurr's lawyers argued he acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest. Video recordings showed Schurr was straddling Lyoya's body as the Congolese refugee lay face down beneath him.Prosecutors said the district court did not abuse its discretion in finding probable cause to proceed to trial. A judge at a preliminary hearing found sufficient evidence that a jury could conclude Schurr did not reasonably believe his life was immediately at risk.Schurr was fired last June after spending months on paid leave. He spent one night in jail, then posted bond.Attorneys for Lyoya's family have filed a separate civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Peters, Scholten announce funding for automation center at GRCC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) Center for Automation will receive federal support to train students who are seeking futures in automation and advanced manufacturing. Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Hillary Scholten announced the project Friday, which GRCC says is valued at $988,000. The school...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Public Schools adds more Arabic courses to middle school offerings

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Additional Arabic courses will be offered at Kalamazoo’s Maple Street Magnet School for the Arts starting next year. The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education voted to add four elective Arabic classes to course offerings for middle schoolers in the 2023-24 school year. Middle schoolers will be able to earn a high school language credit from the courses.
KALAMAZOO, MI

