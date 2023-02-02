Read full article on original website
Expert: Schurr trial could be delayed by ‘several months’
The trial against former Grand Rapids police officer Chris Schurr for the death of Patrick Lyoya is scheduled to start in March, but legal experts say that's very unlikely.
Fox17
Kalamazoo man turns self in amid SAKI investigation into 2005 rape case
LANSING, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has turned himself in amid a cold case investigation into a 2005 rape case. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says 37-year-old Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins is now in custody and has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. Hopkins...
beckersspine.com
Lawsuit targets Michigan orthopedic practice, alleges monopoly
Trinity Health and four surgeons have sued Grand Rapids-based Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan, accusing the practice of holding a monopoly in Kent County. The Livonia, Mich.-based health system alleges OAM has "engaged in a pattern and practice of unjustified enforcement of its noncompetition clauses to force physicians unhappy with its operations to leave Kent County," according to a lawsuit filed Jan. 31 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.
Judge to decide on motion to toss murder charge in Lyoya death
A Kent County judge could make a major decision Friday in the Patrick Lyoya murder case.
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the Grand Rapids law firm Secrest Wardle.
Michigan judge orders trial of ex-cop charged with murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday refused to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer who was fired after shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser.Christopher Schurr is scheduled for trial March 13 in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya last April. Circuit Judge Christina Elmore rejected defense attorneys' motion to throw out the case.Schurr's lawyers argued he acted in self-defense and that Michigan law allows police officers to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest. Video recordings showed Schurr was straddling Lyoya's body as the Congolese refugee lay face down beneath him.Prosecutors said the district court did not abuse its discretion in finding probable cause to proceed to trial. A judge at a preliminary hearing found sufficient evidence that a jury could conclude Schurr did not reasonably believe his life was immediately at risk.Schurr was fired last June after spending months on paid leave. He spent one night in jail, then posted bond.Attorneys for Lyoya's family have filed a separate civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.
wkzo.com
Groups to rally at Pfizer Monday to protest reported vaccine experimentation
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Members of the Michigan State legislature, Michigan for Vaccine Choice, the Grand New Party PAC, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, and other groups will hold a rally Monday at the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo Monday. The groups claim that Pfizer is conducting experiments on COVID-19...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo wedding venue owner loses appeal over wedding refund dispute
KALAMAZOO, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a Kalamazoo County judge's decision to award $78,000 to a couple for a two-year legal dispute over a wedding canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. The decision from the three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld retired...
Unfair labor practice charge filed against LMCU; credit union denies claim
An unfair labor charge has been filed against Lake Michigan Credit Union after an employee claims he was fired for leading workers in their effort to unionize. The credit union denies the claim.
WWMTCw
Horrocks new location, serial killer pleads guilty, 78 dogs seized & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. 'Opening Soon' signs up at Horrocks Farm Market new Lakeview Square location. "Opening Soon" signs went up this week in the windows of the soon-to-be new Horrocks Farm Market location at Lakeview Square Mall. The...
Fox17
Peters, Scholten announce funding for automation center at GRCC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) Center for Automation will receive federal support to train students who are seeking futures in automation and advanced manufacturing. Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Hillary Scholten announced the project Friday, which GRCC says is valued at $988,000. The school...
‘Suburban dream, urban crisis’: Redlining’s affect on Grand Rapids’ Black community
The impact of redlining and scars of segregation are still visible in the city to this day.
Kalamazoo murder case against 25-year-old is in the hands of the jury
KALAMAZOO, MI – The case against Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave is in the hands of the jury. According to the defense attorney in his closing argument, the prosecution didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client is guilty of murder, and it’s time to send Hargrave home.
Protest demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya, Tyre Nichols planned in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A protest is being held Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids to demand justice in the deaths of Patrick Lyoya and Tyre Nichols. Described by organizers as a sign-holding protest, the event is scheduled to take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on the corner of Fulton Street and Division Avenue near Monument Park.
New alliance in GR calls for change against pattern of police brutality
A new alliance against police brutality stood for change in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Godfrey-Lee Public Schools superintendent resigns
The superintendent of Godfree-Lee Public Schools is stepping down.
WWMTCw
Four West Michigan schools awarded grants to support technology implementation
LANSING, Mich. — Four West Michigan schools between Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties were among 13 awarded grants to support implementation of technology, the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE, announced Thursday. MI Reading Retention Law: Panel approves bill to get rid of 'misguided' third grade reading...
'It's urgent, and scary': Grand Rapids woman looking for kidney donor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan woman is asking for the public's help to save her life, because she's got stage five kidney disease and has only so many more months before her body may began to fail her. So she's reaching out in hopes someone can give her a gift unlike any other.
Kalamazoo Public Schools adds more Arabic courses to middle school offerings
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Additional Arabic courses will be offered at Kalamazoo’s Maple Street Magnet School for the Arts starting next year. The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education voted to add four elective Arabic classes to course offerings for middle schoolers in the 2023-24 school year. Middle schoolers will be able to earn a high school language credit from the courses.
GR considers which housing plans will get federal funds
Money from a federal COVID-19 relief program will be distributed to organizations around Grand Rapids that aim to help people afford the place they live.
