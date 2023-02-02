Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Obituary: Margaret Ann ‘Peggy’ Horner-Jenkins Nov. 4, 1944 – Jan. 18, 2023
Margaret Ann “Peggy” Horner-Jenkins passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Peggy was born on November 4, 1944, in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Manuel Duarte Guerra and Mae Elizabeth (Boston) Guerra. Sisters, Betty and Helen, followed, respectively. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1946. Peggy attended St. Francis Catholic School for grades 1 – 8. After that, she attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in 1962. The graduating class just celebrated their 60th reunion. She was a junior varsity cheerleader. She worked in the Cashier’s office at American Furniture for 10 years. Peggy then moved on to Albuquerque Federal Savings and Loan. After that, she worked at San Juan Community College for 12 years before moving to El Rancho, New Mexico. She retired, after 23 years, from Los Alamos Public Schools as Payroll Supervisor.
losalamosreporter.com
Local Author And Educator Mike Katko Discusses His New Book With Rotarians
Mike Katko speaks about his latest book ‘Big Medicine Pretty Water’ at the January 24 meeting of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos. Photo by Linda Hull. Mike Katko, local author, educator, and businessman, spoke at the Rotary Club of Los Alamos on January 24 introducing yet another engaged audience to his new book, Big Medicine Pretty Water, historical fiction that features a Native American heroine in the Southwest during the years of Prohibition.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Historical Announces Bus Tour To Trinity Site Mar. 31- April 1
The historic Trinity Site where the first man-made atomic blast was conducted. Courtesy photo. The Los Alamos Historical Society is pleased to invite members and non-members to join its unique bus tour to the historic site of the first man-made atomic blast., Trinity Site, March 31-April 1, 2023. Located within...
losalamosreporter.com
E-Biking Up The Hill
It’s commonly held that there isn’t any reasonable bicycle route from White Rock to LA, at least if you don’t have Pajarito Road access. This has come up in the Transportation Board so often I decided to give it a try; nothing illustrates a problem better than experience. And to see if it was practical for less-than-athletic bike riders, I decided to use my longer-range eBike.
losalamosreporter.com
Local Rotarians Hold Two Ceremonies During January 31 Meeting
Tom Simon, left, Assistant Governor from Rotary District 5512 and a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe, inducted James Wernicke into membership of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos on January 31. To the right are Linda Hull, Club vice-president and Wernicke’s sponsor, and Alison Pannell, Club president. Wernicke is a LANL scientist and mentors the CoderDojo Los Alamos youth STEM club, coaches the Los Alamos youth rugby club, and builds trails with the Pajarito Trail Builders. He is especially involved in advocating for small businesses, corporate responsibility, and volunteerism. Wernicke is married and has two children; all are active outdoor enthusiasts. Photo by Oliver Morris.
losalamosreporter.com
Crystal Clear Sunday Sunrise At The White Rock Overlook
Crystal clear sunrise Sunday morning at White Rock overlook. Photo by Terrance Haanen. See more of his photos at http://terrance-haanen.pixels.com or on Facebook @thbehindthelens.
losalamosreporter.com
The Layers Of Los Alamos
The Layers of Los Alamos. A recent late morning capture from Anniversary Trailhead Parking Area. Photo by Terrance Haanen. See more of his photos at http://terrance-haanen.pixels.com or on Facebook at thbehindthelens No need for an @ before the facebook link.
losalamosreporter.com
Girl Scout Troop Silver Award
Two Girl Scout Troop 10074 Cadettes finished their Girl Scout Silver Award in the fall and made a comic strip about the process. The Silver Award is the highest award a Cadette Girl Scout can earn. To complete it, a Cadette must partner with a community organization and complete a 50-hour, sustainable project about an issue she cares about in her community. The Cadettes worked with the Los Alamos and Espanola animal shelters on increasing awareness for canine distemper, collected donations for and volunteered at both shelters. They created the above comic strip to document their work. Courtesy Troop 10074.
losalamosreporter.com
‘Matilda, The Musical’ Is For All Ages
Scene from the Los Alamos Light Opera production of ‘Matilda, the Musical’, which kicked off Friday evening at Duane Smith Auditorium. Photo by Zachary K. Baker. ‘Matilda, the Musical’ is showing this weekend and next weekend at Duane Smith Auditorium. Photo by Zachary K. Baker. BY ELISA...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 25 – Jan. 31
Rodger Michael Guerra, 46, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested January 26 on Magistrate and Municipal Court warrants. Kayla Ashley Martinez, 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested January 26 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Christopher Michael Campbell, 22, of Los Alamos was arrested January 28 and charged with driving with...
losalamosreporter.com
Two New LAPD Officers Sworn In Friday At Los Alamos Justice Center
Pictured following the swearing in ceremony for Los Alamos Police Department newest officers, are from left, Cmdr James Rodriguez, Ofc. Robert Desatoff, Corp. Kyle Gonzales, Chief Dino Sgambellone and Cmdr. Daniel Roberts. Photo Courtesy LAPD. Los Alamos Magistrate Judge Catherine Taylor administers the oath of office to LAPD Corp. Kyle...
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD: Ashley Pond Goose Does Not Need Assistance At This Time
Los Alamos County Police Department Animal Control Officers have shared a message about the goose at Ashley Pond. ‘Ed/Edna has a small laceration likely caused by the edge of the ice on their leg. The appearance of blood against the white body and snow looks a lot worse than the injury itself. Animal Control attempted to inspect the injury, but the goose did not want assistance at this time. Instead the goose decided to swim to the middle of the pond which demonstrated there were no limitations in movement. We will continue to monitor the injury and condition of the goose. We are aware of it so additional calls are not necessary. We thank the community for bringing it to our attention. Quack! Quack! We have Edna’s back! Photo Courtesy LAPD.
losalamosreporter.com
Opening Reception For Step Up Gallery’s ‘Beneath And Beyond The Night Sky’ Draws More Than 100 Visitors
Artists Darla Graff Thompson, left, and Trish Foschi at the opening reception for their show ‘Beneath and Beyond the Night Sky’. Courtesy photo. At the January 28 opening reception for Beneath and Beyond the Night Sky, artists Darla Graff Thompson and Trish Foschi greeted more than 100 visitors. The show is the first of the 2023 season at Step Up Gallery in Mesa Public Library. The exhibit runs through Feb. 22.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Preschool Program To Host Random Act Of Kindness – Friendship Family Engagement Nights
The Los Alamos Public Schools Preschool program will be hosting a Random Act of Kindness – Friendship Family Engagement Night for preschool students and their families at each elementary school from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in their PreK classroom. Aspen Elementary School – Thursday, Feb.16. Barranca Elementary...
losalamosreporter.com
Call For DPLAC 2023 Ward & County Central Committee Meetings
Pursuant to the official Call for the Democratic Party of New Mexico (DPNM) Spring 2023 State Central Committee (SCC) meeting, this is the official Call for the Democratic Party of Los Alamos County 2023 Ward and County Central Committee Meetings. We are required by DPNM Rules to hold Ward Meetings...
losalamosreporter.com
Deputy Secretary Of Energy Approves CD2/3 For Los Alamos Plutonium Pit Production Project 30 Base Equipment Installation Subproject
Deputy Sec. of Energy David M. Turk has announced Critical Decision (CD) 2/3 approving the Performance Baseline to start construction of the Los Alamos Pit Production Project 30 Base Equipment Installation Subproject at Los Alamos National Laboratory. A January 19 memo from Turk to Everett Trollinger, Federal Project Officer for...
