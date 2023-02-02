ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WOWO News

Arrest made in 2021 Fort Wayne murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a 2021 murder. Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, the FWPD’s homicide unit served a warrant in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail that resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Torrese Bobo. The arrest was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies

LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
LIMA, OH
WISH-TV

Police: Angry customer pulled out gun in Fort Wayne Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An angry customer at a Walmart store in Fort Wayne pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air Thursday night, police said. Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department were to the Walmart Supercenter at 10105 Lima Rd. just after 7 p.m. on a report of a customer with a black handgun.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

1 rescued from S. Calhoun apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters rescued one occupant from a burning building on S. Calhoun Street late Sunday night. The fire started around 10:45 p.m. at 1836 South Calhoun, near the intersection with W. Masterson Avenue. When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from a second floor apartment.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Lima man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Lima man in critical condition following early morning shooting. The Lima Police Department is looking for a suspect responsible for leaving a Lima man hospitalized with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. At 12:39 am, Lima police got calls about a shooting in the 300 block of W. Grand Ave. They found 21-year-old Djuan McLaruin at the corner of W. Grand Ave. and N. McDonel St. with multiple gunshot wounds.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Home destroyed following southwest Fort Wayne fire, no injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was destroyed after a large house fire in southwest Fort Wayne Friday evening. Crews responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Hills Parkway on reports of a large structure fire around 5:40 p.m., according to Fort Wayne Dispatch. Crews on scene said the homeowner was able to get out safely and no one was hurt. Crews said a ladder fire truck was used to help put out the fire. At least five departments were on scene.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man accused of shooting mom’s supposed killer enters plea deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of fatally shooting his mom’s supposed killer in 2021 entered a plea agreement Wednesday, according to court documents. Ahmad Pearson, also known as Ahmad Thomas according to court documents, was arrested by Fort Wayne Police back in August 2021 and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Travis Jones.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop leads to foot pursuit, man detained

DELAWARE CO. – On Thursday, around 9:30 a.m., Master Trooper Shawn Cosgrove of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck along Interstate 69 near the 245.0-mile marker for a speeding violation. The vehicle pulled over and came to a...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants

Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Allen County officers find 73-year-old woman

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After sending out a Public Safety Alert, Allen County officers announced they found the 73-year-old woman who went missing Thursday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Department announced Roberta Hart was found safe. According to the original alert, officers were as looking for Hart, who was last seen around 1:45 p.m. in Harlan.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area

LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

