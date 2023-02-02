Life is about DECISIONS. He made a decision. Decisions have consequences. Before making a decision, ask yourself if you can live with the consequences of the decision you make at that given point in time. Now, it's time to face the consequence on the decision that you made. Was it really worth it?? Not saying you deserve anything. Just be AWARE of YOU (your value to yourself) and what you're willing to lose if you get caught!! Did you dream your life would be turned upside down, based on a decision YOU chose. If you know it's WRONG, use your discernment and DON'T DO IT! Praying for you to be forgiven and continue to be who you really want to be. Thank you for your service. Whatever you're going through right now, this too shall pass. It's a life lesson. Think about what you've learned and ask yourself how you can avoid any more mistakes with all that you've accomplished. Also, karma is ruthless. Do the "HARD RIGHT" in life, not the "EASY WRONG."
