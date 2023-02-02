ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Toyia Jackson
3d ago

Life is about DECISIONS. He made a decision. Decisions have consequences. Before making a decision, ask yourself if you can live with the consequences of the decision you make at that given point in time. Now, it's time to face the consequence on the decision that you made. Was it really worth it?? Not saying you deserve anything. Just be AWARE of YOU (your value to yourself) and what you're willing to lose if you get caught!! Did you dream your life would be turned upside down, based on a decision YOU chose. If you know it's WRONG, use your discernment and DON'T DO IT! Praying for you to be forgiven and continue to be who you really want to be. Thank you for your service. Whatever you're going through right now, this too shall pass. It's a life lesson. Think about what you've learned and ask yourself how you can avoid any more mistakes with all that you've accomplished. Also, karma is ruthless. Do the "HARD RIGHT" in life, not the "EASY WRONG."

WKRN

Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Preview of Gov. Lee’s State of the State address. Preview of Gov. Lee's State of the State...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving...
NASHVILLE, TN
lite987whop.com

Second minor arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

A second juvenile has sought treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in a Saturday night shooting incident at a Summit Street home. As previously reported, a 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Three injured in I-24 crash

Three people were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer and two other motor vehicles Monday morning on I-24 near Oak Grove in Christian County. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says all three patients were from one of the passenger vehicles. Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says it happened...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Two arrested for first-degree criminal abuse

According to the Hopkinsville police report, the two-year-old sustained severe burns to his face and arms around 10 p.m. Wednesday and his parents, Brianna Prather and Brandon Davis, both of Hopkinsville, did not take the victim to the hospital. They reportedly feared the police would be called and the child taken away, along with financial trouble and the possibility of having a long wait at the emergency room.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

After enslavement: Christian County stories of survival

This is the first installment in a four-part Hoptown Chronicle series for Black History Month. A few years ago, a research nugget in Jack Glazier’s book on race relations in Christian County — “Been Coming Through Some Hard Times” — introduced me to a series written by Charles Meacham and published in the Kentucky New Era. Meacham, a former Hopkinsville mayor and newspaper publisher, titled the series “Slavery Survivors,” and he sought to tell the stories of people living in Christian County who had been enslaved. It had been 70 years since the end of the Civil War. Meacham found and told the stories of 25 people.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WKRN

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette …. Metro police are...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: 74-year-old Clarksville man found safe

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Donald Lockhart. He was last seen Friday evening at his home in the Timber Court Drive area, and it’s believed he left on foot. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

MoCo Sherriff makes 5.6 gram weed bust at Papa Rock — Cristianna Bagwell arrested

Deputy Wyatt Orr rushed to the Woodlawn Papa Rock just after 8 p.m. Monday after dispatch allegedly received a call from a ‘concerned citizen’ that three individuals were in a black Dodge sedan smoking marijuana by the yellow dumpster. He made contact with the owner, 27-year-old Cristianna ‘Kristi’ Bagwell, who admitted she had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle. When the deputy advised her he was about to search her car, she refused and attempted to leave the scene. Deputy Wyatt Orr recovered a whopping 5.6 grams of personal use marijuana and transported Bagwell to jail.
WOODLAWN, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel

A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

