Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WJCL
United States Geological Survey reports second earthquake in Georgia so far this year
An earthquake has been reported in central Georgia, making this the second earthquake in the Peach State this year, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS says that the earthquake happened around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday. Milledgeville is northeast of Macon. According to the USGS, the earthquake had...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: February 3, 2023
Winners, Winners, Fish Fry for Dinner! Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division Director Ted Will recently drew the names of the 2022 Grand Prize winners from a basket, and they are….Georgia Bass Slam angler Andrew Wood of Atlanta and Angler Award recipient Daniel Woodcock of Ellabell (check out his blog report about the award HERE).
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
A wonderful opportunity awaits you at Buc-ee's in Florida: Apply to get $32/hour
Working for a company like Buc-ee's has its own pros and cons. You earn a steady income, get different social security benefits and your career grows with time, which means you gain enough experience and skills needed to succeed.
What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia
Whether you’re a new Georgian or a born and bred Peach State local, having a solid grasp on the state’s vehicle registration process can save you time and less headaches. And not renewing your registration on time can lead to costly fees over time. Here is a quick primer on what you need to know […] The post <strong>What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Albany Herald
FRED DENT: Increased weight for logging trucks dangerous proposition
The timber industry contributes greatly to our south Georgia economy, and our community supports policies that will help our agribusinesses to thrive and create good-paying jobs. The logging trucks crisscrossing our region take much-needed timber to points across the world and support families right here at home. It is with...
Henry County Daily Herald
Three Georgia listings added to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added three new listings to the National Register of Historic Places. The listings highlight the breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage.
OnlyInYourState
This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park
The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!
Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
southgatv.com
National Signing Day 2023 wraps up in south Georgia
SOUTH GEORGIA – The 2023 National Signing Day wrapped up in south Georgia on Wednesday with athletes signing all over the country. Check out the video above for all the locations that South Georgia TV covered for the 2023 National Signing Day!
247Sports
National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Georgia signed
The 2023 recruiting cycle wrapped up Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have officially locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Georgia are heading for college.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $20 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one brought home the $20 million jackpot prize in Friday's drawing. In Georgia, seven people took home $500. The winning numbers on Feb. 3, 2023, were 1-4-50-54-59 and Mega Ball 17. The Megaplier was 2x. The jackpot will now increase to $31 million for Tuesday's drawing.
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
Woman rescued by Coast Guard near St. Catherine’s Island
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A 56-year-old woman was rescued from a boat that became beached near St. Catherine’s Island on Saturday. USCG Southeast shared a video of the rescue on Twitter: So far, no other details regarding the rescue have been released. This is a developing story.
Yahoo Sports
In 1971, 29 people died in an explosion in Georgia. 52 years later, their story is being told
Just after 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1971, the ground trembled in the small city of Woodbine, Georgia. As far away as Jacksonville, residents felt the ground sway beneath them. In Brunswick, just 15 miles to the east, books toppled from shelves and windows cracked. Folks didn't know in that moment that a fiery explosion had engulfed a building at the Thiokol Chemical Corporation.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
North Carolina beach among ‘deadliest’ in America
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
Comments / 11