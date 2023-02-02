Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
25newsnow.com
Wednesday afternoon shooting becomes Peoria’s first homicide of 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a Bloomington woman died early Thursday after she was shot a day earlier on Peoria’s south side. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Sara Gater, 29, who was shot in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Illinois Proud
$100K bond for man charged in Peoria hotel bomb threats
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Peoria County judge set bond Friday for the man accused of making multiple bomb threats at the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette hotel. Val Burks, 30, was given a $100,000 bond during his Friday court appearance. Burks was also ordered to have no contact with the Pere Marquette.
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Peoria
PEORIA, ILL. (WICS) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing man. Police say, Kyle Swearingen, 48, was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th in the 3200 block of W. Richwoods Blvd, Peoria. Swearingen is described as a white male, 5 feet...
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
wjbc.com
Bloomington murder suspect arrested in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA – A year after a deadly shooting in Bloomington, police have arrested a suspect. A McLean County grand jury on Wednesday Jaylin S. Bones, 22, for the shooting death on Jan. 24, 2022 of Timothy Q. Manns. The 29-year-old man was found shot to death in an apartment in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, near North Oak Street, on the city’s west side.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested in connection with Sunday West Bluff armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect identified in an armed robbery earlier this week has been arrested. Peoria Police say 24-year-old Corey M. Wofford III was arrested for armed robbery and theft. At around 9:54 p.m. Thursday, Wofford was located in the 600 block of South Western and was...
977wmoi.com
One Charged After Threats Made Against Pere Marquette Hotel In Peoria
One person is facing charges following a series of bomb threats made against the Marriott Pere Marquette Hotel in Downtown Peoria. The most recent threat was made this past Saturday in the 500 block of Main Street. Hotel guests and staff were evacuated from the building, but no bomb was found. Police later arrested Val Burks, who was also identified as the suspect in two related incidents. Burks is charged with three counts of Falsely Making a Terrorist Threat.
Decatur Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ structure fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a “suspicious” fire at a vacant structure in Decatur on Saturday. Crews arrived at the scene at the 1600 block of E. Whitmer and reported heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The fire department said […]
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man accused of fracturing son’s skull appears in court
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man accused of fracturing his infant son’s skull appeared in court on Thursday. Alexander King, 21, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 4. He is being held in the Peoria County Jail on...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
wcbu.org
Bond set for man charged with making bomb threats against downtown Peoria hotel
Bond is set at $100,000 for a Creve Coeur man charged with making three false bomb threats against the Hotel Pere Marquette in downtown Peoria. Val Burks, 30, allegedly made one threat on Jan. 19, and two on Jan. 28. The hotel was evacuated multiple times after the threats were...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Woman critical after shooting on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman has critical injuries after a shooting about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets on Peoria’s south side. Peoria Police said in a news release about 6:30 p.m. that they don’t have information about any suspects. Police...
Shooting victim taken to Decatur hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers arrived at a liquor store on the 1300 block of N. 22nd St. to find a 38-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Decatur Police […]
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
1470 WMBD
Another juvenile arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say another juvenile is in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing vehicles. Police say the latest arrest happened around 10:00 p.m. Thursday near Ligonier and Marquette with a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the scene but was found shortly later on South Sumner,...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing Bloomington man found
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police say Darryl J. Steel was reported missing earlier today at around 9:10 a.m. - running from the area after a family argument. Police say Steel is autistic and suffers from...
25newsnow.com
Juveniles arrested after fleeing police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three juveniles have been arrested after fleeing police in a reported stolen vehicle. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at the intersection of Ligonier and Marquette. The vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed and was...
