Community members rally against SCAD’s impacts on the Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Members of the community believe SCAD is negatively impacting growth across Savannah. Early Sunday afternoon, community members came together to bring attention to what they say are ongoing issues SCAD has failed to recognize. Resident Lindsey Grovenstein says the reason behind this comes from their treatment of African American communities. “The […]
Doerun native pursuing his dreams with help of scholarship
SAVANNAH — Growing up was tough for Doerun native Denerick Simpson. Raised in a single-family household, his father suffered a severe brain injury and was in a vegetative state. And Simpson helped care for a family member with mental health issues while his mother was working long hours. Today,...
Local church to host community cookout this Saturday
Church of God the Bibleway Statesboro invites the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County to their community cookout this Saturday, February 4, at the Bibleway Apostolic Plaza at 323 West Main Street. The cookout begins at noon. Their outreach ministry is happy to give back to and meet new faces in the local area.
Aspen Aerogels already making a difference in our community
When I was first introduced to Don Young, President and CEO of Aspen Aerogels, Mr. Young made a point to explain how in Aspen’s culture they had an expectation that their leadership and team members were involved in the community. He went on discuss how their community first model was important in creating a corporate culture that hopefully creates generations of careers for their employees and their families.
Saturday marks the final day of the Critz Tybee Run
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of runners got their money’s worth Saturday morning at the final day of the Critz Tybee Run. There were several different races for runners to compete in today, including the Collin’s Quarter 10K, the Chu’s Half Marathon, The Lighthouse Pizza 2.8 mile Beach Run, and the West Construction 1 Mile..
Savannah organizations celebrating Freedom Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several area organizations celebrated Freedom Day Saturday which celebrates the day Abraham Lincoln signed the legislation that eventually became the 13th Amendment and abolished slavery. One of those organizations: the A. Phillip Randolph Institute. The APRI Savannah chapter held their Freedom Breakfast at the Ralph Mark...
Super Museum Sunday underway on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday was Super Museum Sunday, which meant participating museums and historical sites all over the state had free admission. People took advantage of the day by exploring some of the ones we have right here in the Coastal Empire. The Tybee Island Light Station and...
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment is declining and expected to keep dropping in the future. The school board met Wednesday, and talked about that issue and more. “Where have all the children gone?”. That’s a question Savannah Chatham public schools’ staff presented to their board...
Girl Scout cookie season officially kicks off Feb. 10
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local Girl Scout troops are gearing up for cookie season and Saturday area troop leaders picked up boxes of cookies for their troops to sell. Cars and U-hauls were loaded up at cookie pick up day. Troop leaders from region three, otherwise known as Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, met at Apple Moving to get their boxes of all the iconic favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak English on bus
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway after a Chatham County school bus driver told students they couldn’t speak Spanish, their native language. “You cannot be telling these children they cannot speak Spanish on the bus ma’am.”. Alex Morales’s sisters attend Gould Elementary School. On Tuesday,...
Sunday marks Savannah’s Enmarket Arena one-year anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Enmarket Arena is celebrating its one-year anniversary Sunday. Following years of planning and some delays in opening the venue staff welcomed the public in Sunday to celebrate the milestone. Now after hosting 325,000 fans and 20 sold out shows, Savannah’s mayor says the venue...
Super Museum Sunday returns to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Super Museum Sunday is back in a big way and local museum workers are gearing up with extra staff. “You really can’t prepare for that amount of numbers, but we do, and just get extra staff and prepare for that mass amount of people,” says Dan McCall, the special events manager […]
Son of Pastor and Activist Rev. Dr. Bennie R. Mitchell, Jr. creates documentary honoring his legacy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Pastor, activist, and father are the adjectives that describe Reverend Dr. Bennie R. Mitchell Jr. He was an outspoken community and political activist in Savannah for 37 years. Born in Edgefield, S.C., Mitchell attended school at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. After moving to Savannah, Georgia,...
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
Bulloch School District may have broken state, federal law by asking for journalist video
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is trying to keep his job after a video shows him shoving a student as classes changed. The incident, which happened in early December, was the focus of a hearing in Statesboro on Tuesday. Testifying in front of the school board, […]
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon's dental records, diary
New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Crumbl Cookies opens in Pooler. Pooler is...
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police investigating deadly shooting. Police investigating deadly shooting.
Man injured in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr., Savannah Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say his injuries were non-life threatening and they have identified a possible suspect. Police have not released further information.
Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration - Freedom Day: Film Series
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration - Freedom Day: Film Series is happening this weekend and two documentaries will be featured: “Exploring the Families of Historic Mitchelville” and “Harriot Tubman: From Railroad to a Spy.”. Both are directed by Luana Graves Sellars, who...
