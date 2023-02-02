Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Renovation almost complete for Vidalia library
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A $4 million renovation is underway at the Ohoopee Regional Library System’s Vidalia location. This library has been here since the 60s and the last time it was renovated was in the 90s. Staff members say everything is new except the bricks and steel beams holding it up.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Gavel Passed At Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce
With the ceremonial passing of the gavel, the voluntary leadership of the Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce was passed Friday night from the outgoing Chairman John Koon to Chairman Mike Hagan. “I think we have one of the greatest Chambers in the state,” Koon said. “It’s been an exciting year....
Local church to host community cookout this Saturday
Church of God the Bibleway Statesboro invites the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County to their community cookout this Saturday, February 4, at the Bibleway Apostolic Plaza at 323 West Main Street. The cookout begins at noon. Their outreach ministry is happy to give back to and meet new faces in the local area.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Lions Club Bring Mobile Unit to Lyons
Lions Club members focus their efforts on protecting eyesight, and one of the tools the organization uses visited The Mercy Clinic recently in Lyons. Lyons Lions Club President Lucretia Nobles, said, It is a pleasure to have the van here in Lyons at The Mercy Clinic. A lot of times it’s the bus we see, but in the van they are also capable of bringing what they need to do a professional eye exam, fill prescriptions for glasses and they even have a doctor online who is overseeing the exam.
wtoc.com
Claxton agrees to expand gas line to new Hyundai plant
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton city leaders recently signed an agreement with Hyundai to build a gas pipeline for Metaplant America in Bryan County. The new pipes will add capacity along Claxton’s gas line that runs near Hyundai’s construction site. Even though Claxton is nearly 30 miles away,...
wtoc.com
New body cams purchased for Hinesville Police Department
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers at the Hinesville Police Department will soon be getting a major equipment upgrade. The city has given the green light to the department to purchase new body-worn cameras for more than $100,000. Assistant Police Chief Tracey Howard says the new body-worn cameras will help automate...
Statesboro Library offering “Food for Fines” this month
If you owe library fines for overdue materials, this may be your month to whittle some of that debt away with the Food for Fines event at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library. Food for Fines allows those who owe the library money to pay some of that debt through food donations.
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Unique Adventures and One-of-a-Kind Experiences in Statesboro, Georgia
Located just 45 minutes northwest of historic Savannah, is Statesboro, Georgia, home to Georgia Southern University, top-notch dining, rich history and authentic Southern hospitality. With plenty of interesting adventures and one-of-a-kind experiences to go around, this friendly small-town packs a big punch. Visitors to the area quickly sense a welcoming...
douglasnow.com
Douglas woman hospitalized following domestic dispute in Montgomery County, husband arrested and jailed
Abelardo (Abel) Lopez, 26, who was out on bond in Coffee County on an aggravated assault charge, is back in jail in Montgomery County for reportedly committing the same offense. According to the report, Lopez assaulted and "severely beat" his wife, a Douglas native, which led to her receiving severe injuries that required hospitalization, including multiple fractures, bruises, and a break in her cervical spine, late last year.
WJCL
Manhunt underway following Wayne County deadly shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Community Circle, off of Rayonier Road, just after 11 a.m. on Friday for a report of a shooting.
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam trying to get people to pay money to get rid of a warrant. Deputies say, so far, they’ve received several reports of this scam with callers telling people they have a warrant out for their arrest. The sheriff’s office says as part of the scam, people receive a phone call telling them about the warrant.
WRDW-TV
Washington County student charged in school threat
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County student has been charged over an alleged threat made at T.J. Elder Middle School on Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request by the Washington County Board of Education Police Department to assist in investigating an alleged threat at TJ Elder Middle School.
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect
WAYNE CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting. Officials say deputies responded to a call of a person shot around 11:10 a.m. Friday. The victim died of their injures and has been identified as Zack Johnson, according...
douglasnow.com
Douglas man arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into ex's home, hitting her while she slept
A man is now in custody on two charges following an alleged domestic dispute, with one of the offenses carrying a life sentence if convicted. The suspect, Perry Forest, allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend and began punching her while she was asleep. According to a report obtained...
wtoc.com
Man found guilty of murdering Bulloch County woman in 2020
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has found a man guilty of murdering a woman in Bulloch County in 2020. Lee Allen Mayhew was found guilty on all 13 counts – including murder, assault and theft by taking. Jurors heard the final words from both sides Thursday morning...
Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in prison in barracks stabbing death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Fort Stewart soldier has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a former fellow soldier in his barracks room. According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David Estes, 29-year-old Byron Booker, of Ludowici, previously pleaded guilty to premeditated murder of a member of the United […]
douglasnow.com
37-year-old arrested on multiple drug charges following traffic stop
Officers from the Douglas Police Department recently charged 37-year-old Grant Moore with multiple drug offenses after they allegedly discovered substances including methamphetamine, marijuana, and two types of pills during a search of his vehicle. A captain with the department reported that on January 19, he was near the intersection of...
douglasnow.com
Convicted drug dealer back in jail for same offense
Almost ten years after being released from prison following convictions for selling and possessing cocaine, 37-year-old Kevin Landers has returned to the Coffee County Jail for the same offense. Last week, detectives with the Coffee County Drug Unit and K-9 deputies executed a search warrant on Landers at his residence,...
