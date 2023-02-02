ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Comments / 116

wisdom & knowledge
3d ago

It was unnecessary. His authority alone could have put and end to the guy begging. But to rough someone up like that was unnecessary. He was poor but now he’s about to get paid because of unnecessary use of force and power. The wife filming and laughing.

Reply(16)
30
Marsha Jones
2d ago

uncessary I dnt care if the man ask for money 100x a day it still dnt give him the right to put his hands on him jus say u dnt have it and keep it moving or just dnt say anything he wasnt forcing the lady to give him money he only ask some people with authority these days just think they can do whatever and think it's OK and it's NOT.....

Reply(2)
15
Donna R Oconnell
3d ago

he took it too far. just because he's the sheriff doesn't give him the right to do that. I've been in that man's shoes and it's embarrassing to have to ask for help. I don't want a sheriff that does that. I have always said but for the grace of God go I. no one knows if they're going to be in the same situation. especially with things the way they are

Reply(2)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Jaycees host pop-up vendor event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Jaycees hosted an open house vendor pop-up Sunday. The goal of the event was to highlight local businesses in the Hattiesburg area. The hope is to also bring positive economic impact, spotlight each business and provide network opportunities. “So, good foot traffic coming in,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Powers Fire & Rescue set to host blood drive next weekend

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you looking for a way to donate blood?. The Powers Fire & Rescue is set to host a blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register for the blood drive, please visit www.donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code: POWERS. You can also scan the QR code on the Powers Fire & Rescue blood drive flyer.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosts ‘get ready’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosted a “get ready” event for women this weekend. The goal of the event was to help women get ready to go into or re-enter the workforce. The event touched on important topics like resume preparations, the interview process, following up, and how to dress for success.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Smith and Co. Pharmacy's 1st year as museum

Family members, friends and former students gathered at Marsh Hall to honor the legacy of Denny Behm,. The goal of the event was to highlight local businesses in the Hattiesburg area. USM Campus Police looking for more officers. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The University of Southern Mississippi Campus Police...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss looking for more campus police

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Campus Police are looking to add more officers to the department. With an enrollment of more than 14,000 students and 17 D-1 sports, university police are tasked with responding to emergencies and traffic control. Chief Rusty Keyes says that the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USM Campus Police looking for more officers

Family members, friends and former students gathered at Marsh Hall to honor the legacy of Denny Behm,. The goal of the event was to highlight local businesses in the Hattiesburg area. Smith and Co. Pharmacy's 1st year as museum. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy celebrates 1st year as museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy of Hattiesburg is celebrating its first year as a museum during Black History Month. The pharmacy is a reminder of Hattiesburg’s past. It was open from 1925 to 1996, serving the community and as a safe space for African-Americans during the civil rights movement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

MLT is closing out 90 seasons with BIG plans for more

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tiffany McGehee started with the Meridian Little Theatre as a board member in 2017. After guest directing, she became the Artistic Director in June 2022. She’s just one of the many directors that have been with MLT since it was formed 90 years ago. She’s directed over 9 plays, with “A Chorus Line” being one that meant a lot to the theater.
MERIDIAN, MS
Magnolia State Live

HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond

A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Man pulled from burning mobile home in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was reportedly pulled to safety from a burning mobile home in Sandersville on Sunday. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 603 South Pine Street in Sandersville at about 6 p.m.
SANDERSVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Bassfield barbers give back to area youth with free haircuts

Leaders from 13 counties and five states were represented at the event. The conference brings together members of Phi Beta Sigma from across the state. Over 350 students and band directors participated in the clinic and concert at Jones College. 6pm Headlines 2/3. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM...
BASSFIELD, MS
WDAM-TV

Food Truck February cooks up fun in the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food trucks will now be featured at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg every weekend in February. The idea of Food Truck February is to bring the community to the downtown area and feature a variety of local food trucks. One local food truck owner, Domonic Hardy...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss hosts Phi Beta Sigma annual state conference

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. hosted their annual state conference luncheon at the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus on Saturday. More than 100 members gathered at the Thad Cochran Center to celebrate community service efforts in 2022. The fraternity also partnered with...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police seek public help to find missing person

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. According to family members, 38-year-old Elliot Washington was last heard from on Thursday, Feb. 2. However, they’ve been unable to reach him since that last phone call. The family...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Hattiesburg police report missing person found

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported on Friday night that 38-year-old Elliot Washington has been found and is safe. According to family members, Washington had last been heard from on Thursday, Feb. 2. However, they had been unable to reach him since that phone call. The family...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USM students receives doctoral fellowship

The seminar was designed to help USM students be better prepared to work in technology jobs. The Petal School District is getting ready to host its annual teacher job fair on Thursday, Jan. 26. Mother asks for more awareness after daughter arrested for allegedly punching bully. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Collins hosts 30th Veterans & Community Appreciation Gala

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans from all over the state and beyond gathered in Collins tonight for the Veterans and Community Appreciation Gala. Held by the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee of the Pine Belt, the event serves as a way to honor MLK’s legacy by recognizing both veterans and community leaders.
COLLINS, MS
WDAM-TV

USM Autism diagnostic training

According to Dr. Adam Harless, an interventional cardiologist, heart disease is the number one killer in the country. The event brings together middle and high school bands across the Pine Belt, Jackson and the Gulf Coast. M.A.A. Joins 'Be the Solution' campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The M.A.A. will...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg runaway reported found & safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Brianna Cooper has been found and is safe. Earlier on Friday, the HPD reported that 12-year-old Brianna Cooper was a runaway that had been last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday at her residence on Mamie Street. Family members believed...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy