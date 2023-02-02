It was unnecessary. His authority alone could have put and end to the guy begging. But to rough someone up like that was unnecessary. He was poor but now he’s about to get paid because of unnecessary use of force and power. The wife filming and laughing.
uncessary I dnt care if the man ask for money 100x a day it still dnt give him the right to put his hands on him jus say u dnt have it and keep it moving or just dnt say anything he wasnt forcing the lady to give him money he only ask some people with authority these days just think they can do whatever and think it's OK and it's NOT.....
he took it too far. just because he's the sheriff doesn't give him the right to do that. I've been in that man's shoes and it's embarrassing to have to ask for help. I don't want a sheriff that does that. I have always said but for the grace of God go I. no one knows if they're going to be in the same situation. especially with things the way they are
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
