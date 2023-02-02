HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.–The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana from Georgia. Xavier Breland is considered a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his wife, Ciera Breland. Ciera was last seen at her mother-in-law’s home in Georgia on February 24, 2022. Police say Xavier reported her missing two days later. The Carmel Police Department has reason to believe that Ciera did not make it back to Indiana after she visited family in Georgia.

