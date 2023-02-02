Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Small Gathering Protests Against Police Brutality
INDIANAPOLIS — A small political party held a rally on Monument Circle Saturday to protest the recent deaths of people in police custody. The names of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and Herman Whitfield III in Indianapolis were mentioned many times as people spoke to the small gathering demanding changes in how the police do their jobs.
WIBC.com
Husband of Missing Carmel Woman to be Extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.–The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana from Georgia. Xavier Breland is considered a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his wife, Ciera Breland. Ciera was last seen at her mother-in-law’s home in Georgia on February 24, 2022. Police say Xavier reported her missing two days later. The Carmel Police Department has reason to believe that Ciera did not make it back to Indiana after she visited family in Georgia.
WIBC.com
One Person is Dead After Stabbing on Indy’s East Side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead after a stabbing on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning. Indy Metro Police officers responded to the 11300 block of Whistler Drive just before 10:30 a.m. That’s in a residential area near East 21st Street and North Cumberland Road. IMPD says...
WIBC.com
Drug Bust in Anderson, Meth & Cocaine Use Increasing in Madison and Delaware Counties
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two women from Anderson were arrested Friday on several drug charges. In all started around 1:30 Friday morning when Indiana State Police pulled over Briannah Snyder, 29, and Carrie Garrett, 42. “And during that time, he (Trooper Nick Albrecht) saw that there was indicators of criminal...
WIBC.com
Battle of Rivals: #1 Purdue and #21 Indiana Square Off in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The #1 Purdue Boilermakers and #21 Indiana Hoosiers will square off in Bloomington Saturday for a Big Ten Conference men’s basketball matchup. It’s the first time that both teams have been ranked in a matchup against each other since 2016. Purdue has won nine straight games...
WIBC.com
What is the best restaurant in Indiana that Guy Fieri has visited?
He is a chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author, Emmy Award-winning TV host, and is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. The Food Network host has been heading to Flavortown for 40 seasons and visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country. Without input...
WIBC.com
NTSB: ‘No Mechanical Malfunctions’ Before South Side Plane Crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal investigators said they have no found no evidence of mechanical malfunctions before a fatal plane crashed on the south side of Indianapolis in January. The plane crashed Jan. 24 into train tracks just south of the University of Indianapolis, killing the pilot, Shane Pennington II,...
WIBC.com
Indiana Knocks Off #1 Purdue in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The #21 Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team knocked off the #1 Purdue Boilermakers Saturday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington 79-74. The Hoosiers led by 15 at halftime but Purdue stormed back and cut the lead to as close as 1, but clutch free throws and a steal by Race Thompson along with key buckets by Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway helped propel Indiana to victory.
WIBC.com
Zionsville Man Tries to Get Away, Gets Hit with Pepper Ball Rounds
BOONE COUNTY — A Zionsville man has been arrested after a short police chase that led to him getting pelted with pepper balls. According to The Lebanon Reporter, someone called 911 late Thursday night after noticing that a truck was blocking an intersection and would not move. The driver – later identified as 39-year-old Michael Cebada – was not responding.
