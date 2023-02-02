ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Fisher scores 19 in Deerfield boys basketball win over Madison Country Day; needs 18 points to break the school's all-time points total

By By Calahan Steed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 3 days ago

Cal Fisher continues to chase down the Deerfield record books.

The senior guard scored 19 points in a boys basketball 66-22 win over Madison Country Day on Tuesday, Jan. 31, trailing the all-time school career points record by 18 points.

Blake Ehrke currently holds the record with 1,604 points. In the win against Madison Country Day, Fisher shot 70% from the field and made five 3-pointers.

All 13 Demons who suited up scored a basket in the win. Junior Martin Kimmel had nine points and three steals. Senior Ben Sigurslid scored eight points and collected eight rebounds.

Senior Kalob Kimmel added six points, while junior Kris Hahn and senior Mason Betthauser each scored four points. Junior Jackson Drobac and senior Riley Gust scored three points, while senior Tommy Lees, sophomore Ben Wetzel, senior Pierce Manning, junior Landyn Christianson, and junior Eli Key all contributed two points.

Deerfield (17-3 overall, 8-0 conference) faces Williams Bay on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:15 p.m. at Deerfield High School.

