Dragons’ Den products: Where to get Haze metal cards, Shocal, fish-skin handbags, van alarms and more

By Alex Lee
 4 days ago

Even when the deals aren’t flying around at full pelt, Dragons’ Den continues to be one of the best business shows on British telly, acting as the toasty warm-up act to Lord Sugar’s The Apprentice .

We were treated to five pitches this week, instead of the four we’ve become accustomed to throughout the course of series 20 so far, and there were a lot of young entrepreneurs entering the den in tonight’s episode.

The dragons interrogated 18-year-old Myles Dickinson-Brown, the founder of a company that makes custom metal credit and debit cards, as well as 21-year-old Robbie MacIsaac, who created a tool to prevent condensation from building up in bagpipes.

But that wasn’t all. Start-ups tonight also included a fish-leather handbag brand, a van security alarm system and a Deliveroo-style app for local communities. Below, we’ve rounded up all of the businesses in tonight’s episode of Dragons’ Den and where you can buy their products or, in one case, download the app.

Haze metal cards: £104.95, Hazecards.com

Myles Dickinson-Brown’s pitch was a down-to-earth affair, with just one mid-pitch wobble. Hoping to capitalise on the popularity of metal credit cards, the 18-year-old (who was shy about name-dropping his famous grandfather: daytime-TV legend David Dickinson) had Touker Suleyman, Peter Jones and Steven Bartlett fighting over him. In the end, it was social media guru Bartlett who won out.

Haze Cards makes ready-to-order custom metal debit and credit cards. The company has pre-made designs, but you can also create your own card, with images being engraved directly onto it. Once you pick a design or create your own, you freeze your current card and send it over to Haze, which will remove the chip and transfer it over to your new custom metal card.

Each card costs £104.95, but the brand has a 20 per cent discount on all its cards in honour of Dragons’ Den, after you sign up to the company’s newsletter. The designs include those themed around street art, anime, sports, animals and more.

Shocal app: Shocal.org

Neighbours turned business partners Max Thorley and Ashley Washington walked into the den with an all-in-one app that essentially merges Deliveroo and Ticketmaster into one platform, but aims it squarely at the local community. Just when it seemed like it was going to be bad news for the tech-centric shop-local app, Suleyman saved the day with an offer Thorley and Washington couldn’t refuse.

Launched in 2019, Shocal helps local business owners get items delivered directly to customers’ doors, whether that’s a takeaway, gift or local produce. The app can also facilitate the booking of tickets for local comedy shows and non-league matches. Think of it like a local community marketplace or a version of TaskRabbit – Shocal’s local drivers pick up everything all at once and deliver multiple orders at the same time.

The app is currently available in and around Manchester and Liverpool for now, but you can register your interest if you live elsewhere.

Moray Luke fish-skin handbags: From £595, Morayluke.com

It was a nervy pitch from self-confessed fashion designer, “not a business lady” Moray Luke, who designs and develops her own handbags out of fish-skin leather. But while all of the dragons loved the quality of her bags, they felt that Luke was in such an early stage in her business journey that they didn’t feel like it was the right time to invest. She did, however, walk out of the den with Suleyman’s email address.

Moray Luke uses unused fish-skin waste from Scottish salmon and turns it into durable, eco-friendly leather. All the bags are handmade in Somerset and cost £595 each. The handbags are made from a salmon skin base, have a Scottish bovine body, a sheep suede inner and feature a brass fitting. They come in Meredith beige, Meredith green and Meredith white colourways.

Vanguardian alarm system: From £66, Vanguardian.co.uk

When heating engineer Michael Horsfall found thieves stealing copper pipes from his van parked outside his home, he decided to design an early warning system that acted as a deterrent. While the dragons saw the need, they all felt it was too small a business for them to invest, leaving Michael to walk out of the den empty-handed.

Unlike most van security alarms, which activate when the door is opened, Vanguardian activates when a thief touches one of the contact points, protecting everything from the body to the roof racks. A 110db siren goes off before there is any door tampering, lock damage, panel piercing or door peeling. Vanguardian says it takes five minutes to install and is remote-controlled.

Vanguardian sells a single alarm and remote for £66, a dual-alarm system with two remotes for £120 and two single alarms with two remotes for £120. The company also sells bundles for those wanting to protect multiple contact zones, as well as a GPS alarm alert tracker, which costs £118.80.

Flux blowpipe: £90, Fluxsolutions.com

Robbie MacIsaac’s Flux blowpipe was the business relegated to the montage slot in this week’s episode. The founder created a device aimed at preventing the build-up of condensation inside a bagpipe’s pipe. Although he impressed the dragons with his business acumen, the market may have just been too small for any of them to part with their cash.

Flux’s blowpipe is a device that absorbs moisture directly from the pipe. Condensation is absorbed by a cloth before it reaches circulation inside the bag. Flux sells the blowpipe in a range of different sizes and in traditional round and ergonomic oval styles. One blowpipe is priced at £90.

