Boris Johnson claims Republicans ‘frightened’ of Tucker Carlson: ‘What’s with this guy?’

Boris Johnson has claimed that US Republicans are "frightened" of Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson .

"I have been amazed and horrified by how many people are frighted of a guy called Tucker Carlson," he said.

After asking those gathered at the Atlantic Council if they had "ever heard" of him, he quipped: "What is it with this guy?"

The former prime minister was astounded by how many "wonderful Republicans" were intimidated by him.

"Bad ideas are starting to infect the thinking around the world ... about what Putin stands for ... it's a disaster. He stands for war."

