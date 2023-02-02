Read full article on original website
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
St. Julians, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL GMBLP GMBLW GMBLZ (or "EEG") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend for its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock for February 2023. Dividend per share$0.08. Record dateFeb....
Simply Better Brands To Resolve Debt, Issues Shares For Advisor Services
Simply Better Brands Corp. PKANF SBBC has agreed to issue 45,213 common shares 2613560 Ontario Inc., and 45,213 common shares to Prehistoric Petroleum Inc. In addition, the company has issued 148,925 common shares to Sebastien Centner for strategic advisory and consulting services to one of the company's subsidiaries. Shares for...
NASDAQ-Listed HeartCore Inc. Looks Back On The Past Year With Pride
As the market settles into its new year, companies are gearing up for the fresh challenge of a new quarter and are looking to build on the successes of the past twelve months. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company HeartCore Enterprises Inc. HTCR may have every reason to look back with pride as it takes stock of a previous year filled with exciting developments that could point to a promising 2023.
Wee-Cig International To Acquire Controlling Interest In The Jamaican Brew House
Wee-Cig International Corporation WCIG has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of a controlling interest in The Jamaican Brew House. The Jamaican Brew House has developed a patent pending technology, for a neutral liquid base made from cannabis that can be used in a range of food and beverage applications. JBH plans to begin commercial sales of its products in fiscal 2023.
Insiders Buying Wintrust Financial And 2 Other Stocks
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Newmont Offers To Acquire Gold Producer Newcrest Mining
Newmont Corporation NEM has submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Newcrest Mining Limited. Newmont’s proposal to combine with Newcrest is on the basis of 0.380 Newmont shares per Newcrest share, which would result in the combined company being 30% owned by Newcrest and 70% owned by Newmont.
Danaher Shows Interest In Acquiring Catalent Valued At Significant Premium: Report
Danaher Corporation DHR has reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the contract manufacturer Catalent Inc CTLT. According to the sources, the recent moves by the life science firm valued Catalent at a significant premium. It's unclear how Catalent will proceed or whether it's receptive to a takeover offer, Bloomberg reported citing...
Oracle Eyes Expanding Footprint In Saudi Arabia With Third Data Center
Oracle Corp ORCL weighed a $1.5 billion multi-year investment in Saudi Arabia as it built up its cloud footprint in the kingdom and launched its third public cloud region in Riyadh. Oracle would also expand the capacity of its cloud region in Jeddah, which the company first opened in 2020,...
T4Trade Insights: How to Leverage Trading Technology for Maximum Gains
The role machines have to play in trading has evolved drastically throughout time. Watching old-school floor traders in documentaries such as “Floored” on Youtube surprises many a modern trader with how different trading was prior to the popularization of computers. To a certain extent, traders would develop an edge simply by having superior social skills. The trader closest to the broker, with the loudest voice and largest gesticulations, could have their order enacted quicker than their smaller, less-visible counterparts.
Couchbase, Lyft And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 190 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor
Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Harvey Schwartz Set To Take Reins As Carlyle's Chief Executive
US private equity giant Carlyle Group Inc CG names investment-banking veteran Harvey Schwartz its new chief executive, completing its search for a new leader after Kewsong Lee’s abrupt resignation in August last year. Carlyle appointed Mr. Schwartz, 58 years, on Monday, who most recently served as co-president of Goldman...
Why Freshworks (FRSH) Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Freshworks Inc FRSH and Meta Platforms Inc META collaborated to help businesses boost everyday customer experience through popular messaging apps. The financial terms of the deal remained undisclosed. Freshworks said that global companies had increased customer retention by using Freshworks' conversational AI bots to automate communication with buyers through Meta's...
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Shares Are Falling
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading lower by 3.47% to $91.28 Monday morning. Shares of several Chinese stocks are trading lower after the US government shot down a balloon originating from China. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported China and Taiwan are responding after the U.S. military...
Kohl's, T Rowe Price, Rocket Lab USA, And This Tech Giant Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose Rocket Lab USA Inc. RKLB for its successful rocket launch in low Earth orbit. The company has launched “more satellites than anybody but SpaceEx,” he added. Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment...
Top US Self-Storage Properties Operator Makes Hostile $11B Offer For Life Storage: Here's The Fine Print
Public Storage PSA, the largest U.S. operator of self-storage properties has come out with an $11 billion hostile bid for Life Storage Inc LSI that would be an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the proposal, which was first made privately to Life Storage in a Jan. 12 letter, holders...
Earnings Preview: PetMed Express
PetMed Express PETS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PetMed Express will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. PetMed Express bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Is Baby Doge Coin The Next Big Thing In Dog-Themed Cryptocurrencies? Price Jumps 92% In A Week
Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD experienced a significant increase in price on Feb. 6, with its value surging by nearly 5%. Although this growth has since stabilized, Baby Doge Coin has still outperformed other dog-themed cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and BoneShibaSwap BONE/USD in terms of weekly gains, rising by 92% over the last seven days.
Why Newmont Stock Is Sliding Today
Newmont Corp NEM shares are trading lower Monday after the company proposed an all-stock acquisition of Newcrest Mining Ltd NCMGY. What Happened: Newmont said it submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Newcrest via a scheme of arrangement. The proposal would result in a...
